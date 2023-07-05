AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:34 p.m. EDT

Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch. Manager Phil Nevin said the surgery went well and that Trout felt great. Meanwhile, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani says he’s not planning on pitching in the All-Star game next week and it remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.

Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are set to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle. Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Alonso will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions. Robert will go against Rutschman in the first round, with Alonso facing Rodriguez. Betts meets Guerrero, and García goes against Arozarena. The seeding was determined by home run totals through Tuesday. Tiebreakers went to the player with the most homers since June 15.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek won at Wimbledon. Protesters and rain captured the attention

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The developments at Wimbledon include Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches. A runner-up two years ago, Karolina Pliskova, exited in the first round against a qualifier. A player seeded No. 8, Maria Sakkari, took the opening set 6-0 but managed to lose. Ho-hum. Those turned out to be among the least unusual happenings around the All England Club on Day 3 of this year’s tournament. That’s because so much of the buzz around the place Wednesday concerned protests and, yes, rain.

Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason. But Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp. Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure and “it went great.” Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season, during which he missed 11 games for what the team called left knee soreness. It’s unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25.

Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3. Kremer struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings of four-hit ball. Ryan O’Hearn lined a two-run homer in the ninth, and All-Star relievers Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista combined to get the final six outs as the second-place Orioles won for only the second time in eight games. Josh Donaldson and Anthony Volpe homered for the Yankees. Kyle Higashioka had an RBI single.

Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. Major League Baseball says the 31-year-old Dominican right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay. Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson

NEW YORK (AP) — A cameraman has been injured at Yankee Stadium when he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Positioned next to New York’s dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning. The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. New York and Baltimore players, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark. Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause as he was driven out.

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Open history

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pebble Beach is holding another U.S. Open. And this time the best female golfers get their chance to add to all the lore. The U.S. Women’s Open comes to the most famous U.S. Open course for the first time. Television coverage will be in prime time on the East Coast. Karrie Webb believes even casual viewers will be watching because so many fans know Pebble Beach. Some of the memories from past U.S. Opens include Jack Nicklaus hitting the 17th pin with a 1-iron and Tiger Woods winning by 15 shots. Now it’s the women’s turn.

Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, has agreed to a plea deal that will dismiss five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November. Kitna instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months’ probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender. The Gators dismissed Kitna from the team days after his arrest.

Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz pointed at the knob of his bat after hitting a 455-foot homer at Washington in a reference to the removal of a covering earlier in the game. Before De La Cruz led off the second inning, umpires had the slugger remove a white or clear object from the end of his bat. It looked as if it was an empty covering designed to hold a sensor that takes measurements at the plate. Major League Baseball said “the housing” is permissible, and that was communicated to the Nationals. De La Cruz then led off the fifth with a massive drive to right-center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.