AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:45 p.m. EDT

1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern leaders stemming from a hazing scandal

A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The former player is identified in the lawsuit as John Doe. He alleged Tuesday in Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald along with Northwestern University President Michael Schill and other leaders at the school enabled sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. The player was on the football team from 2018 to 2022. Fitzgerald was fired last week after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players.

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for 1st time since signing with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net. Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in. The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session Tuesday with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time. It came three days after he signed a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year. Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul.

Women’s World Cup player payments will be distributed by federations

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the individual federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.

Diamondbacks outlast the Braves 16-13 to snap 4-game losing streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13. It was Arizona’s first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27, 2021. The NL East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak. Christian Walker homered twice and had three hits and five RBIs for Arizona. Corbin Carroll had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Miguel Castro (5-3) pitched a scoreless eighth and Kevin Ginkel struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand has pinch-hit 3-run homer for 1st major league knock

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s first major league hit was a pinch-hit, three-run homer that gave the Cincinnati Reds an 8-7 lead against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning Tuesday night. The Reds promoted Encarnacion-Strand on Monday and he went 0 for 3 in his big league debut, a game that was suspended because of rain and completed on Tuesday. In Tuesday’s second game, Encarnacion-Strand entered for Jake Fraley in the fifth and launched an 0-2 slider from Mauricio Llovero 426 feet into the second deck in left field. The Reds promoted Encarnacion-Strand in hopes of sparking their offense.

NFL teams are refusing to pay running backs. That reflects the pass-first direction of the league

NFL teams are refusing to give running backs lucrative long-term contracts, leaving the best players at the position feeling angry and underappreciated. It’s no surprise the league has reached this point considering recent trends. The days of three yards and a cloud of dust are long gone. The NFL has become a pass-first, quarterback-driven league built around explosive offenses. League rules have changed over the past two decades to enhance scoring. QBs have more protection. Wide receivers have more freedom to roam the field. Defensive players have to be concerned about getting penalized for illegal hits. They can’t go too low. They can’t hit the helmet. They can’t hold. They can’t tug jerseys.

Rory McIlroy is laying low ahead of the British Open as he tries to end his major drought

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laying low in his quest to end nine years without winning a major. He canceled his news conference for the second straight major. Everything is lining up for him at Royal Liverpool for the British Open. He’s coming off a win at the Scottish Open. He won the British Open the last time it was on these Hoylake links. Still to be determined is whether he fits that model of players who win all their majors in a short period of time. Padraig Harrington is one of those players. He says McIlroy needs to be patient.

Column: PGA Tour’s Monahan returns to work and the clock is ticking on definitive agreement for LIV

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jay Monahan is back to work as PGA Tour commissioner. And the clock is ticking. Along with working toward a definitive agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, he has to look his players in the eye and do some explaining. Monahan stepped away from the tour for five weeks with a medical situation. He had said he expected to be called a hypocrite for doing a deal with the Saudis. It’s tougher to overcome the label as a traitor. The question is whether he can survive this. That depends on whether top players accept answers and accept them coming from Monahan.

IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes’ conduct at international competitions. The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions. These include qualifying events for the Paris Games which opens July 26 next year. Bach previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time.” Now he says the IOC’s role is “more to monitor the situation on the field of play whether the rules are respected.”

Georgia’s Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest threat to the Bulldogs’ three-peat hopes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship. Smart and his Bulldogs also don’t have history on their side. Winning back-to-back national championships is tough enough. No Division I program has strung together three consecutive college football titles since Minnesota between 1934 and 1936. Smart said Tuesday at Southeastern Conference Media Days that he and his staff have not talked with the Bulldogs about having a chance to do something not done in nearly 90 years. He says they have looked at how the Chicago Bulls strung together three straight NBA titles and other teams his Bulldogs may have heard about.

