AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:30 p.m. EST

Analysis: No team has returned to Super Bowl for shot at a three-peat but don’t count out the Chiefs

Don’t count out the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won 15 of 18 playoff games and he’s 10-3 as an underdog. Oddsmakers are already saying the San Francisco 49ers have better odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans than the Chiefs do. But Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles last year and the 49ers this year as underdogs. They’re the first team ever to win back-to-back Super Bowls as the underdog.

An arrest has been made in the theft of a Jackie Robinson statue later found dismantled and burned

Police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue found dismantled and burned in Kansas. Wichita police say Tuesday that Ricky Alderete was taken into custody in an unrelated case earlier this month and charged Monday. Police say the motive appeared to be financial and was unrelated to race. Thieves cut the bronze statue from its base at a Wichita park where a youth baseball league called League 42 plays. It is named after Robinson’s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the major leagues’ color barrier in 1947. Alderete’s attorney in the public defender’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey is the first to be retired by the Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal has become the first player to have his jersey number retired by the Orlando Magic. O’Neal’s No. 32 was raised to the rafters on Tuesday. It was a day O’Neal thought would never come. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Magic in 1992 and left Orlando after four seasons. He figured that would prevent him from being honored by the franchise. But the Magic had never retired a player’s number and they decided their 35th anniversary season was the right time. O’Neal is the third player to have his jersey retired by three franchises, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich.

Warriors’ Draymond Green calls Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic ‘softy’ as players continue feud on social media

PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic have continued their feud on social media, with Green calling Nurkic a “300-pound softy” three nights after the Warriors beat the Suns on Stephen Curry’s last-second 3-pointer. It’s the continuation of a back-and-forth that started in December, when Green hit Nurkic in the head and was suspended by the NBA. The players exchanged taunts throughout Saturday’s game. Green said on his podcast Tuesday that Nurkic was “embarrassed” because he’s “not good enough.” Nurkic fired back on X, saying Green shouldn’t be “late for therapy.” Green then called Nurkic a “300-pound softy that can’t finish games.”

Jenny Cavnar makes history as Oakland A’s primary play-by-play announcer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran baseball broadcaster Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California. Cavnar becomes the first woman to handle primary play-by-play duties in major league history — set to be the voice for most of the A’s games during the upcoming 2024 season. She has covered baseball for 17 of her 20 years in the media business, most recently calling Colorado Rockies games the past 12 years as a backup play-by-play announcer while also hosting pregame and postgame shows and regional coverage.

Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games by the NHL for cross-checking the Senators’ Ridly Greig

Morgan Rielly has been suspended five games for cross-checking Ridly Greig in the final seconds of a game over the weekend. The veteran Toronto defenseman took exception to the young Ottawa forward firing a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left to make it 5-3 Senators. Rielly’s absence is a major blow to the Maple Leafs as they try to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference without one of their most valuable players. Rielly skates over 24 minutes a game for Toronto and was one of the team’s All-Star representatives.

ESPN, College Football Playoff agree on 6-year deal worth $1.3 billion annually, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the agreement say ESPN and the College Football Playoff have agreed to a six-year deal worth $1.3 billion annually that will allow the network to keep exclusive rights to the 12-team playoff through the 2031 season. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a deal cannot be finalized until the CFP works through other outstanding issues regarding the format and revenue distribution. The Athletic first reported an agreement had been reached on those terms. ESPN declined to comment and CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says negotiations are continuing.

Knicks protesting loss in Houston that ended on foul call refs said was incorrect, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks are filing a protest of their loss in Houston that ended on a foul call officials said was incorrect. The Rockets beat the Knicks 105-103 on Monday after Aaron Holiday made two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Jalen Brunson behind the 3-point arc. Crew chief Ed Malloy would say after the game that the contact between the players was marginal and no foul should be called. So the Knicks are filing a protest with the NBA, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.

Column: Three days of noise and hype in golf will be followed by Tiger Woods playing again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golf had three big events over the past three days. Their identity was loud noise and the hype to match. Who would have guessed the tamest would be LIV Golf? It was a strange end of the week. The WM Phoenix Open got most of the attention for being out of control even by Phoenix standards. Organizers say weather contributed to fans congregating and causing congestion. Alcohol might have been a factor. Tiger Woods had a miniature rock concert in LA to announce his new brand. As for LIV? Dustin Johnson won and now the circuit goes to Saudi Arabia.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid already talking about preparations for next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid already was thinking about next season on Tuesday when he talked with a small group of reporters upon his return from the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for their second consecutive championship and third in five years. There is a celebratory parade through downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, capped by a rally at Union Station where hundreds of thousands of fans are expected. Reid plans to give his staff about a week off after that to recharge, then they will get back to work with the NFL’s scouting combine beginning Feb. 27 in Indianapolis.

