AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:49 p.m. EDT

Michigan says Connor Stalions, football staffer at center of sign-stealing investigation, resigns

Connor Stalions, the low-level Michigan football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, has resigned, the school said Friday. A person with knowledge of the situation initially told The Associated Press that Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, had been fired, but not long after the school announced he had resigned. The person also said Stalions failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly.

World Series MVP Seager takes swipe at rival as Rangers celebrate 1st title with huge parade

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of thousands Texas Rangers fans lined up and stacked dozens deep in some areas along a 2-mile route near the team’s ballpark for a parade Friday to celebrate the franchise’s first World Series championship. The parade Friday came two days after the Rangers wrapped up the World Series with a Game 5 win on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. World Series MVP Corey Seager even took a swipe at the Houston Astros, the team that won the AL West but that the Rangers beat in the AL Championship Series. Arlington fire officials say the crowd estimate was 400,000 to 700,000 fans.

Column: After a decade of success, Dabo Swinney is suddenly under fire at Clemson

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry writes that Dabo Swinney is a bit testy these days. He was once the hottest college football coach in all the land, the guy who seemed poised to supplant Nick Saban as the G.O.A.T. of the sideline. Now, after struggling to adapt to the times, Swinney is leading a Clemson program that looks downright ordinary. Over their last 14 games, the Tigers are 7-7. When a bold fan called in to challenge the state of the affairs on Swinney’s radio show this week, there were plenty of thin-skinned fireworks.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs’ game in Germany? Travis Kelce wouldn’t say

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Travis Kelce has declined to discuss Taylor Swift’s status for Sunday’s game in Germany — and their status as a couple. The Chiefs tight end spoke at a press conference but wouldn’t say whether the pop star plans to attend the game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park. The Chiefs arrived Friday morning and practiced at the campus of the German national soccer team in Frankfurt. He says, “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.” Kelce says it’s “pretty much a coincidence” that his stats are much better this season when Swift attends his games.

Analysis: Sunday’s stacked lineup of games could have playoff ramifications for several teams

A stacked lineup of games Sunday could determine plenty come January. The action kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET with a marquee matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Dolphins in the NFL’s first game in Frankfurt, Germany. It’s a potential preview of the AFC championship game. The conference is wide open as the Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens and Jaguars each have the same record at the season’s midpoint. The Bills and Bengals are also in the mix. They meet Sunday night in Cincinnati so the stakes are high in that playoff rematch. The road to the Super Bowl has gone through Kansas City the last five years.

NASCAR defends drama-free final four and vows to do a better job promoting its young stars

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR says Sunday’s championship finale has plenty of pizzazz. The final four of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron are the youngest since the winner-take-all format began in 2019. Larson is the only previous Cup Series champion among the contenders. The drivers have acknowledged Sunday’s showdown in Phoenix lacks the hype of years past. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the playoffs are the most difficult in motorsports.

Long distance! Wrongly measured 3-point line on Nuggets’ court fixed ahead of tipoff with Mavericks

DENVER (AP) — The 3-point shot of Dallas forward Grant Williams felt slightly off all morning in practice on the new, brightly painted Denver Nuggets court. Turns out, it wasn’t his shot at all. It was a wrongly measured 3-point line. The line’s curvature was painted too far back on the blue-and-yellow floor that Denver will use for the NBA’s In-season Tournament that made its debut Friday night. In the time between shootaround and the game between the Mavericks and Nuggets, the line was repainted to the correct distance.

Judge’s ruling in latest antitrust lawsuit against NCAA could lead to billion in damages

Class-action status in the damages portion of an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA was granted by a federal judge. Judge Claudia Wilken’s decision could put the NCAA on the hook for a potential multibillion dollar payout to former and current college athletes. House vs. the NCAA is being heard in the Northern District of California. Brought by Arizona State swimmer Grant House in 2020, the lawsuit challenges the NCAA’s remaining name, image and likeness compensation rules. Wilken’s latest ruling could make more than 14,000 current and former college athletes eligible to claim damages if the NCAA loses the case.

16-1 shot Fierceness wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for trainer Todd Pletcher

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Fierceness has won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by 6 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita. As a result, the 2-year-old colt is the winter favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby. Trainer Todd Pletcher and owner Mike Repole won the Juvenile last year with Forte. Pletcher earned his 15th Cup victory, while John Velazquez notched his 20th, which is second among jockeys on the career list. Fierceness ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.90 and paid $35 to win at 16-1 odds. Friday was opening day of the 40th Breeders’ Cup, with five races for 2-year-olds.

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, says he hopes to return next summer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has undergone left shoulder surgery and anticipated being sidelined until next summer.. The 35-year-old posted on social media that the surgery was to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and his shoulder capsule. Kershaw wrote that he hopes to return to play “at some point next summer.” He was sidelined for six weeks by the shoulder injury and it hampered him over the final couple months of the season. Neither Kershaw nor the Dodgers ever said much about his shoulder. He got lit up by Arizona in the NL Division Series, tagged for six runs before getting an out in the first inning of the worst start of his career.

