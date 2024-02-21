AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:49 p.m. EST

The stretch run of the NBA season has arrived. It’s time for the playoff push

There’s no NBA player who is a bigger fan of harness racing than Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He owns horses, goes to tracks whenever he can and even accepted one of his MVP awards while riding around at his farm in Serbia. He knows the stretch run often decides races. And the same holds true in the NBA, which is entering its stretch run. The All-Star break is over, games resume on Thursday and the defending champion Nuggets are hoping that this is the time when they can start hitting their best stride.

Analysis: Amid a wide-open playoff race, a wide-open NBA MVP race might be brewing as well

The new rule that rendered Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid ineligible for a second consecutive NBA MVP award because he’s missing too many games has the potential to create something the league hasn’t seen in almost two decades. That would be a wide-open MVP race. Embiid was running away with the award when he got hurt. Now Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokoumpo have seen their chances of a third MVP soar. Or maybe the winner will be a first-timer, like Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Boston’s Jayson Tatum. The seeds are planted for what could turn into quite the race.

Tiger Woods’ son is taking his first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods is taking the first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods is in the pre-qualifier Thursday for the Cognizant Classic. Roughly the leading 25 players advance to the Monday qualifier. Only four players get into the tournament. Charlie Woods is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s been playing with his father in the PNC Championship the last four years. That’s the 36-hole event in which major champions team up with a family member. Charlie Woods will be on his own this time at Lost Lake Golf Club.

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is dealing with some arm fatigue after throwing at spring training

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga has experienced some arm fatigue after throwing a side session during spring training. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Senga was being examined by the team’s trainers. Mendoza wasn’t sure if the Japanese pitcher would have an MRI. The Mets are looking to the 31-year-old Senga to help anchor their rotation after he put together an impressive rookie season. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. At the Los Angeles Dodgers’ camp, Shohei Ohtani told reporters he is feeling good at the plate and seeing the ball well. He wants to get 50 at-bats during spring training to prepare for the regular season.

Maple Leafs’ Matthews scores 50th goal of season, fastest in 28 years

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season Wednesday night in the Toronto Maple Leafs star’s hometown return, becoming the fastest NHL player to reach that mark in 28 years. Playing his 54th game, Matthews scored early in the first period on a power play to give Toronto a 2-0 lead over the Arizona Coyotes. He added his 51st — giving him 350 career goals in 535 games — late in the second period for a 4-2 lead. From nearby Scottsdale, Matthews scored No. 50 on a shot from the circle to the left of goaltender Karel Vejmelka. Wayne Gretzky holds that record, scoring his 50th in his 39th game for Edmonton in 1981-82. Matthews is the fastest to 50 among U.S.-born players.

Lionel Messi gets an assist, Inter Miami opens MLS season with 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi had an assist and Inter Miami opened the Major League Soccer season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. It was the first match of MLS’ 29th season. Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez had the goals for Inter Miami. Messi was in midseason form, darting through and around defenders, almost giving the sellout crowd what they wanted to see by nearly scoring on a free kick and then a corner kick midway through the first half.

Chicago Bears add Jennifer King as their 1st ever female assistant coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Jennifer King as the first female assistant coach in franchise history. She will be an offensive assistant working with running backs. Coach Matt Eberflus filled out his staff by announcing the final six members Wednesday. Chris Beatty will be the wide receivers coach, Chad Morton will be in charge of running backs with Thomas Brown the offensive passing game coordinator. Jason Houghtaling will be the assistant offensive line coach. Robbie Picazo will be an offensive assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers.

How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work

The 12-team College Football Playoff is 10 months away from kicking off. The format is finally locked in. University presidents have unanimously approved one last tweak to increase the number of at-large bids from six to seven. The change reserves five spots for conference champions instead of six. The move was prompted by conference realignment and the demise of the Pac-12. The process of expanding the CFP from four to 12 teams began in 2019. The new system finally arrives during the upcoming 2024 season. The next two seasons are expected to be something of a test drive.

LIV’s Joaquin Niemann is one of three players to receive a special invitation to the Masters

Joaquin Niemann now has something money can’t buy. He’s going to the Masters. Niemann is one of three players awarded special invitations by Augusta National. The Chilean is the only player from LIV Golf to get an exemption, but this isn’t about the Saudi-funded league. The Masters looked at his willingness to play outside LIV and try to get world ranking points. Niemann won the Australian Open. He had high finishes at the Australian PGA and Dubai Desert Classic. Augusta National also awarded invitations to Ryo Hisatsune of Japan and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark. The Masters will have 13 players with LIV Golf, including defending champion Jon Rahm.

Many players from the 2022 Beijing Olympics are making an impact in the NHL

It has been two years since hockey at the Beijing Olympics went ahead without NHL players because of COVID-19 pandemic-related scheduling issues. Since then, nearly 30 players from that tournament have played in the league, including several making big impacts. Seattle’s Matty Beniers, Toronto’s Matthew Knies and Minnesota’s Brock Faber have grown into substantial NHL roles after starring for the United States in Beijing. Canada also had a handful of prospects turn into pros, from Buffalo’s Owen Power to Anaheim’s Mason McTavish. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia was the No. 1 pick several months after being the Olympic MVP and now is growing his game with Montreal.

