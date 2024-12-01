AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EST

Christian McCaffrey’s season ‘potentially’ over after knee injury in 49ers’ loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury that coach Kyle Shanahan described as “potentially” season-ending in the 49ers’ 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Shanahan said McCaffrey is believed to have injured his posterior cruciate ligament, which connects the thigh bone to the shin. He said he had no timetable for McCaffrey’s return but acknowledged the All-Pro’s season could be over. It’s the latest setback in a frustrating season for the 2023 offensive player of the year, who missed the Niners’ first eight games with Achilles tendinitis and has not been his usual explosive self since returning.

Josh Allen has TDs passing, rushing and receiving as Bills rout 49ers 35-10 in snow, clinch AFC East

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen scored a receiving touchdown on a pass he threw in his latest do-everything performance, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fifth straight AFC East title with a 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on a snowy Sunday night. Allen had touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving, becoming the first quarterback and seventh player in the Super Bowl era to do that and the first since the Niners’ Christian McCaffrey in 2022. His receiving TD came on a play in which he threw to Amari Cooper, who lateraled back to Allen. The Bills improved to 10-2. The Niners lost their third straight to fall to 5-7.

Violent hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘has no business being in our league,’ coach says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. It prompted two sideline-clearing scuffles. Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit, movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. Lawrence was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair. Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though. Al-Shaair and Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected after the first altercation.

Philadelphia defense, Tucker’s misses help the Eagles to a 24-19 win in their showdown with Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Saquon Barkley scored on a 25-yard run with 7:56 remaining, and Philadelphia’s stingy defense kept Lamar Jackson mostly under control in a 24-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It was the Eagles’ eighth win in a row. Justin Tucker’s nightmarish season continued for Baltimore. The star kicker missed two field goals and an extra point as the Ravens fell 1 1/2 games behind first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The NFC East-leading Eagles rallied from an early 9-0 deficit with two second-quarter touchdowns. Barkley rushed for 107 yards.

AP Top 25: Ohio St, Miami, Clemson drop; Texas, Penn St, Notre Dame, Georgia in line behind Oregon

Ohio State, Miami and Clemson plunged in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following losses over the weekend. Eight of the top 10 teams moved up one spot and Oregon was No. 1 for the seventh straight week. The shakeup creates two top-five matchups in conference championship games Saturday: No. 1 Oregon against No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten and No. 2 Texas against No. 5 Georgia in the SEC. No. 4 Notre Dame won’t play again until the College Football Playoff. Ohio State fell to No. 7, Miami to No. 14 and Clemson to No. 18.

Big Ten fines Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for postgame melee

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference has announced it fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy for the on-field melee at the end of the Wolverines’ win in Columbus .A fight broke out at midfield Saturday after the Wolverines’ 13-10 victory when Michigan players attempted to plant their flag on the OSU logo and were confronted by the Buckeyes. Police used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves. One officer suffered a head injury when he was “knocked down and trampled while trying to separate players fighting.” The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Baker Mayfield doesn’t think NCAA should ban flag planting, says ‘Let the boys play’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is hoping the NCAA doesn’t outlaw flag planting. Mayfield gained notoriety when he ran onto the field and planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield of Ohio State’s stadium following a win by the Sooners in 2017. He says the altercations Saturday that followed similar flag-planting incidents across the country are just part of college football’s rivalries. Mayfield added, “Let the boys play.” On Sunday, the Big Ten Conference fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy for the on-field melee at the end of the Wolverines’ win in Columbus, Ohio.

Mitchell scores 35, Cavs end Celtics’ winning streak with 115-111 win in matchup of East’s elite

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 20 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers ended Boston’s seven-game winning streak with a 115-111 victory over the Celtics in the second intense matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top teams this season. Mitchell made all six field-goal attempts in the fourth as the Cavs overcame a 12-point deficit. The All-Star guard scored 30 points in the second half. Darius Garland added 22 points for Cleveland, which got revenge on the Celtics after the defending NBA champions handed them their first loss after a 15-0 start. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and Payton Pritchard 24 for the Celtics.

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove in medically induced coma after collapsing in Italian soccer game

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is in a medically induced coma after collapsing on the field during his team’s Serie A match at home to Inter Milan with the game abandoned shortly afterward. His teammates immediately called for medical help and surrounded the 22-year-old Bove while he was being treated before he was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch. Fiorentina later said hospital tests “have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system” and Bove “will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.” The incident happened in the 16th minute. Distraught Fiorentina players were comforted by staff members as well as Inter players. Several sobbed openly before the teams left the field.

Conference newcomers to play for titles in Power Four. Oregon-Penn St, Texas-Georgia top-5 matchups

The first season of major conference expansion has produced an intriguing set of championship games this week, and not just because they’ll determine which teams get automatic bids and first-round byes in the College Football Playoff. Four of the nine games Friday and Saturday match teams that already squared off in the regular season. Texas-Georgia in the SEC championship is one of those rematches and also one of two top-five matchups. The other is Oregon-Penn State in the Big Ten. Each of the Power Four games will include a team that wasn’t in that conference last season.

