AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:28 a.m. EDT

Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker give international flavor to Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Fans waved a German flag and chanted Dirk Nowitzki’s name when he walked the red carpet into Symphony Hall for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. It was all part of the international flavor at the proceedings. France’s Tony Parker and Spain’s Pau Gasol were also members of the Class of 2023. The San Antonio Spurs were well represented. They were led by longtime coach and five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich. Parker was the point guard on four of those title-winning teams. And Becky Hammon joined the Spurs after a career in the WNBA as the first woman to serve as a full-time NBA assistant coach.

Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. And it didn’t take long for the Bills safety to make an impact in his first appearance in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. On his fourth defensive snap, Hamlin crashed the line and brought down running back Evan Hull for no gain in preventing the Colts from converting a fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 40. He appeared in two-plus defensive series overlapping the first and second quarters, and credited with making three tackles.

Virginia player wounded in deadly attack returns for a new season as an inspiration to his teammates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia running back Mike Hollins knows he will never be the same. He also says the importance of college football has shrunk. But he can’t wait to run onto the field with his teammates this season. Hollins was wounded in a shooting attack last November that left three of his teammates dead. He had a long rehabilitation but returned for spring practices. He has been an inspiration to his team. Virginia opens the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville. The home opener is a week later against James Madison.

Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach after up-and-down tenure

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has surprisingly resigned to end an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation “late last night.” The federation adds that a new coach will be named “over the next days.” The federation doesn’t have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 10 and 12. Mancini was hired in May 2018.

Final Four: Australia makes it through to Women’s World Cup semifinals seeking history for Matildas

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — There will be a first-time winner of the Women’s World Cup this year. Maybe, just maybe, it will be host country Australia. The Matildas are co-hosting this tournament with New Zealand. They became the first home team since the United States in 1999 to win a quarterfinal in nine Women’s World Cups. Australia has reached its first semifinal in team history and faces England on Wednesday for a chance to play for the title. Spain plays Sweden on Tuesday in the first semifinal. Spain has never before reached this stage of the tournament, while Sweden has been to the finals four times.

Harry Kane signals he needs time to adapt at Bayern Munich after a loss on his debut

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane says he may need time to adapt after joining Bayern Munich following a loss in his first game in Germany and won’t “panic” if he isn’t scoring. Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute in a 3-0 loss to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday after being confirmed as a Bayern player earlier in the day. Kane says “it might take a bit of adapting” to get used to playing in Germany and he wants to settle in and learn more about new opponents. Bayern is next in action in the opening game of the Bundesliga season against Werder Bremen on Friday.

Heat wave tests stamina, resourcefulness at major Southern youth baseball event

RUSTON, La. (AP) — A heat wave scorching the southern United States tested the resilience and resourcefulness of competitors, officials and spectators at a major youth baseball tournament in Louisiana. Temperatures reached 105 degrees and the heat index topped out at 117 during the DYB World Series in Ruston. The organization’s world series features teams from 11 Southern states in age groups up to 12 years old. Some fans and umpires passed out. Some were hospitalized. Many spectators brought industrial-grade misting fans to ease their suffering. Dugouts were furnished with cooling devices and cases of water. DYB Commissioner William Wade says warming trends could present similar challenges in coming years.

NCAA committee fails to approve deal with Michigan, leaving coach Harbaugh’s status uncertain

It is unclear if a four-game suspension Michigan proposed to settle a case involving recruiting violations by football coach Jim Harbaugh will be accepted by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was investigating impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The committee could have approved a suspension for Harbaugh to start the upcoming season. Now, the case could go to a full hearing, which could lengthen the process.

Scott Dixon holds off hard-charging Rahal to win Indianapolis GP on record-breaking day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Iceman became the Ironman of IndyCar. Capped it off with a win, too. Scott Dixon overcame a first-lap spin and then held off hard-charging Graham Rahal over the final 10 laps to win Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix by 0.4779 seconds. Dixon extended his record to 19 consecutive seasons with a win. The victory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the first of the season for Dixon, who passed Tony Kanaan when he started the race for most consecutive starts. His 319 consecutive races streak began in 2004 and have all been done with team owner Chip Ganassi.

Cameron Smith pulls away from Phil Mickelson for a 4-shot lead at LIV Golf

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Phil Mickelson was in the hunt at LIV Golf. That was before Cameron Smith ran off three birdies to pull away in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Smith had a 67 and those late birdies have allowed him to build a four-shot lead over Mickelson and Dean Burmester at Trump National. Smith is going for his second LIV title. Mickelson has yet to win on the Saudi-backed league. This is best chance all year and it comes right after gambler Billy Walters claims Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion the last 30 years. Mickelson also shot a 67 on Saturday.

