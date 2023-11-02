AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:50 a.m. EDT

Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 victory over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers won their first World Series championship by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5. Marcus Semien homered late and the Rangers, held hitless for six innings by Zac Gallen, finished a record 11-0 on the road this postseason after capping an all-wild card World Series with three straight wins in the desert. In his first season with Texas, manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the Giants beat the Rangers. He also won with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014. Texas shortstop Corey Seager took home his second World Series MVP award.

Bochy adds to legacy with 4th World Series title, and 1st for Rangers, in his return to majors

The longer Bruce Bochy was away from baseball, the more he missed the game. And missed winning, too. Now, he has another World Series title to celebrate. The first season of Bochy’s return to the bench ended with the first championship in Texas Rangers history. The veteran manager added to the three World Series he won with the San Francisco Giants from 2010-14 before stepping down after the 2019 season. He is the sixth skipper to earn four titles, but the 68-year-old Bochy is the only one of them to take home championships with more than one team. He is the third manager to win the World Series in both the American and National Leagues.

Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson

PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager was voted the World Series Most Valuable Player after leading the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first title. Seager joined Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson as the only two-time World Series MVPs. He also won the award in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager hit three two-run homers in the Series, then broke up Zac Gallen’s no-hit bid with a leadoff single and scored in the Rangers’ 5-0 victory in Game 5, giving Texas the World Series in five games.

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament is finally set to begin, giving teams another trophy shot

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament starts Friday and runs through Dec. 9. Games will have a new look with brightly painted courts, and Commissioner Adam Silver finally has the second trophy that teams can play for. Group play games will be held every Tuesday and Friday in November except for Election Day when the NBA will take the night off. The semifinals are in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and the title game is there two nights later.

Innovative motion offense a trademark of Bob Knight’s legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dusty May started his student manager career doing Indiana’s dirty work. Somehow between wiping up sweat, chasing rebounds and filling water bottles, he took enough mental notes to stake a coaching career on Bob Knight’s lessons. Those studies helped him take Florida Atlantic to its first Final Four. And while doesn’t run Knight’s trademark motion offense quite the way his mentor did, he saw no reason to chuck out the principles that helped the Hall of Fame coach win three national championships in 42 seasons.

2034 World Cup would bring together FIFA’s president and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed

GENEVA (AP) — The near certainty that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 men’s World Cup unites two of the most influential men in world sports. There’s the leader of soccer’s governing body and the kingdom’s crown prince. Under President Gianni Infantino, FIFA has become increasingly involved in Persian Gulf nations looking to make their mark in global soccer. Critics call that involvement part of a hunger for money that risks the sport’s integrity. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his part, has been spearheading a massive Saudi investment in athletics, including soccer and golf. Critics call that sportswashing — using athletic endeavors to clean an image. Saudi Arabia stands alone in the 2034 bidding contest after Australia declined Tuesday to enter a fast-track FIFA process.

Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The turbulent and brilliant basketball coach Bob Knight has died. Knight’s family made the announcement Wednesday night on social media, saying he was surrounded by family at his home in Bloomington. Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships. He was among college basketball’s winningest coaches, with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He coached the U.S. to the 1984 Olympic gold medal. His temper was legendary: In 1985, he tossed a chair across the court. But he took pride in his players’ high graduation rates and never was accused of a major NCAA violation. Bob Knight was 83.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin expects to be excited and emotional in return to Cincinnati

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he has nothing to worry about in preparing to return to Cincinnati for a game against the Bengals some 10 months since his near-death experience. Hamlin tells The Associated Press he’s thrilled while expecting to experience numerous emotions in returning to the stadium where he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on Jan. 2. The 25-year-old enjoyed a remarkable recovery and completed a courageous bid to resume his playing career. Hamlin is not expected to suit up after being a healthy inactive in all but one of Buffalo’s eight games this season.

Clippers’ top brass says James Harden will make the sacrifices necessary to contend for a title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden is a superstar joining a team already loaded with stars. The Los Angeles Clippers’ top brass believes he will thrive in their galaxy. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue says he isn’t sure when Harden will make his debut following the blockbuster trade that brought the 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP home to Los Angeles from the Philadelphia 76ers. But Lue believes that when Harden plays alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook this season, all four will make the adjustments necessary to turn the Clippers into a prime contender for Harden’s first NBA title.

Raiders bench Garoppolo, try to move forward under interim coach Antonio Pierce

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday. Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree was promoted to offensive coordinator. Aidan O’Connell has replaced starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The chances came the morning after the club fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Antonio Pierce is the Raiders’ interim coach and Champ Kelly the interim GM. Las Vegas hosts the New York Giants on Sunday. Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-09.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.