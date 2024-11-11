AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:37 p.m. EST

Tyreek Hill makes key TD catch, and the Dolphins hold off the Rams 23-15 to snap their 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Miami Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak with a gritty 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Tyreek Hill caught a short touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa while playing through a wrist injury, and rookie Malik Washington rushed 18 yards for his first NFL touchdown on the opening possession of a much-needed turnaround game for the beleaguered Dolphins. Matthew Stafford passed for 293 yards and rookie Joshua Karty made five field goals for the Rams, whose three-game winning streak ended with a dramatic offensive regression. The Rams failed to score a TD for only the eighth time in coach Sean McVay’s eight seasons.

Ohtani, Lindor and Marte are finalists for NL MVP. Judge, Witt and Soto contend for AL honor

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for his first National League MVP award after winning the AL honor twice, joined among the top three in NL voting by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is a finalist for his second AL MVP in three seasons, joined by Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Yankees outfielder Juan Soto. Ohtani was unanimously voted the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023 as a two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels. He didn’t pitch in 2024 following elbow surgery and signed a record $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

Rays’ Wander Franco, who awaits sex abuse trial, arrested in armed altercation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Police say Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been arrested for his involvement in an armed altercation in a parking lot in the Dominican Republic countryside. A police spokesman told The Associated Press it happened 116 miles west of Santo Domingo in San Juan de la Maguana. Franco was arrested Sunday. Another man and a woman were also detained. Police said two firearms were seized and didn’t say whether there were injuries. The 23-year-old Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.

John Robinson, successful football coach at USC and with the LA Rams, has died at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Robinson has died at 89. The veteran football coach enjoyed many years of success at the University of Southern California and with the Los Angeles Rams. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after his two successful tenures with the Trojans. Robinson also became the winningest coach in Rams history during his nine-year tenure with the NFL club. Robinson never had a losing record at USC, winning five conference titles and four Rose Bowls. He moved to the Rams in 1983 and reached the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, advancing to two NFC championship games.

Kansas stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 basketball poll, Gonzaga, Auburn crack top 5, St. John’s returns

Kansas remained atop the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season after winning a matchup of basketball bluebloods. Gonzaga rose to No. 4 and Auburn to No. 5 after impressive opening-week wins. The Jayhawks received 44 of 62 first-place votes after a home win against North Carolina. That kept them ahead of Alabama and two-time reigning national champion UConn in an unchanged 1-2-3 setting. No. 21 Ohio State and No. 22 St. John’s were the two new additions to the poll. Texas and UCLA fell out from the preseason AP Top 25.

South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25, Stanford and Oregon crack rankings

South Carolina is a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a pair of victories to kick off its national championship repeat bid. The top eight teams in the first regular-season rankings remained unchanged with UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA next after South Carolina. LSU and Iowa State followed the Bruins. Oklahoma was ninth and Kansas State 10th. Stanford and Oregon entered the Top 25 at No. 24 and 25, respectively.

Mitchell scores 36 as the Cavs beat the Bulls 119-113 for 12th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 to become the eighth NBA team to begin a season with 12 straight wins. Darius Garland scored 17 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers scored at least 110 points for the 11th time. Garland rolled in a layup with 24 seconds left, and Mitchell made two free throws to help close it out. Zach LaVine scored 26 points for Chicago, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Coby White and Nicola Vucevic each had 20 points.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone bothered a little by criticism of defense after World Series meltdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone is bothered a little by criticism of his team’s defense from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly and defended New York’s fielding following a World Series of mistakes and mental errors. Boone says “it’s a story that blew up too much and understandably we had a really, really tough inning.” New York wasted a five-run lead in Game 5 of the World Series, making two errors and a mental mistake. Boone spoke during a Zoom news conference three days after the Yankees exercised his 2025 option.

Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin’s staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio has stepped down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff after he was arrested near campus for operating a vehicle while intoxicated last week. Del Rio had joined Wisconsin’s staff in August as an adviser to head coach Luke Fickell. He said he was leaving so the team could focus on their upcoming games. Madison police said Del Rio was arrested Friday for a first-offense OWI after a vehicle hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Officers said Del Rio was walking away and showed signs of impairment when they arrived.

Florida coach Todd Golden calls past few days ‘challenging’ after Title IX inquiry becomes public

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — After four “challenging” days, Florida basketball coach Todd Golden welcomed the reception he got when he took the court to face Grambling State. Golden received a rousing ovation, one of the loudest of the night, during pregame introductions before the 20th-ranked Gators beat the Tigers 86-62. Golden says “obviously during the current circumstances, I appreciate it.” It was Golden’s first public appearance since he acknowledged an ongoing school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations. Golden has said he is considering “defamation claims,” presumably against his accusers. Golden’s wife, Megan, and their two children sat behind the bench.

