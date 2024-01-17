AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:15 p.m. EST

Say that to my face: Djokovic challenges a heckler in testy 2nd-round win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has challenged a heckler to “say that to my face” during a testy second-round win over Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open. The defending champion and 24-time major winner lost the second set and had to save set points in the third before finally getting on top for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) , 6-3 win over the Aussie player. Women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff advanced to the third round along with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Helmet manufacturer: Mahomes’ shattered lid in playoff game ‘did its job’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The manufacturer of the helmet that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shattered during their AFC wild-card game with Miami says it “did its job” by protecting him on a helmet-to-helmet collision Saturday night. The game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds gusting to more than 25 mph made the wind chill approach minus-30 during the game. Certor Sports, which makes the VICIS helmet that Mahomes was wearing, said the extreme conditions “are bound to test the limits of even the highest-performing products.” But the helmet still protected the NFL MVP.

Bills schedule could be disrupted with another lake-effect snowstorm forecast to hit region

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature might not be through complicating the Buffalo Bills’ playoff schedule, leaving coach Sean McDermott assessing his options. McDermott says the team, for now, is still scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, while monitoring a forecast that projects a lake-effect storm dumping nearly 2 feet of snow on the Buffalo region. The Bills are coming off a playoff-opening 31-17 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, and host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional round game scheduled for Sunday night. A similar storm last weekend led to the Bills playoff opener against Pittsburgh being moved from Sunday to Monday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won’t sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will not sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12. A bill to gradually phase out tackle football for kids under 12 had passed a legislative committee last week. The bill had to pass the state Assembly by the end of January to have a chance at becoming law this year. But Newsom’s pledge not to sign the bill into law effectively ends the proposal’s chances. Advocates say the ban would protect kids from the risk of brain injury. But opponents say the ban would have cut off kids from a source of activity and exercise.

Amazon will invest in Diamond Sports as part of bankruptcy restructuring agreement

Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy. Diamond owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 37 professional teams — 11 baseball, 15 NBA and 11 NHL. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection last March. The terms of the agreement were announced by Diamond Sports Wednesday morning. Amazon had no comment. It remains subject to approval by the bankruptcy court. Under the terms of the restructuring agreement, Amazon will make a minority investment in Diamond and enter into a commercial arrangement to provide access to Diamond’s content via Prime Video.

Warriors assistant coach Milojević hospitalized in Salt Lake City. Game vs. Jazz is postponed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say assistant coach Dejan Milojević is hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night. The seriousness of the situation led the NBA to postpone Wednesday night’s game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date. The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter. The 46-year-old Milojević is in his third season with the Warriors.

Packers-49ers playoff rivalry has produced many memorable moments

Kyle Juszczyk remembers the different feel when he took the field for the first time in the playoff rivalry between his San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. Two storied franchises with rich traditions that produced big stars facing off against each other on the playoff stage. The teams are set to meet for the third time in the past five postseasons on Saturday night in the divisional round. The Packers visit the 49ers in the record-setting 10th playoff meeting between the franchises. The teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in NFC championship game on the line.

Browns’ Stefanski shakes up offensive staff, 2 assistants gone, more moves possible, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the moves says Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is shaking up his offensive staff following Cleveland’s quick playoff exit. Stefanski fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and parted ways with tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, according to a person familiar with the decisions. The moves come as the team is going through staff evaluations and there could be more changes, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the process is ongoing. Both assistants have been with Stefanski since he was hired in 2020. The Browns were blown out in the wild-card round, losing 45-14 to the Houston Texans.

Can too many tennis ball changes cause injuries? Players think so. The tours are checking

Pro tennis players have been wondering aloud whether arm injuries in their sport are related to the week-to-week changing of the tennis balls used by tournaments. Now the women’s and men’s tours are going to look into the matter and say they plan to come up with something by 2025. In the run-up to the Australian Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic’s right wrist was sore — hardly ideal for someone who swings his racket primarily with that arm. Other players have been dealing with those sorts of pains, too, as the year’s first Grand Slam tournament takes place at Melbourne Park.

Texans’ C.J. Stroud and Packers’ Jordan Love have dazzling playoff debuts

C.J. Stroud set the bar high for playoff debuts and Jordan Love matched it almost exactly. One day after Stroud went 16 for 21 for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to lead Houston past Cleveland in the best playoff performance ever for a rookie quarterback, Love put up almost the exact same line, with just 2 fewer yards for Green Bay. Both quarterbacks posted passer ratings of 157.2 that are tied for the third-best ever for a quarterback with at least 20 attempts in a playoff game and the best for any QB making his first playoff start.

