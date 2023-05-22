AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:35 a.m. EDT

Heat roll past Celtics 128-102, take 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 29 points, Duncan Robinson added 22 and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat are now just one win from the NBA Finals after rolling past the Boston Celtics 128-102 on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference title series. Caleb Martin scored 18, Jimmy Butler finished with 16, Bam Adebayo had 13 and Max Strus added 10 for Miami, which leads the series 3-0. Jayson Tatum scored 14 and Jaylen Brown added 12 for the Celtics, who won three times on Miami’s floor on the way to winning last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Koepka gets another major win at PGA, LIV gets a major champion

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka now has five major championships with his two-shot win at the PGA Championship. That’s one major for LIV Golf. No one is keeping score that way, least of all Koepka. He says it should boost the Saudi-funded rival league. Certainly it should put to rest the notion that playing for guaranteed riches has taken off the edge to compete. That was never the case with Koepka. He only wanted to be healthy. He was every bit of that at Oak Hill. Koepka becomes the 20th play in golf history to win at least five majors.

One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night. Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent. It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.

Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler has resigned from his position with the Wolverines, with the school saying it was aware of his social media activity that may have caused “pain” in the community. Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler stepped down Saturday, just days after he had been hired as assistant director of recruiting on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. The Detroit News reported that Schembechler’s Twitter feed contained posts and likes of offensive material, including some that suggested slavery and Jim Crow were positives to strengthen Black individuals and families. Schembechler played for his father, who coached Michigan from 1969-89. In a statement Sunday night, he said he had “inexplicably and irresponsibly” liked items on social media and asked for forgiveness.

After abuse against Vinícius Júnior, Spanish soccer acknowledges it has a racism problem

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate and the support for Vinícius Júnior is growing rapidly after yet another case of abuse against the Brazil forward this weekend. Officials, players and former players showed their solidarity with Vinícius. He considered leaving the field after being insulted by fans during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius said after the match the Spanish league “now belongs to racists” and that Spain “is seen as a racist country.” Real Madrid asked authorities to investigate the abusive behavior. France forward Kylian Mbappé says “we are with you and we support you.”

NBA Playoffs: The conference finals might be finished in record time

The NBA conference finals might be finished faster than anyone expected. Faster than ever, too. There has never been a pair of 4-0 sweeps in the third round of the NBA playoffs, but the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are in position to change that. The Nuggets lead the Los Angeles Lakers 3-0 in the Western Conference finals. The Heat lead the Boston Celtics 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. Denver can wrap up its series on Monday night in Los Angeles. Miami will aim to finish off a sweep on Tuesday, at home.

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday. Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony. He finishes his career with 28,289 points.

Tkachuk does the leading, and the Florida Panthers are happily following

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Gretzky says Matthew Tkachuk has become the face of the Florida Panthers. The Great One seems to be right. Tkachuk has scored in overtime in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers are now coming home for Game 3 of that series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Tkachuk is the 12th player in NHL history to have an overtime goal in back-to-back playoff games.

Michael Block, once a little-known club pro, ties for 15th at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Block is not the little-known club pro from Southern California anymore. During a four-day stretch at the PGA Championship Block held his own against the world’s best, became a gallery favorite, made a hole in one and finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-over 281. And the 46-year-old’s star continues to rise. His finish ensures a spot in next year’s PGA, and Block is already generating more attention for his common man approach. Rather than head home, Block has changed his travel plans after receiving an invite to compete at the Colonial next weekend.

Brittney Griner gets rousing welcome in Phoenix home game after release from Russian prison

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner shined in first regular-season home game since being detained for nearly 10 months in a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury center finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, but the Mercury lost 75-69 to the Chicago Sky. The loss came after a rousing welcome home from Mercury fans. Just before player introductions, a poet paid tribute to Griner while being surrounded by the Mercury’s dancers. Once introductions started, the fans gave each of the Mercury players loud cheers before Griner came out last. The 6-foot-9 forward walked out from behind a wall and, surrounded by flashing lights, stepped into the bowel of the arena, drawing a massive ovation.

