AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:30 a.m. EST

Dak Prescott throws for 3 TDs, Cowboys extend home win streak to 14 with 41-35 win over Seahawks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, and the Dallas Cowboys extended their home winning streak to 14 games by rallying for a 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott’s 12-yard pass to Jake Ferguson put Dallas in front with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. The Cowboys set up a rematch with NFC East rival Philadelphia by escaping what would have been their first loss since falling to the Eagles 28-23 to start November. Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes to D.K. Metcalf, including a 73-yarder, as the Seahawks got their offense going again. But Seattle couldn’t avoid a third consecutive loss to drop to .500.

Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will return to playing at the Brisbane International in Australia in January. Nadal says in a video posted on social media “it is time to come back. It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there.” The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played on tour since last January when he hurt his hip flexor during a loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

DALLAS (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Dallas police confirmed that the 34-year-old Miller surrendered to police in the suburb of Glenn Heights to face a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. The offense is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Police wrote in an affidavit that Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. Miller did not return a text message seeking comment. He is free after posting bond.

Analysis: Aaron Rodgers’ remarkable recovery sets standard for players who tear an Achilles tendon

Aaron Rodgers defied conventional medicine by returning to practice just 77 days after surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. How he did it should be the No. 1 question instead of questioning his motivation. Even if Rodgers doesn’t play again for the New York Jets this season because it wouldn’t make sense if they’re eliminated from the playoff race, his remarkable recovery sets a new standard. Every player who tears an Achilles tendon should call Rodgers and ask him about his surgical procedure, how he rehabilitated, what he ate and drank. No question is a stupid one.

LSU’s Angel Reese returns, says she wants people to realize she is not just an athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU forward Angel Reese helped the Tigers beat Virginia Tech in her return from a four-game absence. Reese rejoined her teammates at practice this week as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepared to host the ninth-ranked Hokies. Her departure from the team stemmed from unspecified “locker room issues” that coach Kim Mulkey has said should remain a private internal matter. But Reese made some general references to her mental health and not wanting her behavior to be detrimental to the team.

Shane Pinto’s half-season suspension from the NHL shines a light on gambling education in hockey

Ottawa Senators player Shane Pinto’s 41-game suspension for violating the NHL’s gambling policy led to plenty of conversation within the hockey community. No details were released other than an investigation showed no evidence Pinto bet on NHL games. Players around the league had questions that led to further tips about what is and isn’t allowed with sports betting. That education is continuing from the Players’ Association to the NHL Alumni Association as leagues grapple with optics of ever-present gambling ads and how to navigate the reality of it being legal in the U.S. and Canada.

Could the mighty SEC possibly miss the College Football Playoff for the first time?

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is the only league to claim a spot — sometimes two spots — in every College Football Playoff. And the SEC hasn’t just participated. It has dominated. But some are wondering if the conference that has captured six of nine national titles under the current four-team format might get shut out of the postseason if No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions, but things could get dicey if the Tide snaps Georgia’s 29-game winning streak.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers still focused on playing again this season and perhaps before Dec. 24

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers fully intends to play again this season for the New York Jets and he hasn’t ruled out being back on the field in a few weeks. The quarterback has been making a remarkably quick recovery since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. Rodgers spoke to local reporters Thursday and said he’s not yet close to being able to play. But he also left open the door for him to be back under center before his initial goal of Dec. 24, saying he plans to ramp up his practice activities next week.

USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon, with father LeBron James saying he wouldn’t miss it even if he has to skip a Lakers game. A James family spokesperson says the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after.” The Trojans play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State. He suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout.

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods made a solid return to golf until he limped home in the Bahamas. That was more about his golf than his fused right ankle. Woods dropped four shots in a three-hole stretch toward the end and shot 75 in the Hero World Challenge. That left him eight shots behind leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau. Woods’ score was better than only two players in the 20-man field at Albany. He attributed his results to being rusty and lacking commitment. The big trouble came on the par-5 15th. He tried to punch out of a bush and made a double bogey.

