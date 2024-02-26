AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:36 a.m. EST

Sho-time! Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut Tuesday against White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year. Ohtani did take live batting practice on Sunday, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying the sport’s biggest star will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

Meet Grace Beyer, the small-school scoring phenom Iowa star Caitlin Clark might never catch

On the same night that Iowa star Caitlin Clark was adding to her NCAA women’s basketball scoring record before a packed house on national television, she was losing ground to the highest-scoring player in her sport. Grace Beyer was just as busy dropping in 40 points before a crowd of hundreds who had come out to watch the University Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. There was no TV broadcast for the NAIA school. No big-money NIL deals for Beyer. Just another night on the court as she kept her pace ahead of Clark, and continued her climb through the most prolific scorers in the history of the game.

Four new appeals go to sports court chasing Olympic medals in Russian skater Valieva’s doping case

GENEVA (AP) — Four appeals filed at sport’s highest court in fallout from the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva are set to delay awarding medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics yet again. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it registered three appeals from Russia and one from Canada. The appeals challenge how the International Skating Union amended the result of the team event held two years ago in Beijing because the court disqualified Valieva one month ago. Russian appeals seek to be reinstated as Olympic champions. The Canadians seek to be upgraded to bronze instead of fourth place.

Furor erupts over Ronaldo’s apparent obscene taunt in Saudi league match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism after seemingly making an offensive gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match. Footage posted on social media appeared to show the five-time Ballon d’Or winner cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis after the match. The gesture was seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. Ronaldo had scored a first-half penalty in the game. Local media reports say that the Saudi football federation has opened an investigation. Ronaldo could potentially face a suspension.

Jurgen Klopp’s Last Dance is off to a flying start and the Liverpool manager is targeting more

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s last dance at Liverpool is off to the perfect start. Klopp steps down as manager at the end of the season and looks determined to go out on a high. He collected his eighth trophy with the Merseyside club on Sunday and is targeting another three before he walks away. The Premier League title, FA Cup and Europa League are still within reach in what could be a glorious finale. References to Klopp’s “Last Dance” have started to trend on social media with fans likening his Liverpool farewell to Michael Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls.

US midfielder Weston McKennie likely to miss national team games with dislocated shoulder

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie will likely miss the CONCACAF Nations League finals at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium next month after dislocating his left shoulder. McKennie was injured while playing for Juventus on Sunday. He assisted on two goals for the first time in the Italian league before exiting the 3-2 win over Frosinone three minutes from time after landing awkwardly. Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot also injured his left foot in the match. McKennie is a key member of the United States national team and the Americans face Jamaica in the Nations League semifinals on March 21 at AT&T Stadium. Juventus says it is still evaluating the timeframes for how long both players will be out.

American women’s cycling team punished for deception attempt to enter race in Belgium

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — American women’s cycling team Cynisca has been punished by the sport’s governing body for trying to enter a race by deceiving organizers. The International Cycling Union says a team official told a mechanic “to wear a rider’s clothes and a face mask” and pretend to be ill. That was to have the mandatory five racers sign an entry list for a one-day event in Belgium last year. The UCI says Cynisca team members “participated in a fraud.” The team was suspended for one race. Former sports director Danny Van Haute is banned through 2025.

Jimmy Butler, Naji Marshall are among 5 players suspended after Heat-Pelicans incident

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami’s Jimmy Butler and New Orleans’ Naji Marshall have both been suspended for one game for instigating an on-court altercation that happened during the Heat-Pelicans game on Friday night. Miami’s Thomas Bryant and New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami’s Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton involved in scuffle at 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta

A video surfaced Sunday that appeared to show 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton being involved in a scuffle at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta. The video shows Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being shoved by three people near the top of a set of steps before the altercation moves toward a fence line. The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a policeman and event security at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy. Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 out of Auburn, does not appear to throw any punches in the video, although there is one punch thrown in his direction. It’s unclear if the punch landed on the former quarterback.

Daniel Suarez edges Blaney, Busch in thrilling 3-wide finish to claim Cup Series win at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide finish to win a crashed-filled NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch, who won the Trucks race on Saturday, moved to the middle between Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion, and Suarez to set the stage for the dramatic finish. Suarez earned his second career Cup Series win in his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Blaney was second, only three one-thousands of a second behind. Busch was third. A massive pileup of at least 16 cars on the race’s second lap set the pace for a procession of wrecks.

