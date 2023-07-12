AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:37 a.m. EDT

National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer

SEATTLE (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League. The NL won for the first time since an 8-0 victory in 2012 in Kansas City thanks to Díaz, a catcher who became the first Rockies player to win the All-Star MVP award. Díaz, who was non-tendered by the Pirates at the end of 2019, drove a 2-2 pitch from Baltimore’s hard-throwing closer deep to left to put the NL in front. Díaz was the lone representative for Colorado in his first All-Star Game appearance.

Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates

SEATTLE (AP) — Elias Díaz may be the most unlikely All-Star MVP. Just 3 1/2 years after Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract and allowed him to become a free agent, his go-ahead, two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning lifted the National League over the American 3-2. A first-time All-Star at age 32, the Colorado catcher put his name on an award won by Willie Mays, Joe Morgan, Frank and Brooks Robinson, both Ken Griffeys and Mike Trout. Díaz says: “I honestly can’t believe that my name is going to be next to some of those names.”

Aryna Sabalenka reaches Wimbledon semifinals. Queen Camilla sits in Royal Box

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight time with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022. Sabalenka is from Belarus and had to sit out last year’s competition along with other players from her country and from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. She beat Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on No. 1 Court. The victory improved Sabalenka’s record to 17-1 at major tournaments this year. She won the Australian Open and reached the semifinals at the French Open. She will next face Ons Jabuer. The Tunisian beat defending champion Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last year’s final.

Shohei Ohtani takes note of Seattle crowd asking for him to call Northwest home

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was the biggest star of the All-Star Game even if his appearance was rather uneventful. Ohtani struck out and walked in his two at-bats as the American League saw its nine-game win streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the National League. But it was what happened while Ohtani was in the batters’ box that became notable. With the Seattle crowd aware of Ohtani’s pending free agency this offseason, the stadium broke out into loud chants of “Come to Seattle! Come to Seattle!”

Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Across baseball, players are embracing practices like barefoot walking and breathing sessions to keep their minds as healthy as their bodies for the long haul of a pressure-packed baseball season. Arizona’s Christian Walker takes his shoes off and strolls through the grass before every game, and so do several teammates. San Francisco’s Sean Manaea and Joc Pederson and Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman do it, too. The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: potentially decreasing pain and inflammation, lowering stress and helping normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function.

With its own Major League, cricket looks for a foothold in the United States

It’s cricket but with a relatively new spin. George Bernard Shaw asserted “the English are not very spiritual people so they invented cricket to give them some idea of eternity.” Cricket has flourished in England and some of its former colonies but never to the same degree in the United States. Many Americans still tend to approach cricket — most famous for its five-day games — as something almost impenetrable. Major League Cricket could change that perception. For a start, the games last about three hours and there’s no prospect of a tie.

Saudi investment in PGA Tour will top $1 billion. And Norman will exit as LIV’s CEO, tour exec says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A PGA Tour executive has told Congress that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest more than $1 billion in a new commercial entity controlled by the tour. Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, also said at a hearing Tuesday that Greg Norman will be ousted as the CEO of LIV Golf if the business deal between the Saudis and the tour is finalized. The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is looking into the negotiations between the tour and the Saudis and the geopolitical implications of Saudi investment in American sports. However, there was no indication that Congress would block the tour from going into business with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Queen Camilla made an appearance at Wimbledon a week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court by taking a seat in the Royal Box. The wife of King Charles III was wearing a white dress at the All England Club. Princess Kate sat in the Royal Box on Day 2 of the tournament. Others to sit in the section reserved mainly for royalty and celebrities include David Beckham and members of the England national soccer team who are injured and will miss the Women’s World Cup. Prince Albert II of Monaco was also scheduled to be in attendance. He is the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

United States forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — United States forward Christian Pulisic has arrived in Italy for a medical test with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea. The 24-year-old Pulisic has one year left on his contract at Chelsea but is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and become the third American to play for the club after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest. American-owned Milan is reportedly preparing to pay a transfer fee of $22 million for Pulisic. That would be less than half of what Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic in 2019. Pulisic never fully lived up to expectations in England.

Column: How far golf has come in a year, how far it still has to go

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudis is a reminder how long this has been going on. All those big controversies from a year ago that seemed like a big scandal now seem petty. In the last year, talk of defections turned into a lawsuit. That led to the big Delaware meeting to reshape the tour. That was supposed to be a watershed moment in PGA Tour history and now seems to be water under the bridge. What hasn’t changed is the nature of the questions. What does it all mean? How will it shake out?

