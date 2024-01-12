AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST

Kalen DeBoer hired to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving national runner-up Washington

Alabama wasted little time in finding Nick Saban’s successor, hiring Kalen DeBoer away from national runner-up Washington. The powerhouse program tapped DeBoer on Friday to replace Saban, just two days after the 72-year-old coach announced his retirement. DeBoer says in a statement that he “would not have left Washington for just any school.” But he says the chance to coach Alabama “is the opportunity of a lifetime.” Saban won six national titles with the Crimson Tide and seven overall. DeBoer went 25-3 in two seasons at Washington and has a career record of 104-12 at all levels of college football.

NFL All-Pro: McCaffrey, Hill, Warner unanimous; 14 first-timers

Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. The 49ers’ McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins’ Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates, including left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas’ Dak Prescott and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen got the other one.

Patriots name Jerod Mayo as next head coach, Bill Belichick’s successor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have named Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the franchise’s 15th head coach. He becomes the first Black head coach in team history. Mayo played eight NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots during the 2014 season. Mayo’s hire comes a day after Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins. Mayo will be formally introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.

Lights, cameras, Clark: Iowa’s superstar guard gets prime-time spotlight Saturday on Fox

Caitlin Clark has set records on and off the court. The University of Iowa’s superstar guard is on track to do something never accomplished by a women’s basketball player — appear on all four broadcast networks in the same season. Clark and the third-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night on Fox. Iowa is featured in four of the six Big Ten regular-season women’s games that will air on either Fox or NBC. Both networks have left open the possibility of adding more games. Should the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Tournament final, that game will be on CBS. ABC will carry NCAA Women’s Tournament games on weekend afternoons in the first two weeks, along with the Women’s Final Four championship game in prime time on April 7.

Black leadership at head coach, QB to be more visible than ever during NFL playoffs

This year’s NFL playoffs will feature a record number of Black men who have thrived in leadership positions they rarely were given the chance to hold in previous generations. Three Black head coaches have reached the playoffs, including Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Houston’s DeMeco Ryans. No more than three Black coaches have reached the playoffs in any previous season. An all-time high of six Black quarterbacks are starting for playoff teams. They are Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Green Bay’s Jordan Love and Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

Carl Yuan gets a gift from Jon Rahm going to LIV. He’s already taking advantage of it at Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — Carl Yuan missed keeping his full PGA Tour card by one point last year. And then right when the 26-year-old from China was preparing for Q-school, Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf. That meant Yuan moved up a spot in the FedEx Cup and had his card. That’s how he got to the Sony Open, and Yuan already is taking advantage. He shot a 65 on Friday for a three-way share of the lead. Austin Eckroat and Byeong Hun An also shared the lead. Fifty-year-old Stewart Cink was one shot behind. Only seven shots separate first from worst.

The Australian Open and what to know: Earlier start. Netflix curse? Osaka’s back. Nadal’s not

Iga Swiatek and other tennis players are shrugging off the Australian Open’s decision to begin on a Sunday instead of a Monday, creating a 15-day event. The top-seeded Swiatek said it doesn’t really matter. She will not be playing on Sunday. But there are players — including defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka — who were picked to compete on Day 1, 24 hours earlier than usual. That’s been the schedule at Roland Garros for more than 15 years; the U.S. Open and Wimbledon have stuck to the traditional Monday opening. When the French Open shifted to a Sunday start, stars such as Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova were hardly thrilled about it.

Jordan Hicks and Giants agree to $44 million, 4-year contract, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team. The hard-throwing Hicks has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, compiling 32 career saves. But he made eight starts for St. Louis in 2022, and the Giants intend to add him to their rotation. Hicks went a combined 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year between St. Louis and Toronto.

Shōta Imanaga is looking forward to transition to the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Shōta Imanaga has been formally introduced by the Chicago Cubs a day after he finalized a $53 million, four-year contract. Nicknamed “The Throwing Philosopher,” he went 7-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 22 starts last season with the Yokohama BayStars of Japan’s Central League. The 30-year-old Imanaga steps into Chicago’s rotation in place of Marcus Stroman, who agreed to a $37 million, two-year deal with the New York Yankees after he opted out of his contract with the Cubs. Chicago also has lefty Justin Steele and right-handers Kyle Hendricks and Jameson Taillon penciled into its rotation.

Washington Commanders hiring 49ers executive Adam Peters as general manager, AP source says

The Washington Commanders are hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Adam Peters as their new general manager, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. Peters spent seven years with the Niners, first as VP of player personnel and then the past three as assistant GM working under John Lynch. The 49-year-old previously worked for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. Owner Josh Harris and his search committee followed through on his pledge for a thorough but rapid process to pinpoint and hire the next head of the front office after firing Ron Rivera.

