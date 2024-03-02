AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:31 p.m. EST

LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James reached 40,000 points Saturday night, still going strong in his 21st NBA season as he tries to put the career scoring record out of reach.James drove past Michael Porter Jr. and hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets for the historic basket.James received a standing ovation at the next timeout, while coach Darvin Ham gave him a congratulatory pat on the chest. There was an in-arena video presentation, which was preceded and followed by James raising the ball over his head.

Shead breaks tie with short follow with 0.4 seconds left, No. 1 Houston beats Oklahoma 87-85

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jamal Shead hit a short follow shot with 0.4 seconds left and No. 1 Houston beat Oklahoma 87-85 on Saturday night, giving coach Kelvin Sampson a victory over one of his former schools. Shead missed a driving layup attempt, but corralled the rebound and put the Cougars back ahead after they blew a 15-point lead. Emanuel Sharp tipped away a desperation pass by Oklahoma’s Milos Uzan as time expired. L.J. Cryer led Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) with 23 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. J’Wan Roberts added 20 points and Shead had 14 points. Rivaldo Soares had 16 points for Oklahoma (19-10, 7-9). Sampson coached Oklahoma from 1994 to 2006 and ranks second in program history with 279 wins.

No. 15 Baylor is led by Dennis and Nunn in win over No. 7 Kansas, which has first consecutive losses

WACO, Texas (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 19 points and 10 assists, Jayden Nunn scored 18 points with consecutive fastbreak layups to ignite a key run for No. 15 Baylor and the Bears beat seventh-ranked Kansas 82-74. The Jayhawks have consecutive losses for the first time this season. Yves Missi added 17 points and fellow freshman Ja’Kobe Walter 11 for the 21-8 Bears. Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar Jr. had 20 points in his return to the Kansas lineup after missing four of the previous five games with a bone bruise in his knee. Hunter Dickinson also had 20 points for 21-8 Kansas.

Acing drills at the NFL scouting combine can lead to riches but don’t forecast football greatness

All eyes may be on the draft prospects at the NFL scouting combine as they run the 40-yard dash, bench press 225 pounds and see how high and far they can jump and how quick they are. But while acing any one of these tests can lead to a better draft selection and more money, they’re not necessarily a sign of success to come on the field. Many who have set records in various drills at the combine haven’t found similar success on Sundays.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is dealing with some right knee irritation

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has some irritation around the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The reigning NL MVP had an MRI on Friday. He will be evaluated on Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired the outfielder’s torn right ACL in July 2021. The 26-year-old Acuña is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but that timeline could change after he sees ElAttrache in California. Acuña led Atlanta to its sixth consecutive NL East title in 2023. The outfielder hit a career-best .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 steals in 159 games.

WNBA teams see increase in ticket sales after Caitlin Clark announces plans to enter draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon after Caitlin Clark announced her plans to enter the WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever’s ticket offices got noticeably busier. Pacers Sports and Entertainment says in a statement that the organization has seen “a spike in ticket inquiries.” The Fever wouldn’t disclose how many tickets they’ve sold. Still, getting Iowa star Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft would be a boost to the franchise. Indiana was second-to-last in attendance last season, averaging 4,067 fans at home games. Clark and Iowa have sold out nearly all their road games the past two seasons.

Lowry, Skinns, Eckroat tied for lead entering final round of Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Shane Lowry nearly won at PGA National two years ago. The Irishman has given himself a big chance to get a victory there Sunday. Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat were tied for the lead Saturday after third round of the Cognizant Classic. Lowry and Skinns had rounds of 66 to and Eckroat shot a 68. They were at 13-under 200. Lowry is looking for his third victory on the PGA Tour. Skinns is trying for his first top-10 finish in 33 tour starts. Eckroat is seeking his first tour win in his 50th start. Jacob Bridgeman (65), Min Woo Lee (66), Martin Laird (66), Kevin Yu (70) and Victor Perez (70) were 10 under.

Sports analytics may be outnumbered when it comes to artificial intelligence

BOSTON (AP) — When it comes to artificial intelligence, the sports analytics crowd may be outnumbered. The people who turned NBA games into a 3-point shooting contest aren’t quite sure what will happen when AI fully invades sports. Philadelphia 76ers team president and analytics early adopter Daryl Morey says “this is the first thing that we don’t understand.” The MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference brings together thousands of number-crunching sports fans to attack the pressing issues in games. Previous hot topics have been diversity, gambling and the slow pace of baseball games. This year’s gathering has an artificial intelligence focus, with a handful of talks addressing how AI can affect sports on the field and in the front office.

Messi, Súarez score twice as Inter Miami routs Orlando City 5-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Luis Súarez scored two goals each and Inter Miami routed Orlando City 5-0 on Saturday. Suárez also assisted on the two goals. With a prolific career that has resulted in 381 club goals over 19 seasons, Suárez scored his first two in MLS within a seven-minute sequence early in the first half. Robert Taylor scored the fifth goal for Inter Miami, which is unbeaten for the first time through its first three games in club history. Orlando City dropped to 0-1-1.

Women’s boxing champion Serrano unable to fight in Puerto Rican homecoming because of eye injury

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Women’s boxing champion Amanda Serrano was prevented from fighting Saturday night because of an eye injury, forcing her homecoming bout in Puerto Rico to be scrapped at the last minute. Serrano was to defend her IBF, WBA, and WBO women’s featherweight titles against Germany’s Nina Meinke, with Jake Paul, the YouTube star-turned boxer who is also her agent, fighting in the previous bout so Serrano could have the main event in front of her home fans. Paul won his fight by first-round knockout. However, shortly after, it was announced that Serrano was declared unfit to fight by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission because of an eye injury she sustained Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.