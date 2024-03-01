AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:40 p.m. EST

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says company unfairly blamed for new MLB uniforms

BOSTON (AP) — Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says his company is being unfairly blamed for new Major League Baseball uniforms that have see-through pants and other fit and design problems. Speaking at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Rubin said, “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right.” Since reporting to spring training this month, some players have complained about the fit of their new uniforms. The white pants worn by some teams are also see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.

Caitlin Clark eager to enjoy the rest of the ride at Iowa after decision to enter the WNBA draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark knew with Iowa’s final regular-season home game looming, it was time to make her decision about whether to enter the WNBA draft or stay in college for a fifth season. That’s why Clark announced on Thursday that she would go to the WNBA at the end of the season, following four historic seasons with the Hawkeyes. The announcement came three days before the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. Clark had an additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted to all players who played during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.

QBs Williams, Maye and Daniels could go 1-2-3 in NFL draft. Or WR Harrison could bump them down

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels arrived in Indianapolis as Heisman Trophy winners. Drake Maye is seeking to add to his family’s impressive athletic legacy. And the only player who might prevent those three talented quarterbacks from going 1-2-3 in this year’s NFL draft appears to be All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. On Friday, the four top prospects attended the league’s scouting combine, and for the next eight weeks, they will be vying for the No. 1 spot. Williams says it’s always been his plan to be taken No. 1. But teams have some concerns about him, and he may have created another by opting out of medical exams at the combine.

After loss in court, the NCAA is pausing investigations into third-party NIL deals with athletes

The NCAA has told its enforcement staff to halt investigations into booster-backed collectives or other third parties making name, image and likeness compensation deals with Division I athletes. In a letter to member schools, NCAA President Charlie Baker said the the Division I Board of Directors directed enforcement staff to hold off. The move comes a week after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia. The antitrust suit challenges NCAA rules against recruiting inducements, saying they inhibit athletes’ ability to cash in on their celebrity and fame.

Celtics overcome Doncic’s triple-double to beat Mavericks 138-110 for 10th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made five 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics overcame Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double to beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 and extend their season-best winning streak to 10 games. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and seven rebounds as the Celtics knocked down 21 3s in their second victory of the season over the Mavericks to improve to an NBA-best 47-12. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24 points as seven Celtics reached double figures. Doncic had his 12th triple-double of the season with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Analysis: LeBron James scoring 40,000 points will be a moment for NBA to savor

Father Time is likely to take another loss on Saturday. LeBron James is nine points away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000 in a career. It’s obviously reasonable to think that he’ll get it when the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. James has scored at least nine points in each of his last 762 games that count, including playoffs. He’s been held under nine points a total of nine times in 21 seasons. In other words, 40,000 is about to happen. And since 50,000 points probably won’t happen this will be another moment that is certainly worth savoring.

At Duke, basketball provides the perfect backdrop to salute ‘kid captains’ facing medical battles

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Duke men’s basketball program is in its second year of honoring patients of the nearby children’s hospital. That has come through the Scheyer Family Kid Captain Program launched last year. Marcelle Scheyer is the wife of Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer. She said the program helps “celebrate and honor” those children and their families facing medical challenges. The program includes the patient being honored at midcourt during a first-half timeout to rousing cheers from the famed “Cameron Crazies.” It’s a gameday tradition in its infancy and will recognize its 11th kid captain Saturday when Duke hosts Virginia.

Cam Newton apologizes for letting emotions get the best of him at youth football tournament fight

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton says he’s disappointed in himself for losing control of his emotions over the weekend at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta, resulting in a brief fight involving several men. A 22-second video surfaced on Sunday showing the 34-year-old Newton being involved in an altercation with at least three other men outside of a school. Newton did not throw any punches, and instead appeared to try to fend off others. The incident was quickly broken up by a policeman and security. Newton says he feels like he let down kids who look up to him.

Bud Cauley, who not long ago wondered if he was done with golf, leads after 2 rounds at PGA National

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bud Cauley is leading on the PGA Tour. That might not have seemed likely a few years ago. Cauley was seriously injured in a 2018 car crash and is playing a tour event for only the third time in nearly 4 1/2 years. He shot a 6-under 65 on Friday at PGA National to get to 11 under and take a one-shot lead after 36 holes of the Cognizant Classic. Cauley has 11 birdies and no bogeys over his last 27 holes. Rory McIlroy was three shots back after his second straight 67.

After heart transplant, ex-NBA player Scot Pollard plans to campaign for organ donations

Ex-NBA player and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard has been discharged from the hospital following his heart transplant. He says he wants to help persuade others to become organ donors. He’s already got one convert: His wife, Dawn, said she signed up to be a donor after learning more about the process. Scot Pollard was born with a heart condition. It’s the same condition that killed his father when he was 54 and Scot was 16. Pollard was deteriorating quickly but doctors at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center found a donor and he was out of the hospital two weeks later.

