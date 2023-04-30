AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:47 a.m. EDT

AP Report Cards: Texans, Eagles get highest NFL draft grades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Texans got two of the best players in the NFL draft in the first three picks. The Eagles added three more defensive standouts from Georgia. While it takes two or three years to judge whether players panned out, it’s easy to identify the potential winners of the 2023 NFL draft. Houston selected quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and traded up to get Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the third pick. In a 10-minute span, the Texans added two players who could dramatically change the future of the franchise. Defending NFC champion Philadelphia needed to replenish the defense so it looked toward the two-time national champion Bulldogs.

Cowboys get scout’s son Deuce Vaughn at RB late in NFL draft

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have turned the NFL draft into a family affair by taking Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round. Vaughn is the son of Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn. The younger Vaughn was a dynamic playmaker for the Wildcats, but size is an issue. He’s listed at 5-foot-5. The size draws immediate comparison to Darren Sproles, another former Kansas State star. Sproles had a long NFL career as an elite kick returner. Vaughn was one of five picks on the final day of the draft for Dallas.

Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stetson Bennett will get a chance to deliver for the Los Angeles Rams. Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft. That unites him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast. The 25-year-old Bennett’s unlikely route from junior college to the heights of collegiate success has been well documented, but the NFL worthiness of the quirky quarterback known as “The Mailman” has been hotly debated for years.

Murray scores 34, Nuggets beat Suns 125-107 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 34 points, hitting six of Denver’s 16 3-pointers, and the Nuggets sprinted past the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of their second-round series. Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points. But this was the Murray Show, where he went 6 of 10 from 3-point land and frequently exhorted for more noise from the already raucous crowd. Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Suns, with Devin Booker adding 27 and Chris Paul 11. Booker averaged 37.2 points in a first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams, Harrison, Maye are top prospects in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft class could quickly transform losers into winners. With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Things can change, of course, but barring injuries the top prospects in 2024 should include the two QBs, a wider receiver with Hall of Fame bloodlines, a couple of foundational left tackles and several Alabama defensive players.

Kings hope for crowd to carry them in Game 7 vs. Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are going to a winner-take-all Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. With spectacular performances on both ends against Stephen Curry and the defending champions, Sacramento gets a chance to extend this special season back home at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. The Warriors must quickly regroup and try to rediscover the energy and efficiency they had in a 123-116 win Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Curry says it will start with smart basketball despite the challenging atmosphere. Kings coach Mike Brown says he doesn’t have “magic dust” to help his team handle the Warriors.

Hungry Maple Leafs finally get over hump, win playoff series

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to leave nearly two decades of playoff futility behind them. Seizing an opportunity to prove they’re no longer a team that falls short at the most important time of the year, the Leafs ended an 11-game losing streak in elimination games and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night. The victory gave Toronto its first postseason series win since 2004 and sends the Maple Leafs into the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston or Florida. The Bruins and Panthers are tied 3-3 in their best-of-seven, first round series. Game 3 is Sunday in Boston.

Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored his first playoff goal with 3:02 remaining, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Klim Kostin had two goals and an assist as the Oilers eliminated the Kings for the second straight season. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also scored in Game 6, and Stuart Skinner stopped 40 shots. Next up for Edmonton is the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round. Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles. The Kings have been eliminated in their last four first-round series.

Kreider helps Rangers beat Devils 5-2 to force Game 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider had another power-play goal and two assists as the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round series. Mika Zibanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist for New York, which had totaled just two goals while losing the previous three games. Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider also scored, and Adam Fox added two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots. Curtis Lazar and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey. Akira Schmid, who had stopped 80 of 82 shots over the previous three games, was pulled after giving up five goals on 29 shots.

Pérez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Sergio Pérez has taken advantage of a fortunately timed safety car to beat Max Verstappen to the win in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Pérez adds the win to the sprint he won the day before as Red Bull extends its run of winning every race in Formula One this season. Verstappen had just pitted when the safety car came out and allowed Pérez to save time on his stop and take the lead. Charles Leclerc started on pole position but finished third for Ferrari.

