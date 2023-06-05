AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Golden Knights take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final with 7-2 win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2. Adin Hill continued his stellar play in net with 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Marchessault also had an assist to finish with three points. Brett Howden scored twice for the Knights, who also got goals from Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio. Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers. The series shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Thursday.

Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year’s NBA playoffs

MIAMI (AP) — The easiest way to explain what the Miami Heat are doing in the comeback department during these playoffs is simply to put up their numbers against the rest of the league. When facing a deficit of at least 12 points this postseason, the Heat are 7-6. The rest of the NBA is 6-59. Combined. The latest comeback came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night against Denver when the Heat won 111-108 to even the title series. Miami rallied from 15 points down.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky pulled after allowing 4 goals in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled midway through Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after allowing four goals on 13 shots against the Vegas Golden Knights. Coach Paul Maurice gave Bobrovsky the hook in favor of Alex Lyon after Brett Howden made it 4-0 just more than seven minutes into the second period. Bobrovsky has allowed four goals in consecutive games for the first time in these playoffs. He came into the series having won 11 of his past 12 games and stopping 438 of 465 shots during that span.

Suddenly hot power play powering Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ power play has powered them to a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. The unit cashed in twice in a 7-2 Game 2 rout, with Jonathan Marchessault’s goal in the first period and Brett Howden’s in the final minutes. Coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged his team’s power play has been hit or miss all season. Fittingly for a series opening on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s hitting plenty now. Going back to their Western Conference final-clinching victory, the Golden Knights have power-play goals in three consecutive games for the first time since late December.

Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo gives new meaning to sacrifice, on and off the ice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo spoke of sacrifice Sunday, and what it takes for an NHL player to continue his journey this far into the season. With the Vegas Golden Knights up 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, all the players’ personal lives are put on hold for the moment. Summer vacation can wait. For Pietrangelo, sacrifice is nothing new. In November, it was his career that came to a brief halt. During the Thanksgiving holiday, one of his triplets, 5-year-old daughter Evelyn, came down with the flu. It developed into encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and she lost control of her motor skills.

Phillies’ ace Nola loses no-hitter in 7th, wins game 8-3 over Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 12, Trea Turner homered twice among his four hits to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their third straight win, 8-3 over the Detroit Tigers. Nola fanned 10 and had faced the minimum through six as he tried to pitch the Phillies’ first no-hitter since 2015. Nola allowed a two-out home run to Nick Maton in the seventh inning. There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine in 2021 and four last year.

Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer

MADRID (AP) — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world’s most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. Federations have been slow and, in some cases unwilling, to use powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans. Players past and present worry racism is just an accepted part of soccer. Experts say more education and stronger punishments are required to combat racism.

NCAA champ Rose Zhang arrives on LPGA Tour with big hopes and leaves with a trophy

Rose Zhang needed only one tournament to make good on high expectations. Two weeks after she won another NCAA title, Zhang made her professional debut by winning on the LPGA Tour. No one had done that in 72 years. What’s next for the 20-year-old Californian? Zhang heads back to Stanford for finals and to move out of her dorm. Then she goes to the second LPGA major of the year at Baltusrol for the KPMG Women’s PGA. Expectations are sure to follow. Zhang isn’t bothered. As Michelle Wie West says, Zhang makes the game look easy.

Coco Gauff wanted a French Open rematch against Iga Swiatek; it’ll happen in the quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff put aside a skinned knee and a bad stretch in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. The 19-year-old American was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday at Court Philippe Chatrier. Next for Gauff will be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat her in last year’s final at Roland Garros. Swiatek advanced when her fourth-round opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, stopped playing because of trouble breathing in the first set. Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Ons Jabeur, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

NBA says it won’t mind if Wembanyama’s debut comes in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

DENVER (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s next couple of weeks are now set. He’ll be playing in the French league finals starting this weekend, and then the San Antonio Spurs almost certainly will make him the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. And if that means the French teenager’s summer league debut comes in Sacramento instead of Las Vegas in early July, the league is fine with that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league doesn’t have a preference regarding the site of Wembanyama’s first game with the Spurs.

