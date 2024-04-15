AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:40 a.m. EDT

Hug recovers from crash for 7th Boston Marathon wheelchair title. Rainbow-Cooper takes women’s race

BOSTON (AP) — Switzerland’s Marcel Hug righted himself after crashing into a barrier when he took a turn too fast and still coasted to victory in the Boston Marathon. Hug won the men’s wheelchair race for the seventh time. Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the women’s wheelchair race. Nearly 30,000 runners left Hopkinton for the 128th Boston Marathon. The sleepy New England town celebrated its 100th anniversary as the course’s starting line. Defending champions Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri were back in the field a year after combining for a third straight Kenyan sweep.

NBA Play-In Game Preview: West games on Tuesday. East games on Wednesday. Eliminations on Friday

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the play-in tournament. So is Stephen Curry, as he and Golden State will be fighting for their season. And Jimmy Butler returns as well, after this round last year was the first step on Miami’s way to the NBA Finals. The postseason gets underway Tuesday with a pair of Western Conference matchups. The Lakers visit New Orleans and Golden State goes to Sacramento. The Eastern Conference takes the stage Wednesday, when Philadelphia plays host to Miami and Atlanta visits Chicago.

Caitlin Clark’s young dream of playing in the WNBA is set to become reality

NEW YORK (AP) — In elementary school, Caitlin Clark wrote down her dreams and goals that included playing in the WNBA one day. That dream will become a reality Monday night when Clark is expected to be taken first by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft. Her mom Anne still has the sheet that Clark wrote it on. Clark said she never dreamed of the impact she has had in helping grown the sport to where it is today with record ratings and attendance numbers.

Vegas, US tour and more signings: Wrexham has plenty of fun and work ahead after latest promotion

Wrexham and its Hollywood owners are halfway to the promised land. Playing in the lucrative Premier League might not be such a fanciful notion after all for a club that not so long ago was financially stricken and languishing in the fifth tier of the English game. Wrexham has achieved two successive promotions since coming under the ownership of celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since 2021. The latest was achieved on Saturday. Two more promotions and Wrexham will be mixing it with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League. Wrexham has some exciting things to look forward to in the short term as well.

Macron says the Olympic opening ceremony on the Seine could be moved to stadium for security reasons

French President Emmanuel Macron says the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics planned on the River Seine could be shifted instead to the Stade de France if the security threat is deemed too high. Speaking Monday to French media BFM-TV and RMC, Macron said France’s law enforcement forces will be mobilized at an exceptional level for the open-air event. But he added: “If we think there are risks, depending on our analysis of the context, we have fallback scenarios. There are plan Bs and plan Cs.” Macron said organizers could consider options including reducing the itinerary of the parade on the Seine or even to “repatriate the ceremony to the Stade de France” for a more conventional opening event.

Paris prepares for 100-day countdown to the Olympics. It wants to rekindle love for the Games

PARIS (AP) — April 17 marks the 100 days countdown to the Paris Olympics ambitious opening ceremony. The first Games in a century in France’s capital will be judged not only for the sporting spectacle. Another yardstick will be their impact on disadvantaged Paris suburbs away from iconic city-center landmarks hosting much of the action. By promising socially positive and also less polluting and less wasteful Olympics, the city synonymous with romance aims to rekindle love for the Games. The idea that the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics should benefit disadvantaged communities was built into the city’s preparations from the outset.

Scheffler turns the Masters into another Sunday yawner with a dominating win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler drained all the drama out of the Masters. Which has become a familiar storyline at Augusta National. For all the talk about the tournament not beginning until the back nine on Sunday, it’s become a rarity for it to be decided at the closing holes. As the world’s top-ranked player and overwhelming favorite coming into the first major championship of 2024, Scheffler more than fulfilled the enormous expectations. He cruised to his second green jacket in three years with a four-stroke victory over Masters rookie Ludvig Aberg. If there was ever any doubt, the golfing world now belongs to Scheffler. Everyone else is in chase mode.

Eagles lock in WR DeVonta Smith with 3-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season. The move included the Eagles picking up the fifth-year option on Smith’s 2025 season. Smith has 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. Smith was the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who helped Alabama win two national championships in his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. His best season came in 2022 when he helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl with 95 catches and 1,196 yards.

Pitching injuries are forcing some less familiar names into important roles early in the season

Baseball has been overrun lately by injuries to star pitchers that are forcing teams to make contingency plans they’d have loved to avoid. Gerrit Cole, Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber are just a few of the top starters who have gone down. That’s forced some less familiar names into important roels early in the season. Luis Gil earned the final spot in the New York Yankees’ rotation with Cole sidelined. Since learning Bieber needed surgery, Cleveland has been able to get by with its other four starters. That changes in this next series at Boston, when Xzavion Curry and Ben Lively are set to make their 2024 debuts.

Canada and U.S. ratchet up their cross-border rivalry to new heights in women’s hockey world final

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Just when it appeared the competitive gap was closing between women’s hockey powers, the U.S. and Canada ratchet the bar even higher. The intensity of their rivalry and play were evident in a relentless, back-and-forth outing that featured three lead changes and eventually won by Canada, 6-5 on Danielle Serdachny’s overtime goal. Canada won its 13th gold medal and the game comes at a time women’s hockey is gaining a foothold in North America with the launch of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Canada won its tournament record 13th goal, with the Americans have won 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.