AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:13 p.m. EDT

NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Rodgers on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season against the upstart Detroit Lions in a matchup of high-powered offenses while Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills. Coming off their second championship in four seasons, the Chiefs will host the Lions on Sept. 7 on “Thursday Night Football.” Fans will get their first look at Rodgers in his new green-and-white No. 8 Jets jersey when New York hosts Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East battle on Sept. 11, according to early details released Thursday on this year’s NFL schedule.

Lakers center Anthony Davis injured late in Game 5 loss to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his head in what appeared to be an inadvertent hit by Golden State’s Kevon Looney midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. Davis grabbed at his head grimacing on the bench before going to the locker room following the play with 7:43 remaining. He and Looney were battling for positioning in the paint on a driving layup by D’Angelo Russell. Davis’ status for Game 6 on Friday night back in Los Angeles is unclear but coach Darivn Ham was encouraged afterward without providing details on what evaluation — such as concussion testing — the big man went through once in the locker room. TNT reported Davis required a wheelchair to go to the locker room. Davis walked out of the arena on his own.

Brazil to launch national investigation into soccer match-fixing

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will launch a national investigation into soccer match-fixing and the probe could have “international repercussions” The South American country’s soccer confederation said it had requested the government open the new probe. Justice Minister Flavio Dino’s announcement followed the decisions by several top-flight Brazilian clubs to suspend a handful of players as part of a state investigation. Dino said in a statement on Twitter that Brazil’s federal police will open a probe “due to the evidence of match-fixing in sports events, with inter-state and international repercussions.”

NBC will air most of marquee Olympic events from Paris live during daytime

Fans of swimming, gymnastics and track & field can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those event finals will be televised live on network television in the United States. NBC will have at least nine hours of weekday daytime coverage, expanding to at least 11 hours on weekends. With Paris six hours ahead of New York, the marquee finals will air live in the morning or late afternoon. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will have every sport and event live, including all 329 medal events.

1.5 million Olympic tickets on sale in new lottery round for 2024 Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — The second round of ticket sales for next year’s Paris Olympics has started. Only the lucky winners of a lottery will be able to buy about 1.5 million seats for the most prestigious competitions and the opening and closing ceremonies. The Paris Games run from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024, and will feature 32 sports across 37 sites. Organizers sat 4 million people applied for the online lottery. Winners can buy up to 30 tickets per person. The deputy general manager of the Paris Olympics says about 10% of tickets have been set to the lowest price of $26 and the same proportion is above $218.

Premier League season reaches final weeks with Man City leading Arsenal in title race

There is still much to play for in the Premier League with two weeks remaining. The title race between Manchester City and Arsenal is headed to the wire with City leading by one point. The fight for Champions League qualification has tightened up and now Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool are only separated by three points. The relegation battle could lose one team this weekend with last-place Southampton on the brink and that would likely mean two from four teams for the other two spots. Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester and Leeds are separated by three points and all have three games left.

Sunderland goes from crisis club on Netflix to within reach of Premier League

Sunderland is within reach of a return to the Premier League after a chaotic and often farcical six years during which the club has been the subject of a Netflix documentary. “Sunderland ’Til I Die” is a fly-on-the-wall show charting the team’s journey after relegation from England’s top division in 2017. Sunderland has since been demoted to the third tier in a dark period for the club that has been played out in front of a global audience. It got back into the second-tier Championship for this season and has now qualified for the end-of-season playoffs starting Saturday. Sunderland is one of four teams looking to get promoted to the Premier League.

Michael Jordan’s famed ‘Dream Team’ Olympic jacket heading to auction

The jacket that Michael Jordan famously and grudgingly wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal has been in Brian McIntyre’s possession for more than three decades now. He figures the time is right to let someone else enjoy it. The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan was forced to wear on the medal stand alongside the other members of USA Basketball’s first “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is headed to auction. Jordan didn’t want to wear it because he’s a Nike athlete. Sotheby’s has the offering that will run through June 28. The auction house estimates that the jacket could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.

Madrid Open apologizes for silencing women’s doubles finalists

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Madrid Open has apologized for not allowing the women’s doubles players to address the crowd during the awards ceremony after the final. The finalists of men’s doubles and men’s and women’s singles were given the chance to speak to spectators. But winners Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia and losing finalists Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were oddly denied that customary honor after Sunday’s final. Four days after criticism from the players and from tennis fans online, event organizers have said sorry. Madrid Open CEO Gerard Tsobanian says the incident was “unacceptable” and won’t happen again.

MVP Joel Embiid leads All-NBA team; runner-up Nikola Jokic lands on 2nd team

Denver’s Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons. Second in the MVP race, but only second-team All-NBA. The league MVP in Embiid headlined the All-NBA team that was unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick at that position. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot. And this should be the final time such a quirk happens. Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position.

