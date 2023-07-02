AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:43 a.m. EDT

NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (AP) — A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race. The Cook County Medical Examiner says 53-year-old Duane Tabinski died on Friday. He was hired to install audio equipment for the race. NASCAR said it is working with police and sent condolences to Tabinksi’s family. The Chicago Street Race is the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history and will run through the city’s downtown on Sunday evening.

Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, team confirms

Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade. Two people familiar with the matter say the request will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team. The people say Lillard is generating interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others. The Trail Blazers later confirmed that Lillard made the request but provided no details. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points. Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. But he has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

The Lakers are keeping Reaves and Russell. The Bucks agreed to keep Lopez in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers kept two of their best guards. And the Milwaukee Bucks kept their big man as the early trend in NBA free agency of most players staying put continued. Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth $56 million, and D’Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers as well on a $37 million, two-year deal, according to people with knowledge of those transactions. Milwaukee found a way to keep Brook Lopez while Max Strus found a new home. Strus is headed from Miami to Cleveland, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade.

Hurricanes and Rangers turn their divisional rivalry into NHL free agency signing frenzy

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are taking their on-ice Metropolitan Division rivalry to paper. The two teams were quick out of the gate in making a number of signings and re-signings to open the NHL’s free agency period. The Hurricanes re-signed their goalie tandem of Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen and also brought back speedy forward Jesper Fast. Their biggest free agent signing was landing defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The Rangers signed forwards Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick, and three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Jonathan Quick. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Sabres addressed their defensive needs by signing Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson.

65-year-old Bernhard Langer takes a 2-shot lead in the US Senior Open at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star’s bid to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record. Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly —both from Madison, 100 miles to the south — were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par. Langer shot his second straight 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions’ career victory record of 45. Kelly and Stricker, paired together Saturday, each shot 68, with Kelly second at 4 under and Sticker third at 3 under.

Fowler leads the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in a bid to end drought

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought. Fowler had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the U.S. Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie. Hadwin had a 63 to tie the tournament record. Fellow Canadian Taylor Pendrith was third at 18 under after a 67. Pendrith bogeyed two of his last four holes. Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area.

Fired New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar hired by a Missouri junior college

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — Former New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar has been hired to coach Mineral Area College, a junior college in Missouri, four months after he was fired in the wake of the Aggies’ hazing scandal. Heiar was dismissed from New Mexico State in February following hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the season. New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday. Mineral Area College cited Heiar’s 20-plus years of college coaching experience and his National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championship and coach of the year award in 2022 while at Northwest Florida State.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts on Monday

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and eighth overall on Monday. He also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming two weeks. And there is also this in the offing: Djokovic is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic’s opponents will credit his success to various talents. Those include his serve returns, his two-handed backhand and his mental strength. Djokovic himself also will point to the self-belief he has. He credits his parents and two early coaches with helping build that.

Wimbledon 2023: Here is what you need to know before play begins Monday

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament is set to begin at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic will participate in the first match at Centre Court on Monday as the defending men’s champion. He has won the grass-court event four times in a row and seven overall. Djokovic is coming off his men’s record 23rd major trophy at the French Open last month and will aim to get No. 24 over the next fortnight. Elena Rybakina is the reigning women’s champion at Wimbledon and will play her first match on Tuesday. Players from Russia and Belarus are back in the brackets after being banned by the All England Club a year ago over the war in Ukraine.

Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari’s Leclerc in 2nd

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continues his relentless march toward a third straight world title with a dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race and notched his fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. He increased his championship lead to 81 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. It also took the 25-year-old Dutchman onto 42 F1 wins overall, one ahead of the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place on F1’s all-time list of winners.

