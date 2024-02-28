AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EST

CFP discussing 14-team model with 3 automatic bids each for Big Ten, SEC, AP sources say

College Football Playoff officials are considering a 14-team model that would guarantee multiple automatic bids for each of the four power conferences, starting in 2026. Two people with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press the format being discussed would guarantee three playoff spots each for the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, two for the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 and one for the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five leagues. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity the CFP management committee’s talks were not being made public.

Caitlin Clark’s 33-point game moves her past Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has another career record on her astounding resume: the most points by any major college women’s player to ever take the court. Iowa’s superstar guard scored 33 points to lead the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes in a romp at Minnesota and move one point past Lynette Woodard on the all-time list with 3,650 points. Clark buried her eighth 3-pointer of the game with 4:17 left to pass Woodard. She also set the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers in the process to reach 156 in 2023-24.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws 2 impressive, scoreless innings in MLB exhibition debut for Dodgers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in his exhibition debut on Wednesday, giving a glimpse into why the Los Angeles Dodgers believe the Japanese right-hander can become an ace in the big leagues. Yamamoto struck out the first batter he faced, Texas Rangers All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien, on six pitches. He then gave up a single to Evan Carter before Wyatt Langford grounded into an inning-ending double play. He was even better in the second inning, striking out Nathaniel Lowe on three pitches before Jonah Heim flied out to left. Yamamoto ended his outing by striking out Leody Taveras on four pitches.

The potential hazards of fans storming the court has run smack into a question: How to stop them?

Recent incidents in college basketball have underscored the potential dangers that come from jubilant fans storming the court after the game comes to an end. Finding a solution is proving to be a challenge. Duke center Kyle Filipowski and Iowa star Caitlin Clark both got caught in scary incidents recently. The incidents have prompted a renewed scrutiny on protecting visiting teams. Duke coach Jon Scheyer has called on immediate measures by the Atlantic Coast Conference to prevent court storming. Stopping such often-impromptu celebrations is easier said than done, especially with most student sections so close to the court.

Social media influencer says Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill broke her leg during football drill at his home

A social media influencer is suing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident that happened at the star’s South Florida home last summer. In a lawsuit that Sophie Hall’s attorneys filed in Broward County circuit court on Feb. 23, the influencer claims that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his mansion. Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages. It is unclear whether she reported the incident to authorities. Her attorneys are suing Hill for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Kirk Cousins and Chris Jones head an NFL free agents list filled with star-quality players

NFL teams could find a Pro Bowl quarterback, an All-Pro defensive lineman or a future Hall of Fame wide receiver and plenty more star-quality players when the free agency period begins on March 13. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, edge rushers Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter and several other talented players. Defensive line is the deepest position while offensive tackle has the fewest starting-caliber players on the list.

Doncic gets 11th triple-double of season on 25th birthday as Mavericks beat Raptors 136-125

TORONTO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double of the season, Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 136-125. Dallas snapped a two-game skid. P.J. Washington Jr. added 23 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 for Dallas. Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double, Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 28 points and RJ Barrett had 26 points for the Raptors, who lost for the first time in four games since the All-Star break.

T’Vondre Sweat leads group of NFL’s big-guy prospects hoping to prove they’re worth the weight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T’Vondre Sweat realizes he must carry his weight — all 362 pounds — in a more measured way when he’s playing in the NFL next season. It didn’t prevent the massive defensive tackle from Texas from winning last year’s Outland Trophy. But if he wants to be the top interior lineman selected in April’s NFL draft, he’ll have to beat out some heavy competition from college teammate Byron Murphy II and Illinois’ equally dynamic tandem of Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.

MLB wants to make starting pitching more prominent, but it’s a tough task in today’s game

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to put a greater emphasis on starting pitching. But it’s a tricky situation in the era of openers and hard-throwing relievers. Big league starters averaged 15.4 outs and 85.1 pitches last year, according to Sportradar, and 15.6 outs and 84.9 pitches in 2022. But the numbers were 17.4 and 93.1 as late as 2015, and 17.8 and 98.6 in 2000. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in October that the league is considering lowering the maximum of 13 pitchers per team to 12 possibly as soon as the 2025 season — with the goal of making starting pitching more prominent.

Harper settling in at first for Phillies; Muncy takes a hit in Yamamoto spring debut for Dodgers

Bryce Harper is settling in as a full-time first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. The two-time NL MVP hit a hard single in his first at-bat of spring training Wednesday, and also had two impressive defensive plays. An outfielder for 11 seasons, he returned from Tommy John surgery last year as a first baseman. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy got hit by a pitch on his left hand in their game against World Series champion Texas. That was in the same game Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out three in two scoreless innings in an impressive spring debut for Los Angeles.

