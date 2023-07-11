AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:31 a.m. EDT

Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 three months after returning from maternity leave. The 28-year-old Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April. Swiatek is a four-time major champion. She won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court

Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. The ruling by the Strasbourg, France-based court questioned the “validity” of the international track regulations in that they infringed Semenya’s human rights. But the ruling came with a major caveat for the 32-year-old Semenya in that it didn’t immediately result in a suspension of the rules. That might still take years.

Ousting Norman, giving Woods and McIlroy LIV teams were discussed with PGA Tour, documents show

WASHINGTON (AP) — The negotiators of a business deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi funders of LIV Golf discussed ousting LIV chief executive Greg Norman and giving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy their own LIV teams. That’s according to documents obtained by Congress. Those were among the many proposals to unify golf’s rival factions representatives of the PGA Tour and the Saudi government discussed during their hasty negotiations this spring. The talks culminated in a framework agreement announced last month between the tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. A congressional subcommittee released documents detailing the negotiations ahead of a hearing on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round. Guerrero defeated Julio Rodríguez 21-20 in the semifinals after the Mariners star hit a record 41 in the first round in front of his hometown fans. Batting against Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Guerrero was the last of the four semifinalists to swing and the first of the finalists, setting a final round record for homers to top Pete Alonso’s 23 two years ago. Vladimir Sr. won the 2007 derby.

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will start the MLB All-Star Game

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL. Cole will start for the first time in his sixth All-Star nod. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 innings. Gallen, a 27-year-old right-hander, is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA, tied for the major league lead in wins. The first-time All-Star has 125 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings. Yankees and Diamondbacks are All-Star starting pitchers for the time since Roger Clemens faced Randy Johnson in the 2001 game at Seattle.

For first time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K

At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them. Every player will earn at least $30,000. That’s significant for many of the players, who in some cases don’t have club teams that pay salaries, are semi-pros or even amateurs. FIFA released a report last year that said the average salary for female players globally was $14,000 a year.

World Cup showcases inequity within the women’s game

The World Cup always draws attention to the inequities between men’s and women’s soccer. But it also highlights the inequity within the women’s game itself. Teams like the United States and England, with greater support from their federations, enjoy the best that money can buy: Things like sports psychologists, massage therapists and team chefs. Other teams, like Jamaica and South Africa, are uncertain they’ll even get paid. So they’re using social media and collective action to draw attention to their plight.

Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations surface with football team

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. Fitzgerald’s dismissal completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been firmly entrenched at his alma mater, an annual fixture on any list of college coaches with the most job security. Northwestern President Michael Schill says the culture within Fitzgerald’s program was “broken” in some ways.

Bob Huggins says he plans to stay in rehab and wants to return to West Virginia as coach

Bob Huggins says he has checked into a rehabilitation facility following a drunken driving arrest and disputes that he resigned at West Virginia. Huggins issued a statement Monday saying he wanted to “set the record straight” on the events of the past two weeks since his arrest in Pittsburgh on June 16. Huggins says he never gave formal notice to resign under the terms of his contract. He also says a resignation statement issued by the university on June 17 indicating it was from Huggins was not drafted or reviewed by him. The university says it has no plans to reinstate Huggins.

With player stylists and Gucci collabs, MLB eyes a fresh look with younger fans

SEATTLE (AP) — Major League Baseball’s quest for the crown of cool will be on display Tuesday when its top players strut down a red carpet show at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market ahead of the All-Star Game. The fan-friendly event is as much an homage to baseball’s iconic place in street style — from the game’s signature caps and jerseys to the classic tees — as it is an indication that MLB is increasingly staking its claim on fashion as an entry to new audiences and pop culture reverence. Unstylish rumors aside, there’s been many short stops in baseball’s history with fashion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.