AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with another concussion. What we know and what happens next

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is now dealing with the third diagnosed concussion of his NFL career, all of them coming in the last 24 months. And there are now questions about his future — both short-term and long-term. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was hurt in his team’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, sustaining the injury on a play where he collided into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa, who was rushing successfully for a first down, initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding as many quarterbacks do on a scramble.

Opinions on what Tagovailoa should do next vary after his 3rd concussion since joining Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Nick Saban has a message for Tua Tagovailoa: Listen to experts, then decide what happens next. Antonio Pierce had another message: It’s time to retire. Saban, Pierce and countless others within the game were speaking out Friday about Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback who is now dealing with the third concussion of his NFL career — all coming within the last 24 months. He was hurt in the third quarter of the Dolphins’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, leaving the game after a scary and all-too-familiar on-field scene.

Aaron Judge ends longest HR drought of his career with a go-ahead grand slam for the Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has ended the longest home run drought of his career with a go-ahead grand slam for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox. The slugger had gone 16 games without a longball before launching a clutch drive into the lower left-field seats off reliever Cam Booser in the seventh inning to give the AL East leaders a 5-4 advantage. Judge’s eighth career slam and second this season sent the Yankee Stadium crowd of 45,292 into a frenzy, and he came out of the dugout for a curtain call. It was the 52nd homer of the season for Judge, who also leads the majors with 130 RBIs. He hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 25, when he homered twice against Colorado.

Orioles’ Henderson breaks up combined no-hit bid with 2 outs in 9th, Tigers hold on for 1-0 win

DETROIT (AP) — Gunnar Henderson tripled just past the glove of diving first baseman Spencer Torkelson with two outs in the ninth inning for Baltimore’s first hit, and the Detroit Tigers held on for a 1-0 win over the Orioles. Beau Brieske and Brant Hurter combined to retire Baltimore’s first 21 batters before Adley Rutschman’s eight-pitch walk leading off the eighth. Brenan Hanifee retired the next three batters and Tyler Holton relieved to start the ninth. Emmanuel Rivera flied out and pinch-hitter Coby Mayo took a called third strike. Henderson pulled a first-pitch sweeper into the right-field corner for the Orioles’ second baserunner. Holton then struck out Anthony Santander for the final out.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA’s single-season record for assists

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It was another record-breaking night for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The rookie guard has set the WNBA’s single-season record for assists. She had 18 points — all in the second half — nine assists and eight rebounds in a 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. The 22-year-old Clark is up to 321 assists in her first year in the WNBA, breaking the mark of 316 set last season by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun. The Fever have two games left in the regular season, against Dallas on Sunday and Washington on Thursday.

Christian McCaffrey will miss another game for the 49ers and could be headed to IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of this weekend’s game for the San Francisco 49ers because of his lingering calf and Achilles’ injuries. He could be headed to injured reserve. McCaffrey was held out of practice after experiencing pain the previous day. He was ruled out of the game Sunday against Minnesota after expressing hope earlier in the week that he could play. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will discuss whether to shut McCaffrey down for at least four more weeks by placing him on injured reserve after saying earlier in the week that wasn’t under consideration.

Avery Johnson helps No. 14 K-State dump No. 20 Arizona 31-7 in nonconference matchup of Big 12 foes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Edwards returned a punt 71 yards for a score and No. 14 Kansas State beat No. 20 Arizona 31-7 on Friday night in a nonconference matchup of new Big 12 rivals. Johnson had 156 yards passing to go with 110 yards rushing, and D.J. Giddens added 86 yards rushing and a score for Kansas State, which improved to 3-0. Noah Fifita had 268 yards passing and Tetairoa McMillan caught 11 balls for 138 yards for Arizona, which fell to 2-1. The schools agreed to the matchup before Arizona left the Pac-12 for the Big 12. Neither had enough time to find an replacement opponent, so Kansas State and Arizona kept the game without it counting in the conference standings.

Nelly Korda leads Americans to a record-setting 6-2 margin on first day of Solheim Cup

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda won both her matches to carry the United States to a record 6-2 lead over Europe on the first day of the Solheim Cup. Korda teamed with Allisen Corpuz to beat Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull in alternate shot, and then paired with Megan Khang in better ball to overwhelm Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire 6-2 in the afternoon. Korda came into the Solheim Cup with a winning record in three appearances, but Europe captured the cup each time. The Europeans’ path to four in a row got much more difficult after its poor start at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in northern Virginia.

Tree-hugging Patton Kizzire takes lead at Silverado in FedEx Cup Fall opener

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Patton Kizzire hugged a tree on the way to the first tee Friday as part of a mental exercise, then patiently worked his way around Silverado to take the lead into the weekend in the FedEx Cup Fall series opener. Working with a new mental coach who has him embracing a more relaxed and even approach, Kizzire shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke advantage over David Lipsky in the Procore Championship. Kizzire joked about some of the things his new mental coach has him doing, like walking around barefoot and hugging trees. Kizzire had a 13-under 131 total on the picturesque course in the heart of Napa Valley wine country. Lipsky, the first-round leader, had a 67.

Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors say the driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087. That’s above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey. At a virtual court hearing Friday, they say 43-year-old suspect Sean Higgins also has a history of road rage. A judge has ordered him detained until trial. Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” was home in South Jersey for his sister’s wedding the next day. Defense lawyers say Higgins is a married father with no criminal history before the August 29 crash.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.