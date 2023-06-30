AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:29 a.m. EDT

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son detained in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been detained as part of an investigation into racism allegations at one of his former clubs. Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme tells The Associated Press that Galtier and John Valovic-Galtier were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning. Galtier is on his way out at PSG but still under contract. He denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup after standoff in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — The anti-discrimination “One Love” captain’s armband denied to teams at the men’s World Cup in Qatar will be worn at the Women’s World Cup next month in an amended version now approved by soccer authorities. FIFA has unveiled eight armbands. Captains of the 32 teams can choose to wear them in Australia and New Zealand during the tournament slated to run from July 20-Aug. 20. They include a “Unite for Inclusion” option. It’s heart-shaped and multi-colored but not quite the rainbow the Germany team wanted at a the tournament. The similar One Love design was deemed unacceptable to socially conservative Qatar last year.

James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Harden informed the 76ers of his choice Thursday ahead of the midnight deadline to pick up the option, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made public. The 33-year-old Harden could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. The Sixers had the right to offer him a $210 million, four-year deal, $8 million more overall than any other team.

NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely for violating the gambling policy and a fourth gets 6 games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL has suspended three players indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents to make moves

It’s already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move, including Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. Trades are still a possibility, especially since James Harden has picked up his player option. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.

Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina Svitolina

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance in the tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina. The draw at the All England Club also put two-time titlist Andy Murray against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup. Williams is 43 and has played just five matches this season. Svitolina returned to the tour in April after taking time off to have a baby. Both were given wild cards by the All England Club. Whoever wins that contest could face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens next. Play at the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.

IRS throws a chill into collectives paying college athletes while claiming nonprofit status

The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. And if the collectives aren’t tax-exempt, their donations to quarterbacks, point guards and pitchers may not be either. The founder of a collective tied to Ohio State athletics says it may cease operations in coming months.

As NFL cracks down on players gambling, what events are pro athletes allowed to bet on?

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.

New pro women’s hockey league to launch in January after deal with Dodgers co-owner, AP sources say

A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January. That development was made possible Thursday when a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased the Premier Hockey Federation. Two people with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. One of the people says the seven-team PHF will cease operations. The new league will bring together North America’s most accomplished female players, likely alongside talented players from Europe and Asia. Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy the PHF’s assets, paving the way for the new league to launch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.