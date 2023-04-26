AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 a.m. EDT

Young? Stroud? Panthers reach consensus on No. 1 draft pick

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But Reich says the team won’t say who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins. The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons. Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision maker’s judgement.

AP NFL Mock Draft: Panthers take Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 1

It took the Carolina Panthers until Monday to decide which quarterback they’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. They’re not saying but oddsmakers believe it’ll be Alabama’s Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is an overwhelming favorite to go first. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has dropped from favorite to having the third-best odds behind Kentucky’s Will Levis. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is a longshot. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around.

NBA Playoffs: Suns-Nuggets locked in, Janet Jackson delayed

Denver and Phoenix are headed to a second-round matchup, and Atlanta extended its season. The Nuggets eliminated Minnesota in five games. The Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in five games. But Boston couldn’t get it done. The Celtics fell to the Hawks in Game 5 of their matchup. The Celtics are still up 3-2 in the series. Denver versus Phoenix is the first conference semifinal matchup to be locked in. Philadelphia is in the second round but is awaiting an opponent.

HBCUs capitalize on growing interest by adding sport options

There is a growing phenomenon at historically Black colleges and universities. HBCUs are adding sports outside the more typical offerings of football, basketball, and track and field. Black athletes are participating more at the NCAA level in sports such as women’s gymnastics and men’s volleyball. HBCUs are catching up to give them options. Organizations such as the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, HBCU Gymnastics Alliance and even USA Volleyball have helped move the process forward.

A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

Protests for disabled rights in France before Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — People in France with disabilities have protested by showing how difficult and frustrating it is for them to travel alone by train into Paris. The demonstration in a town on the outskirts of the French capital on Wednesday delivered a rebuke of government inertia before the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. A worker for a disability rights organization got out of a wheelchair and shuffled with help down and then up two flights of stairs to catch a train to the station that connects to the only fully accessible Metro line in Paris. Other protesters had to stay behind because their electric-powered wheelchairs were too bulky to be carried to the Paris-bound train platform.

Indigenous Brazilian soccer players eye Women’s World Cup

PERUIBE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Indigenous women often lead their villages and groups but for many years they were looked down on when they tried to play soccer. The South American nation has improved its structure for female players recently and Indigenous women say they also feel encouraged to take up the sport. And they have done so nationwide. This year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is a world away but many Brazilian Indigenous soccer players dream of being in the tournament someday. Indigenous Brazilian leader Guaciane da Silva Gomes says “what they do there also inspires us here. We are all seeking visibility.”

NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, who will go No. 1

The NFL never really stops so the offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

From Sanders to Sauce, NFL draft fashion evolves over time

HOUSTON (AP) — Deion Sanders became the NFL draft’s first fashion icon by accessorizing a black and white track suit with loads of sparkling gold jewelry when he took the call from the Atlanta Falcons before they selected him fifth overall in the 1989 draft. As memorable as Sanders’ draft swag remains, wearing a track suit on draft night or the jean shorts that Brett Favre wore would be scoffed at today with top players gathering for the televised event.

NHL players shrug off concerns after Barron’s skate to face

Winnipeg’s Morgan Barron is still recovering after a skate blade cut his face during a game against Vegas. He needed 75 stiches but has continued to play with a full cage mask on his helmet. The NHL requires helmets and half-visors to provide some protection for the eyes. Players say they don’t want any more protections on the helmets. They say they prefer to be able to see. They called Barron’s incident unfortunate but also very unusual.

