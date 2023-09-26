AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:33 p.m. EDT

Brewers clinch 3rd NL Central title in 6 seasons despite loss to Cardinals and with help from Braves

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central title for the third time in six seasons Tuesday night, despite a 4-1 loss to the last-place St. Louis Cardinals and with the help of a come-from-behind win by the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee clinched its second division crown in three seasons when the Chicago Cubs dropped a 7-6 decision to the Braves. The Milwaukee crowd roared as the ninth inning of the Cubs-Braves game was shown on the scoreboard.

Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86. The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson’s family. The statement did not say how Robinson died. Coming of age before the free agent era, Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He almost single-handedly helped Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series and homered in Game 1 of the Orioles’ 1966 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first crown.

Messi Mania has grabbed hold in Major League Soccer, but will it be a long-lasting boost?

Lionel Messi’s arrival in the United States has boosted his team and Major League Soccer. No. 10 jerseys have been flying off the shelves, ticket prices have at times reached unheard-of levels and Inter Miami’s games have been selling out, even on the road. Messi has 11 goals in 12 games across all competitions for Inter Miami. He’s already helped the team win the Leagues Cup, and on Wednesday night Inter Miami will play Houston for the U.S. Open Cup.

Deion Sanders tunes out detractors and turns the page on Colorado’s lopsided loss to Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is turning the page on Colorado’s 42-6 loss to Oregon while also tuning out his detractors. He says he’s used to the doubters, so he pays them no attention. Sanders has told his players to watch the film to learn from the lopsided loss. Their mantra for the week is the truth shall set them free. The film also shows how the deficiencies can be shored up before facing an eighth-ranked Southern California team led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Justin Thomas cares more about winning the Ryder Cup than whether he should be on the US team

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Justin Thomas is more concerned with the Americans winning the Ryder Cup than criticism about him being on the team. His Ryder Cup record speaks for itself. His form is another matter. He didn’t make the PGA Tour postseason for the first time and had to rely on being a captain’s pick. Thomas says he’s not keeping receipts on those who doubt him. He says if captain Zach Johnson and the rest of Team USA didn’t want him, he wouldn’t be at Marco Simone. He likely will be playing alongside Jordan Spieth, who says Thomas simple knows how to win matches.

Magic Johnson has declined multiple NBA ownership chances. The New York Knicks would interest him

NEW YORK (AP) — Magic Johnson’s love for his Los Angeles Lakers has kept him from considering ownership of any other NBA team. The New York Knicks would be the one franchise that could make him rethink that. Johnson says the Knicks would be “intriguing” because of their passionate fans and home in Madison Square Garden. The basketball Hall of Famer is already part of ownership groups of the NFL’s Washington Commanders and baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers. But he says he has turned down multiple NBA teams because he doesn’t want to be in competition with his former franchise.

Taylor Swift is a fan of Travis Kelce and suddenly, so is everyone else

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce didn’t just have the internet talking nonstop. Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed. According to sportswear and fan merchandise company Fanatics, Kelce saw a nearly 400% increase in sales the same day that Swift went to watch the Chiefs. Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead with Swift by his side. Swift, who is currently on a break from her Eras tour, has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public — but rumors have been flying about the popstar and the pro football player in recent months.

Breanna Stewart edges Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson for WNBA MVP award in tight race

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart won the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second time in her career Tuesday in a very close race. There were only 13 points separating Stewart from second-place finisher Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut and last year’s MVP, A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas. Stewart received 446 points. Thomas had 439 points and Wilson received 433 points. All the WNBA awards are voted on by a 60-person national media panel and had them vote for their top five choices for the MVP award.

Ben Simmons heads into training camp healthy. He might be the Nets’ point guard if he stays that way

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is set to begin training camp next week with no restrictions after two injury-shortened seasons in Brooklyn. If he stays healthy, Simmons may even be able to return to his roots as a point guard. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday that the former All-Star has been playing 5-on-5 this summer and will have an expanded role offensively if he can avoid further injuries. Simmons views himself as a lead guard, the position he played in Philadelphia. The Nets used him as a forward last season. Vaughn says Simmons will be able to play the way he wants if he shows he can handle it.

Spain routs Switzerland in front of record crowd in first home match since Women’s World Cup title

CORDOBA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s women’s team has received the support of a record crowd in its first home match since winning the World Cup title. A crowd of 14,194 saw Spain rout Switzerland 5-0 in the Nations League. The crowd surpassed the previous record of 11,209 fans for a women’s national team match in Spain achieved in a friendly against the United States last year. The local crowd showed their support for the players who have been fighting against sexism since their world title was tarnished by a scandal involving former Spanish soccer federation president. A banner shown by fans in Cordoba read “Your fight is our pride. You are not alone.”

