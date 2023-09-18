AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:48 p.m. EDT

Browns star running back Nick Chubb carted off with left knee injury vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb’s legs. Chubb’s knee buckled underneath him. After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb’s hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee. He undid his chinstrap and rolled over onto his side. Chubb suffered a serious injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia — a dislocation with three torn ligaments.

Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller has informed suspended football coach Mel Tucker he is being fired for cause without compensation for his conduct with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Haller says Monday that the the notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause. Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. Haller says the decision does not affect the ongoing investigation into Tracy’s allegations of sexual harassment.

Chiefs, Mahomes agree to restructured deal to include big pay raise, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that the Chiefs and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes had agreed to a restructured contract. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contract. Mahomes was signed to a 10-year, $450 million deal that would have kept him under contract through the 2031 season. At the time, Mahomes set the market for quarterback pay, but he has been passed over several times as the market inflated. Joe Burrow of the Bengals recently set the standard with a five-year deal averaging $55 million per year.

Tony Jones Jr. scores twice, Saints’ defense shuts down Panthers’ Bryce Young in 20-17 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Jones Jr. ran for two touchdowns, rookie Blake Grupe kicked two field goals and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-17 on Monday night to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Jones, a practice squad elevation, replaced the injured Jamaal Williams late in the first half and ran for 34 yards on 12 carries. The Saints defense did the rest, holding the Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young to 153 yards passing in his Monday Night Football debut. The New Orleans defense limited Carolina to just 239 yards and sacked Young four times. The Saints nearly made it two full games without allowing a touchdown.

Phil Mickelson says he’s done gambling and is on the road to being ‘the person I want to be’

Phil Mickelson says he won’t be betting on football this year. Lefty has posted a message on social media that details his gambling addiction. He says he crossed the line from moderate wagering to addiction and it hurt those he cares about. The post comes as Mickelson returns to competition this week at LIV Golf. It also comes a month after gambler Billy Walters’ book was released. Walters says Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and once wanted to place a bet on the Ryder Cup. Mickelson says he never bet on the Ryder Cup.

Grievance filed by NFL says players’ union leaders advised running backs to fake injuries

The NFL says leaders of the players’ union have advised running backs to fake injuries. The league made the allegation in a grievance it filed last week against the NFL Players Association. The grievance says President JC Tretter and other union leaders suggested that running backs “consider feigning or exaggerating injuries” to increase their leverage in contract negotiations. The grievance was detailed in a league memo obtained by The Associated Press. The league said the union made the suggestion to running backs during a Zoom meeting before the season. The league argues that anyone who fakes an injury would be violating the collective bargaining agreement.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a sprained right ankle, AP source says

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a sprained right ankle and his status for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers is uncertain. That’s according to a person familiar with the injury who spoke on condition of anonymity because coach Brian Daboll did not detail Barkley’s injury status. Barkley was hurt with 1:08 to play in Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the Arizona Cardinals. He was bothered by ankle injuries during the 2019 season and missed three games. Barkley suffered a torn ACL the following year.

Wainwright gets 200th win as the Cardinals blank the Brewers 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright earned his 200th win, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball in a vintage performance as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0. It was the longest outing this season for the 42-year-old Wainwright, who struck out three and walked two. He has won consecutive starts — both against first-place teams — after going 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA over his previous 11 games. The right-hander became the 38th pitcher in NL history to reach 200 wins, and the 24th major leaguer to achieve the milestone since 2000. Willson Contreras homered off Freddy Peralta in the fourth. Milwaukee lost its second straight and its magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at seven.

For Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, representing Ukraine is a duty to the country

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Just playing is a small victory for Shakhtar Donetsk but the Ukrainian champions won’t stop there. Team captain Taras Stepanenko tells The Associated Press that Shakhtar’s opening Champions League game against Porto is part of his team’s duty to represent Ukraine and show his country’s resilience. Shakhtar is playing its Champions League games outside of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. It was in Poland last season and will play home games this season in the German city of Hamburg. Stepanenko says “our soldiers fight in the battles and we fight in the sports arena.”

Colorado State coach says safety Henry Blackburn received death threats for hit on Travis Hunter

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Monday that senior safety Henry Blackburn has been receiving death threats since his late hit that hospitalized Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Blackburn drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Saturday night for the blow he delivered to Hunter’s midsection on a deep pass in the first quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. It was one of 17 penalties the Rams committed in their 43-35 loss in double overtime to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Norvell said Blackburn, who’s from Boulder, and his family had their address posted on social media. He added that police have been involved due to the serious nature of the threats.

