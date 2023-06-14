AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:33 a.m. EDT

Pro leagues balance profit, integrity risks in legal betting era

Images of players are being used in sportsbook advertisements. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes.

Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup thanks to depth and consistency

The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup thanks to a deep roster that could withstand injuries all season and sustain a long playoff run. Twenty different players registered a point on the way to the franchise’s first championship in its sixth season in the NHL. And success in the postseason beating Winnipeg, Edmonton, Dallas and then Florida in the final didn’t come out of nowhere. Vegas never lost more than four games all season in finishing atop the Western Conference. The Golden Knights followed that same recipe to the Cup.

Original Golden Knights key part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy has been the Golden Knights’ coach for only a year, but he knows full well the history of the Misfits. So in the game that would win the Stanley Cup for Vegas, Cassidy started five of the original Knights and sent the sixth one in for the second shift of Tuesday’s 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. The dozen Knights were on the 2017-18 team that dubbed itself the Golden Misfits because it was a collection of players from all over the NHL.

Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz still soaring after incredible big league debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz turned some heads when he not only homered in his big league debut with the Cincinnati Reds but deposited the pitch nearly 460 feet from home plate. Then he ripped off a triple as quick as anyone in the majors this season, and flashed his big arm with a laser across the diamond. The 21-year-old switch-hitting infielder now hopes to ride his hot first week in the majors into a season-long surge that, along with a bunch of other talented rookies, have beleaguered Cincinnati fans buzzing for the first time in a while.

A’s fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: “SELL.”Buddies Brian Guido and Scott Finney of Sacramento each took off early from work because there was no way they were going to miss the festivities a couple of hours away in Oakland.Thousands of frustrated, heartbroken A’s fans arrived early for tailgating and solidarity at the Oakland Coliseum to both celebrate their team and protest a planned relocation to Las Vegas. They called it a reverse boycott aimed at bringing as many people as possible to the ballpark, complete with bright green “SELL” T-shirts made by local company Oaklandish.

Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each

LONDON (AP) — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million). It is an increase of 17.1% compared to the last Wimbledon before the pandemic in 2019. The winners of the singles will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). Those earnings are back to the levels they were in 2019. The All England Club says a priority has been placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500). That’s a 10% increase from last year.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical situation. The tour did not offer details of the situation or how serious it was. The tour says two of Monahan’s top executives will be leading the day-to-day operations while he recovers. It caps a tumultuous week for the 53-year-old Monahan. It was last Tuesday when he stunned the golf world and his players by announcing a deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for a business partnership. The wealth fund is what pays for LIV Golf, the rival the PGA Tour had been battling in court.

Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs Yankees for illegal substance

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Smith became the second New York Mets pitcher to get ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance when he was tossed from their Subway Series opener against the Yankees at Citi Field. The reliever never even threw a pitch. He was checked by umpires as he entered the game in the top of the seventh inning with the Mets trailing 7-6 and never made it to the mound. Smith was stopped for a routine check as he reached the infield. Moments later, he was ejected by first base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief. Max Scherzer, who started Tuesday night for the Mets, served a 10-game suspension after being ejected April 19 at Dodger Stadium for having an illegal sticky substance on his pitching hand.

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. No issues with his health. His major trophy count is at five. Koepka isn’t the least bit bothered about the future of LIV Golf or anything else involving the PGA Tour partnership with the Saudi national wealth fund. He says he enjoys chaos because he’s able to focus clearly on what he’s trying to do. He was runner-up in the Masters. He won the PGA Championship. The next test is Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open and his bid for another multiple major year.

Scheffler at US Open, looking to solve putting problems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler comes into the U.S. Open ranked first in the world but 148th in putting. With the U.S. Open at LA Country Club on tap, Scheffler finds himself experimenting with different putters and also trying to take a more positive mindset to the greens. One key to that is being OK with the idea that he can hit a putt perfectly and it still might not go in. Scheffler is trying to become the first top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods did it at Torrey Pines in 2008.

