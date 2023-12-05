AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:39 a.m. EST

NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker wants to create a new tier of Division I where athlete can be paid by schools. The new subdivision for schools with the most athletic resources could offer unlimited educational benefits, enter into name, image and likeness partnerships with athletes and compensate them through a trust fund. Baker sent a letter to more than 350 Division I schools. He says the disparity in resources between the wealthiest schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and other DI members — along with hundreds of Division II and III schools, is standing in the way of reforming college athletics.

Analysis: As the NBA’s eyes are on Las Vegas, the Spurs and Pistons have a long road ahead

There was so much promise around the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons a few weeks ago. The Spurs were debuting Victor Wembanyama. The Pistons had a new coach in Monty Williams who was just two years removed from taking the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. There were winning starts. And then it all changed. As the eyes of the NBA are on Las Vegas this week for the In-Season Tournament, the Pistons have lost 17 in a row and the Spurs 14 in a row.

Tokyo Olympics sullied by bid-rigging, bribery trials more than 2 years after the Games closed

TOKYO (AP) — The bid-rigging trial around the Tokyo Olympics is playing out in a Japanese courtroom — more than two years after the Games closed — with advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies facing criminal charges. Seven individuals are also facing charges from the Tokyo district prosecutors. Tokyo spent officially $13 billion to organize the Olympics, although a government audit suggested the figure was twice that large. About 60% is taxpayer money. Dentsu has a long history of lining up sponsorships and advertising with bodies like World Athletics, headed by Sebastian Coe, and the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee, headed by Thomas Bach.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sprains right ankle in 34-31 overtime loss to Bengals on MNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might have to play without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the first time since drafting him. Lawrence sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati and will have more tests to determine the severity of the injury. He left the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle on a third-down play. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays, which were negative. Lawrence completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St WR Harrison Jr.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday in New York. With Nix and Penix, the Pac-12 has two Heisman finalists for the first time since 2010 when Stanford’s Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn’s Cam Newton, and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the balloting. The Pac-12 is in its final season with its current membership before 10 schools depart.

Waiting for Shohei: MLB free-agent market slow as Ohtani mulls big money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Big-name free agents appear in no hurry to strike deals at the winter meetings, biding time until Shohei Ohtani potentially breaks the record for richest contract set 4 1/2 years ago by Mike Trout. And Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be holding up the starting pitching market. Ohtani, the two-way unicorn who has won two of the last three AL MVP awards for the Los Angeles Angels, is expected to get a deal topping $500 million — Trout’s contract was for $426.5 million over 12 years. And that’s with Ohtani sidelined from pitching until 2025 following elbow surgery.

Column: Major champions talk signature shots. And one that stands out to them

Jon Rahm all but locked up the Masters with an 8-iron he carved around the trees. What made him feel just as good was a stock tee shot in the middle of the 12th green. Wyndham Clark raves about his 3-wood to the par-5 14th at the U.S. Open, and his flop shot on the same hole earlier in the week. The four major champions talk about the signature shots from their wins at Augusta and Hoylake, Los Angeles and Oak Hill. Most of the shots are from the final round. Some of them are from earlier in the week.

Analysis: NFL’s Week 13 featured a phalanx of flags, curious non-calls and strange sideline squabble

The inconsistent calls continued unabated in Week 13 of the NFL schedule which began with the Seahawks and Cowboys in a shootout. Seattle and Dallas entered the game as the league’s most penalized teams and they lived up to that billing with 19 accepted flags for a whopping 257 yards, the most in a game this season. The spotlight on the officials continued with Sunday’s two marquee afternoon attractions in the Broncos-Texans game and the 49ers-Eagles matchup. And the Packers commited two unflagged penalties in the final seconds of their big win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain. Pickett had the procedure done less than 24 hours after a 24-10 loss to Arizona. Pickett was injured in the second quarter when Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter fell on his at the end of a 2-yard scramble. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start for Pittsburgh when the Steelers host New England on Thursday.

Buckeyes’ McCord, OU’s Gabriel, Oregon State’s Chiles top names in portal as 30-day window opens

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Oregon State’s Aidan Chiles led a parade of quarterbacks into the transfer portal on the first day of a 30-day window football players can put their names out in search of another opportunity. Arizona State’s Drew Pyne, Utah’s Bryson Barnes and Baylor’s Blake Shapen also entered the portal. McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Gabriel ranks in the top 10 in Division I history in yards passing and passing touchdowns. Recruiting website 247Sports lists Chiles as the No. 2 player in the portal.

