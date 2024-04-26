AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:37 p.m. EDT

Haliburton breaks tie with 3-point play, Pacers beats Bucks 121-118 in OT to take 2-1 series lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton completed a three-point play with 1.6 seconds left, capping his first postseason triple-double in his first home playoff game to give the Indiana Pacers a 121-118 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Indiana leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 on Sunday in Indianapolis. Giannis Antetokounmpo again sat out for Milwaukee because of a strained left calf. Haliburton had 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Myles Turner added 29 points and nine rebounds, both playoff career highs. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton banked in a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to force overtime and had a chance to force a second overtime, but his 3 bounced off the side of the rim. Middleton finished with a playoff-career high 42 points.

Luka Doncic and defensive-minded Mavs take a chippy 101-90 win over Clippers for 2-1 series lead

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the suddenly defensive-minded Dallas Mavericks took a chippy 101-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. The Mavs rode the same defense that gave them home-court advantage with a Game 2 victory in LA. The Mavs won in Dallas three years after losing all three first-round games on their floor in a seven-game series loss to the Clippers. Rookie Dereck Lively II scored all 13 of his points in the first half. James Harden scored 21 points for the Clippers, but fellow stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had little impact.

Bills and Chargers get receivers early in Day 2 of the NFL draft in Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey

Defense became the focus of the NFL draft in the second round after a record-setting 23 offensive players were selected on Day 1. Buffalo Bills selected Florida State’s Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round to give Josh Allen another option and help replace Stefon Diggs. The Chargers then traded up to take Georgia’s Ladd McConkey at No. 34. Justin Herbert will be counting on him to fill the void following the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Seven wide receivers went Thursday night, tying a record for most in the first round. New England chose Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk to make it 10 wide receivers in the top 37. The most receivers selected in the first two rounds is 13 in 2020.

No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams realizes all eyes are on him and he’s embracing the attention

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams was ready to embrace the attention after the Chicago Bears grabbed him with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. The prized quarterback knows all eyes are on him in a city craving a consistent winner. Williams realizes he’s going to be under scrutiny because he paints his nails and wears “funky clothes, things like that.” But he also says he’ll make a lot of people happy if he wins. The Bears have just three playoff appearances since the 2006 team advanced to the Super Bowl. Chicago’s lone Super Bowl champion remains the 1985 team, but there’s certainly a buzz blowing through the Windy City.

NFL draft attendance record within reach in Detroit, Commissioner Roger Goodell tells fans on Day 2

DETROIT (AP) — The NFL draft tour has not had a stop quite like the one in Detroit. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told fans that flooded downtown Detroit for a second straight day that an attendance record was set with 275,000 people on Thursday during the first round. Goodell says another 230,000 fans attended during Friday’s second round. He challenged the crowd to show up 100,000 strong on Saturday to break Nashville’s three-day record of 600,000 set in 2019. The NFL draft left its traditional home in New York a decade ago and took the show on the road, starting in Chicago.

Special teams carry Rangers to a Game 3 win and a 3-0 series lead on the Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Rangers are one win away from the advancing after beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Vincent Trocheck had a power-play goal and a short-handed assist in the dominant special teams performance. Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves at the other end to stymy the Capitals and push them to the brink of elimination. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers, and Mika Zibanejad had two assists. Game 4 is Sunday night in Washington.

Caitlin Clark revs up Pacers fans with pregame playoff appearance in IndyCar replica

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark drew a standing ovation in her first appearance on Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s court since becoming the WNBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick — in an IndyCar replica. Clark revved up the crowd as part of the Pacers’ pregame routine. She returned to the court in the second quarter with the rest of her Indiana Fever teammates, tossing T-shirts into the stands. The Fever open training camp Sunday and Clark’s presence has turned tickets into a hot commodity in Indianapolis — and around the league.

Star driver Josef Newgarden fights back tears, accepts blame for breaking rules in IndyCar scandal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden is accepted blame for manipulating the push-to-pass system in his season-opening win, calling it an embarrassment. He says he is “not a liar” and didn’t intentionally break the rules. Newgarden gave an emotional news conference at Barber Motorsports Park in his first public comments since IndyCar stripped him of the victory March 10 at St. Petersburg, Florida. He said he didn’t realize he broke the rules until Monday. Newgarden said IndyCar’s decision was “absolutely” the right call.

Golden Knights have limited Stars’ scoring chances to take 2-0 series lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The problems for Dallas are two-fold. The Stars aren’t getting great scoring chances and for long stretches aren’t even putting the puck on net. That’s primarily why the Golden Knights are back in Las Vegas with a 2-0 lead in the first-round NHL playoffs series. Game 3 is Saturday night. The Stars didn’t get a shot on goal in the second period of Game 1 until 8:52 into it. Vegas closed out Game 2 by holding Dallas without a shot on goal over the final 5:38.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry remain tied for lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry held onto a share of the lead Friday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the Irish duo shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate play in the PGA Tour’s only team event. The teams of Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky matched McIlroy and Lowry at 13-under 131 at TPC Louisiana. They will play best ball Saturday and close with alternate shot Sunday. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the 2022 winners, were a stroke back with Callum Tarren-David Skinns, Nick Taylor-Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson-Ryan Palmer, Luke List-Henrik Norlander and Corey Connors-Taylor Pendrith. McIlroy and Lowry, who opened Thursday with a best-ball 61, overcame Lowry’s mid-round putting woes to close with consecutive birdies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.