AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:46 p.m. EDT

The Masters turns into a menace. Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa hold on to share the lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa are tied for the lead after a brutal day at the Masters. The beauty of Augusta National was more of a beast with a raging wind that never stopped. Only eight players broke par. Just as many shot 80 or worse. Homa had 15 pars and shot a beautifully boring round of 71. Scheffler had a 72 and DeChambeau shot 73. The weekend shouldn’t be as rugged. But it will include Tiger Woods. He set a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut. And he’s only seven shots out of the lead.

Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, must get gambling addiction treatment, judge says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to undergo court-ordered gambling addiction treatment after federal prosecutors accused him of stealing $16 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts. Ippei Mizuhara’s initial appearance in federal court on Friday marked the first time the interpreter has been seen in public since the scandal exploded last month. Mizuhara’s attorney says he is seeking an agreement with the government to resolve the case. Ohtani says he is very grateful for the investigation and wants to focus on baseball going forward.

More history for Tiger Woods. He makes the Masters cut for a record 24th time in a row

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has claimed more history at Augusta National, making the cut for a record 24th consecutive time. Of course, his sights are fixated on a far greater goal — a sixth green jacket. Woods broke the cut record he shared with three-time champion Gary Player and 1992 winner Fred Couples. Woods finished the second round at 1-over 145 for the tournament, safely above the projected cut line of 4 over. It was a grueling day for the five-time Masters champion, even more so considering the 48-year-old has endured numerous injuries, countless surgeries and a devastating car wreck that nearly cost him his right leg. He had to play the final five holes of the rain-delayed first round, then played another 18 holes after a short break.

Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says

Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting tells The Associated Press. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong flew to Edmonton, Alberta, to tell players about the team’s potential move to Utah before the Coyotes game against the Oilers, the person said on condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t officially been announced. The league has been working on separate schedules for next season based on the team playing in Utah or Arizona. Potential new owner Ryan Smith solicited names for a Salt Lake City-based team earlier this week.

Agent at Bad Bunny-led firm has certification revoked by MLB Players Association

NEW YORK (AP) — A baseball agent at Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports firm has lost his certification with the Major League Baseball Players Association. ESPN first reported the revocation, citing anonymous sources who said other agents had alleged improper benefits provided to players. The union declined to comment Friday on the reason for its decision to strip William Arroyo of his right to represent MLB players. Arroyo declined comment for now but said he would have something to say soon. The decision is subject to an appeal before a member of the American Arbitration Association, according to the union’s agent regulations.

MLB batting average down 7 pct. points to .242 in 1st 2 weeks, game time up 2 minutes to 2:39

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average dropped seven percentage points to .242 in the first two weeks of the season, while the average time of a nine-inning game rose two minutes to 2:39 in the second season of the pitch clock. Major League Baseball implemented restrictions on defensive shifts last year, when the batting average rose to .249 in the first 14 days from .230 the comparable period in 2022 and .235 in 2021. Last year’s final average of .248 was up from .243 in 2022 and .244 in 2021. The average rises during the course of the season as weather warms.

Dan Monson hired by Eastern Washington after leading Long Beach State to NCAA Tournament

Eastern Washington has hired Dan Monson, the coach who led Long Beach State to the NCAA Tournament after the school told him he would be fired at the end of the season. Monson, who also coached at Gonzaga and Minnesota, on Friday took over an Eagles program that has won the last two Big Sky Conference regular-season titles. The 62-year-old gained an unexpected level of notoriety and celebrity during March Madness for his unusual coaching situation. Long Beach State athletic director Bobby Smitheran made the decision that Monson would not return next season right before the Big West Conference Tournament.

Wild prints, trendy wear are making the Masters the center of the golf fashion universe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Whether it’s a bold azalea print on a black polo shirt or a striking vest adorned with huge block letters, the gear players are wearing at the Masters this year has made it quite clear that Augusta National is fast becoming the center of the golf fashion universe. Jason Day’s outfits from Malbon and Viktor Hovland’s attire from J. Lindberg are just two of the more striking looks. Then there is Tiger Woods, who chose to showcase his new brand coming May 1 in conjunction with TaylorMade during the Masters. The brand is called Sun Day Red, a nod to the red clothing Woods has long worn on the final day of the tournament.

Kentucky hires BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach to replace John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach, bringing home a captain of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari. The school announced the 51-year-old Pope’s hiring in a release on Friday morning but did not mention any contract details. Pope replaces Calipari, a Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012. Calipari stepped down on Tuesday to become coach at Arkansas. He was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is also coming off a second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Pope.

Allen Iverson immortalized with sculpture alongside 76ers greats Julius Erving and Wilt Chamberlain

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Allen Iverson at their practice facility on Friday. Few played better in the games for the Sixers than Iverson, who won four scoring titles, an NBA MVP award, and led the franchise to their last trip to the NBA finals in 2001. His numbers stamped him as one of the NBA’s greats. Iverson’s sculpture joined fellow 76ers greats Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley and Maurice Cheeks on the team’s Legends Walk. Iverson says “this is such an honor, man. It don’t even seem real.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.