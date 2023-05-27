AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:14 p.m. EDT

Heat still lead East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are halfway to history, and that alone has gotten them entry into a very small club. Of the first 150 teams that trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 in NBA history, just 14 of them found a way to extend the matchup to Game 6. Most are usually eliminated by now. Not the Celtics. They have cut the deficit in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat to 3-2. They trail the series yet seeming to have all the momentum going into Game 6 in Miami on Saturday night.

New bill to build Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada’s cost at $380 million

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada’s contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn’t directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly — not two-thirds approval.

Father knows best: Keith Tkachuk’s words came at just the right time for Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Tkachuk never played a game for the Florida Panthers, and hadn’t recorded an assist at the NHL level in nearly 13 years. That is, until March 29. That’s the day he might have had the biggest helper of Florida’s season. A rant on a Toronto radio station that morning by Keith Tkachuk who is a hockey legend and Florida star Matthew Tkachuk’s dad just happened to coincide with the Panthers turning their season around. Hours after the radio interview, Florida beat the Maple Leafs to start a push that led to the Panthers squeaking into the playoffs and ultimately roaring into the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights aim for closeout win; Stars eye comeback entering Game 5 of Western final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alec Martinez was part of the 2014 Los Angeles Kings team that erased a 3-0 first-round series deficit and beat Joe Pavelski and the San Jose Sharks in Game 7. Pavelski and coach Pete DeBoer were the centerpiece of a Sharks comeback from 3-1 down in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs to knock off the Vegas Golden Knights. And now, the Dallas Stars are trying to repeat history trailing 3-1 entering Game 5 of the Western final on Saturday at Vegas.

Yankees’ Aaron Boone returns from 1-game suspension, hopes to avoid crossing line with umps

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned from a one-game suspension Saturday following his third ejection in the last two weeks and said he will not stop fighting for his team but acknowledged he may need to be more mindful of not crossing a line with umpires. Boone was ejected Thursday night for the major league-high fourth time this season when he became infuriated with plate umpire Edwin Moscoso’s strike zone during a 3-1 loss. He watched Friday’s 5-1 loss to San Diego from general manager Brian Cashman’s suite.

Yannick Noah back at French Open 40 years after 1983 title with mic, not racket, in hand

PARIS (AP) — Yannick Noah has returned to the French Open stage for a celebration of his 1983 title. This time he he had a microphone in his hand instead of a racket. Noah is a celebrity in his home country and he was feted 40 years after he became the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. He performed a dozen songs with his band atop a temporary gray structure installed behind a baseline in Court Philippe Chatrier. He even was joined on guitar and vocals for one number by the opponent in that long-ago final, Mats Wilander.

DeAndre Hopkins released by Arizona Cardinals, team takes big salary cap hit

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary cap move made after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason. The Cardinals made the move three seasons after acquiring Hopkins in a trade with Houston and signing him to a $54.5 million contract extension. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season. His cap hit in dead money is $22.6 million. Hopkins had 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with Arizona.

Indiana man center of gambling probes involving Alabama, Cincinnati baseball, AP sources say

An Indiana man whose son is a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is the bettor at the center of separate college sports gambling investigations, according to two people familiar with the inquiries. One investigation led to the firing of Alabama coach Brad Bohannon earlier this month. The other resulted in two members of Cincinnati’s baseball staff being dismissed this week. The people who identified Bert Neff of Mooresville, Indiana, as being connected to both the Alabama and Cincinnati cases spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.

Bayern wins 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, fires Kahn and Salihamidžić

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala has scored in the 89th minute to fire Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 victory at Cologne after Borussia Dortmund could only draw on the final day of the season. Dortmund was held 2-2 at home by Mainz. That allowed Bayern to finish in first place with its better goal difference. Dortmund needed to win to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign as champion. Bayern announced shortly after winning the title it had fired chief executive Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić. Both were under scrutiny for their decision to fire Julian Nagelsmann as coach in March and replace him with Thomas Tuchel right before the team’s Champions League and German Cup exits.

Disgusted by racism targeting soccer’s Vinícius, his Brazilian hometown rallies to defend him

SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — The chants of “monkey!” at the Spanish soccer stadium echoed across the Atlantic, reaching the ears of people on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. That’s where Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, grew up and launched his soccer career. Now, despite his global fame and millions, he was again the target of crude racism in Europe. His hometown in multiracial Brazil was sickened, and has rallied to his defense.

