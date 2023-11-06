AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:38 p.m. EST

Chargers roll past Jets 27-6 behind Davis’ punt return, Ekeler’s 2 TDs and LA’s sack-happy defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown, Austin Ekeler ran for two scores and Joey Bosa and Los Angeles’ defense stifled Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ bumbling offense in the Chargers’ 27-6 victory. Justin Herbert was 16 of 30 for just 136 yards, but became the fastest player in NFL history to 1,500 completions as the Chargers snapped the Jets’ three-game winning streak. Keenan Allen had eight catches for 77 yards to reach 10,000 career yards receiving. Los Angeles forced New York to fumble four times and recovered three of them and sacked Wilson eight times.

Chicago Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee, landing the former big leaguer with a record-breaking contract and firing David Ross in a tandem of surprising moves. The 53-year-old Counsell became the majors’ highest paid manager with a five-year contract worth more than $40 million. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t announced. Ross went 262-284 in four seasons with Chicago, winning the NL Central in 2020 in his first year in charge. Counsell led the budget-conscious Brewers to five playoff appearances in the last six years.

Edwards helps James Madison beat No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in overtime

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 24 points and Raekwon Horton made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, sending James Madison past No. 4 Michigan State for a 79-76 victory. Tyson Walker scored 35 points for Michigan State, but he had the ball poked away from behind in the closing seconds of the season opener. The Spartans shot 36.1% overall. They missed 19 of 20 3-point shots and made just 23 of 37 free throws. Walker made a layup to give Michigan State a four-point lead with 1:26 left in regulation, and it lost the advantage at both ends of the court.

New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season. It’s the first high-profile hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over his hometown team early last month.

Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former college football staffer shared documents with Michigan that showed a Big Ten opponent had spreadsheets of the Wolverines’ signs last year obtained before his team played Michigan. The material relied on intelligence gathered from multiple conference schools that had already played the Wolverines, according to the former staffer. He says he has since given Michigan the material along with screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools. The alleged actions are potentially in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Michigan is under NCAA investigation for impermissible scouting.

Hunter Dickinson scores 21 as No. 1 Kansas routs North Carolina Central 99-56

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and eight rebounds in the Michigan transfer’s debut to lead top-ranked Kansas to a 99-56 rout of North Carolina Central on Monday night. Kevin McCullar Jr. hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for the Jayhawks, who have won 51 straight home openers. Kansas used a 20-2 run midway through the first half and led 59-17 by the break. Ja’Darius Harris scored 12 points to lead the Eagles.

Defending national champion and No. 1 LSU falls 92-78 to No. 20 Colorado in season opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defending national champion and No. 1 LSU lost to No. 20 Colorado 92-78 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series. Frida Formann scored 27 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 24 for Colorado. According to ESPN, this is the first time since the 1995-96 season that the No. 1 team and defending champion lost the opener. Jaylyn Sherrod totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Buffaloes. Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 17 points, Angel Reese had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Sa’Myah Smith scored 16 points and Hailey Van Lith and had 14 points.

Harden has 17 in debut, but Clippers fall to Knicks after starting their four stars together

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden scored 17 points in his first game of the season, but the Los Angeles Clippers fell too far behind with a rough start to the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks beat them 111-97. At times, such as when Harden raced up the floor and found a cutting Kawhi Leonard for a layup, it was easy to see why the Clippers’ new four-star system can be so potent. Other times, such as when Russell Westbrook threw away a pass trying to get the ball to Harden to ignite a fast break as the Knicks were taking control, it appeared it might take a while before that happens.

Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger among 7 to get qualifying offers as 168 free agents hit the market

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among seven players given $20,325,000 qualifying offers by their former teams as the free agent market opened for 168 players. All seven players are likely to turn down the offers by the Nov. 14 deadline to accept in favor of multiyear contracts on the open market. In addition to the Los Angeles Angels’ offer to Ohtani, the others to receive qualifying offers were outfielder Cody Bellinger, pitchers Josh Hader and Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and third baseman Matt Chapman. By making a qualifying offer, a team could receive draft-pick compensation when high school and college players are selected next July

Joel Embiid scores 48 points, 76ers beat Wizards 146-128 for 5th win in a row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 29 of his season-high 48 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to their fifth straight victory, 146-128 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Philadelphia is unbeaten after a one-point loss at Milwaukee in its opener. In the third quarter, Embiid was 10 for 10 from the floor and 9 for 9 from the foul to help the 76ers extend their lead to 120-98. Embiid has scored 40 or more points 40 times in the regular season. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and 11 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 28 points for Washington. The Wizards have lost four straight to fall to 1-5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.