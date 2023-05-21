AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Heat roll past Celtics 128-102, take 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 29 points, Duncan Robinson added 22 and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat are now just one win from the NBA Finals after rolling past the Boston Celtics 128-102 on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference title series. Caleb Martin scored 18, Jimmy Butler finished with 16, Bam Adebayo had 13 and Max Strus added 10 for Miami, which leads the series 3-0. Jayson Tatum scored 14 and Jaylen Brown added 12 for the Celtics, who won three times on Miami’s floor on the way to winning last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is a major champion again. Gone are those injuries that led to doubt whether he was still part of golf’s elite. Koepka won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill by closing with a 67 and winning by two shots over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. He now has won the PGA Championship three times. And it was his fifth major title. Only 14 players have won more. It was the first major by a LIV Golf player since the Saudi-funded league began nearly a year ago. California club pro Michael Block made an ace and tied for 15th.

One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night. Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent. It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.

Baffert back from ban, wins Preakness with National Treasure after another horse euthanized

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has won the Preakness Stakes, hours after another of the Hall of Famer’s horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury. The sport was already facing questions after a tumultuous leadup to the Kentucky Derby that included seven horses dying of various causes over a 10-day span at Churchill Downs. Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year. Blazing Sevens finished second by a head. Baffert won the Preakness for a record eighth time.

Tkachuk does the leading, and the Florida Panthers are happily following

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Gretzky says Matthew Tkachuk has become the face of the Florida Panthers. The Great One seems to be right. Tkachuk has scored in overtime in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers are now coming home for Game 3 of that series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Tkachuk is the 12th player in NHL history to have an overtime goal in back-to-back playoff games.

Palou’s record run earns Ganassi third straight Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou will lead the field to green in the Indianapolis 500 after the young Spaniard put together the fastest four-lap pole run in history Sunday. He edged Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist and gave Chip Ganassi Racing its third pole in a row. Palou whipped four laps around the historic 2.5-mile speedway at an average of 234.217 mph. That was a mere 0.007 mph faster than VeeKay, who still gave Ed Carpenter Racing a front-row starting spot for the ninth time in the last 11 years. Palou surpassed the record pole run of 234.046 mph that Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon put up last year. It also was the second-fastest qualifying effort, trailing only Arie Luyendyk’s 236.986, which he set the day after pole qualifying in 1996.

Angry fans crash through gate at El Salvador soccer match in stampede that kills 12, injures dozens

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that killed 12 people and injured dozens. The stampede happened Saturday night during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. One fan said that “the game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands.” He said people got angry, adding: “We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”

Larson dominates for third NASCAR All-Star race win, takes home $1 million

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson turned in a dominating effort to win his third All-Star race and earn $1 million in the Cup Series’ return to North Wilkesboro Speedway following a 27-year absence. Larson became only the fourth driver to win the All-Star race at least three times. Jimmie Johnson has the most with four victories, while Larson, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt have three. Larson is the first to win the All-Star race at three different tracks. He has won in Charlotte in 2019 and Texas in 2021. Bubba Wallace finished second in the 200-lap non-points exhibition race, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott.

Judge’s 4th hit puts Yanks ahead in 7-4 win over Reds after Hicks cut

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Judge had a go-ahead single in the 10th inning for his fourth hit of the game, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 after cutting Aaron Hicks with $27.6 million on the outfielder’s contract. New York overcame a 4-1 deficit in a three-run fifth inning against Luke Weaver on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s homer, Judge’s RBI double off the left-field wall and Anthony Rizzo’s run-scoring single. Judge is hitting .378 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and a 1.402 OPS in 11 games since returning from the injured list on May 9.

PGA Championship becomes a `Block party’ celebrating club pro finishing tied for 15th

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Block is not the little-known club pro from Southern California anymore. During a four-day stretch at the PGA Championship Block held his own against the world’s best, became a gallery favorite, made a hole in one and finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-over 281. And the 46-year-old’s star continues to rise. His finish ensures a spot in next year’s PGA, and Block is already generating more attention for his common man approach. Rather than head home, Block has changed his travel plans after receiving an invite to compete at the Colonial next weekend

