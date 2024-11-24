AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:41 a.m. EST

St. Louis Blues fire Drew Bannister and hire Jim Montgomery as coach

The St. Louis Blues have fired coach Drew Bannister and hired Jim Montgomery as his replacement. The 2022 Jack Adams Award winner, Montgomery joins the Blues five days after he was fired by the Boston Bruins. Bannister had been on the job in St. Louis for less than a year since succeeding Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube and getting the interim tag removed after last season. The Blues have lost 13 of their first 22 games. Montgomery spent two seasons as an assistant on Berube’s staff in St. Louis between coaching Dallas and Boston. The team signed Montgomery to a five-year contract.

Auburn wins 43-41, four-OT thriller over playoff hopeful No. 15 Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a two-point play in the fourth overtime to lift Auburn to a 43-41 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M, capping a brutal day for Southeastern Conference playoff contenders. With the teams both getting one play to score from the 3, Texas A&M turned to trickery on its attempt. Receiver Terry Bussey took the direct snap and handed off to quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed’s pass to Amari Daniels was dropped in the end zone. Auburn fans stormed the field. Other SEC playoff contenders Mississippi and Alabama had already fallen to unranked league foes.

Salah double sends Liverpool 8 points clear in Premier League before Amorim’s first game with United

Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League by scoring twice to help his team rally to a 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday. It was a 10th victory in 12 league games for Liverpool, which took advantage of defending champion Manchester City’s 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham on Saturday. Liverpool was trailing 2-1 when Salah equalized in the 65th minute after running onto a long pass forward from Ryan Gravenberch. The Egypt forward then converted a penalty in the 83rd after a handball. Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game as Manchester United manager later, away to Ipswich.

Arnold, Robinson run for more than 100 yards as Oklahoma stuns No. 7 Alabama 24-3

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xavier Robinson ran for career highs of 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma stunned No. 7 Alabama 24-3 to become bowl eligible and deal a severe blow to the Crimson Tide’s chances of receiving a College Football Playoff berth. Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards on 25 carries and completed 9 of 11 passes for the Sooners, who got coach Brent Venables off the hot seat on Senior Night. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe completed 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions and gained just seven yards on 15 carries. The Sooners held Alabama to 234 yards.

Verstappen captures 4th F1 championship after Mercedes sweep of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen cruised to a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship Saturday night by finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Verstappen needed only to finish ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren to give Red Bull a fourth straight driver championship. The Dutchman started fifth but was already up to second by the 10th lap around the street circuit that includes the famed Las Vegas Strip. Norris, who had to score at least three points more than Verstappen to extend the championship fight, finished sixth. The race was won by George Russell who was followed by Lewis Hamilton in the first 1-2 sweep for the Mercedes drivers since 2022.

Matteo Berrettini gives Italy a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup final

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has put Italy ahead 1-0 against the Netherlands in the final of the Davis Cup by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2. Berrettini’s victory Sunday on an indoor hard court in Malaga, Spain, set up No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner for a chance to clinch the country’s second consecutive championship in the team competition. Berrettini was not at his best in the early going against van de Zandschulp, the man who beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. But 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini took control by grabbing the last three games of the opening set and breaking for a 2-1 lead in the second.

Rafael Nadal’s retirement ceremony was based on what he wanted, tennis official says

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s relatively low-key retirement ceremony at the Davis Cup has been defended by the head of the International Tennis Federation as being dictated by the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s wishes. ITF President David Haggerty said Sunday at a news conference in Malaga, Spain, that it was important to listen to how Nadal wanted to be celebrated. Davis Cup tournament director Feliciano Lopez said organizers did their best to provide a fitting farewell. Haggerty said the bidding process for future Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup hosts is still ongoing.

Devin Neal scores 4 times, Kansas beats No. 16 Colorado 37-21 as Buffs’ Big 12 title hopes take hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 80 yards and another score, and led Kansas to a 37-21 victory over No. 16 Colorado on Saturday. The Jayhawks’ third straight win over a ranked opponent also dealt a big blow to the Buffaloes’ hopes of playing for the Big 12 title. They dropped to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the league, and will now need to beat Oklahoma State next week and get some help. Shedeur Sanders threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, while Travis Hunter had eight catches for 125 yards and two scores for the Buffaloes. Kansas is 5-6 and will seeks bowl eligibility next week.

Penguins’ Crosby scores 600th NHL goal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 goals when he reached the mark in the second period against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night. Crosby got his 600th with 10 seconds left on a 5-on-3 power play. The Penguins’ bench emptied following Crosby’s goal, which was also his first against Utah. Crosby finished a one-timer from the right side of the net, set up by a pass from Erik Karlsson at 3:11 of the second. After the goal was announced, the crowd gave Crosby a standing ovation and the Penguins’ captain acknowledged the fans and raised his stick in the air. Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are the only active players to have scored at least 600 goals in the NHL.

Barbra Banda’s goal leads Orlando over Washington 1-0 for NWSL championship. Marta earns title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Barbra Banda scored in the 37th minute and the Orlando Pride beat the Washington Spirit 1-0 to win their first National Women’s Soccer League championship. Banda dribbled into the right side of the box and made a move past a defender before kicking the ball with her left foot and past the goalkeeper. She earned the championship MVP award and became the first player in the NWSL to score in each of the three rounds of the playoffs. The Pride is the first team since 2019 to win the Shield and win the title in the same year.

