AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:34 a.m. EDT

Party for first-timers: Clark, Iowa will play LSU for title

DALLAS (AP) — It’s a party of first-timers for the NCAA championship in women’s basketball. Caitlin Clark and Iowa knocked off undefeated defending national champion South Carolina. It’s the first Final Four for the Hawkeyes in 30 years. LSU, led by flamboyant coach Kim Mulkey, rallied for a 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech. The title game will be a showcase of star guards with Clark and LSU’s Alexis Morris. Clark scored 41 points against the Gamecocks. Morris, playing in her home state of Texas, led the Tigers with 27 in the semifinals.

Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had another sensational game with 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina’s perfect season with a 77-73 victory in the Final Four. The spectacular junior guard set a record for the highest-scoring semifinal game and became the first women’s player to post back-to-back 40-point games in the NCAA Tournament. She now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they’ve never been in before — one victory away from a national championship. They’ll have to beat another SEC team to do that as Iowa will face LSU in the title game on Sunday afternoon after the Tigers beat Virginia Tech in the other national semifinal. The loss ended a tremendous season for the defending champion Gamecocks. They finished 36-1.

Pop, Gasol, Hammon, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade heading to Hall

Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Becky Hammon are the headliners of the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. They will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Others getting into the Hall include former North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, longtime coach at Division III Amherst David Hixon, and Gene Bess, who won 1,300 games at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game

DALLAS (AP) — LSU is going to the women’s national championship game for the first time. Alexis Morris scored 27 points, Angel Reese had 24 and the Tigers beat top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72 in a national semifinal game. The Tigers are in their second season since coach Kim Mulkey returned to her home state to take over an LSU program that once lost five consecutive national semifinal games. LSU will play Sunday against the winner of the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal. Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points for Virginia Tech, the ACC champion that was in the Final Four for the first time.

UConn players navigate Ramadan fast during Final Four

HOUSTON (AP) — For UConn players Adama Sanogo, Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra a traditional pregame meal before Saturday night’s national semifinal against Miami won’t be possible. The three are Muslims who observe Ramadan and adhere to a strict fast from dawn until sunset daily until April 20. With the sun setting in Houston just 10 minutes before the 7:49 p.m. tipoff, the players will only have time to scarf down a snack and down a drink before taking the court.

Those who stayed hope to make Michigan a national champion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Those who stay will be champions has been a Michigan football mantra for generations, dating to Bo Schembechler saying those six words to his first team in 1969. The two-time defending Big Ten-champion Wolverines are thrilled many key players chose to stay this season in the hopes of handling unfinished business. Michigan is scheduled to play its spring game Saturday. Jim Harbaugh’s last two teams beat rival Ohio State, went on to win conference championship games and lose in the College Football Playoffs. Motivated to help Michigan win its first national title since 1997, several players chose to stay.

At Final Four, UConn in familiar territory as it faces Miami

HOUSTON (AP) — All this buzz about how a wildly unpredictable March Madness led to a Final Four nobody could’ve possibly seen coming overlooked one small detail. That detail is UConn. When Connecticut tips off against Miami in the semifinal, it will be two wins away from the school’s fifth national title since 1999. No other school has won more over that span. When the name “UConn” came up with a “4” next to its name three weekends ago on Selection Sunday, nobody raised too much of a stink. Four wins later it’s becoming apparent this is a team that might have been underestimated.

NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, the new deal will last through 2029-30.

Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it’s not ‘F-A-Who?’ anymore

HOUSTON (AP) — Nobody will ever mistake Tobacco Road for 777 Glades Road, which is the address of one of history’s most unexpected Final Four party crashers. But there in the upscale retirement town of Boca Raton, Florida, sits one of the fastest-growing, most-diverse college campuses that very few basketball fans had heard of until this month. Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage. It has added “Final Four” to a hoops resume that could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin until now.

Gender equality: coming to a Formula One racing team soon?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Taking a break in the paddock after watching Max Verstappen during a practice session at the Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne teenager Kaitlyn Bourne was loving her day at the track. The 17-year-old Bourne was wearing a clear plastic poncho over a Red Bull sweater on a wintry day at Albert Park. She is a massive fan of Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is sitting out this season. Bourne, who comes from a motorsport-loving family and watches every Grand Prix race, hopes that one day she will have the chance to support a female F1 driver. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said this week in Melbourne he believes gender equality in the sport is inevitable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.