AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:27 p.m. EDT

Tatum, Brown help Celtics hold off huge Dallas rally for 106-99 win, 3-0 lead in NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics held off a furious Dallas rally to reach the brink of a record 18th championship with a 106-99 victory over the Mavericks for a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. No team has rallied from 3-0 down in an NBA playoff series. Jaylen Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Celtics extended their franchise record with a 10th consecutive playoff victory. The Mavs almost pulled off a crazy comeback to avoid the big hole. Boston led 91-70 at the end of a 20-5 run early in the fourth quarter before Dallas answered with a 22-2 spurt to get within a point.

Celtics land the biggest punches again, top Mavericks to move 1 win from NBA title

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Mazzulla is a big fan of UFC matches and splices highlights of fights into some of the basketball film he shows the Boston Celtics for their video sessions. He doesn’t do it for entertainment purposes or to make players laugh. He does it for a simple reason. He wants the Celtics to have a fighters’ mentality. Translation: He wanted the Celtics ready for a fight. And in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, they were. A pair of big runs — 23-8 in the first half, 20-5 in the second half — keyed a 106-99 win to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks.

Jerry West, a 3-time Hall of Fame selection and the inspiration for the NBA logo, dies at 86

Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, has died. The Los Angeles Clippers say West died Wednesday morning with his wife, Karen, by his side. He was 86. West was nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, and he won both NBA and Olympic titles. He was an All-Star in all 14 of his NBA seasons and won the 1972 championship with the Lakers. West was later the general manger of eight Lakers championship teams.

Jets coach Robert Saleh says there’s ‘no issue’ with Aaron Rodgers’ minicamp absence

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ absence is no big deal as far as Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are concerned. The quarterback not being present for the team’s two-day minicamp made headlines when Saleh announced Tuesday neither Rodgers nor edge rusher Haason Reddick would attend and both were unexcused absences that were subject to fines. Saleh said Rodgers was away for a previous commitment that “is very important to him” and something he told the team about ahead of time. Saleh said there’s no issue with Rodgers and more is being made of the situation outside the facility.

Pinehurst stands apart as a US Open test because of the greens

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Pinehurst No. 2 is the site of this year’s U.S. Open that starts Thursday. Much was made about replacing rough with the original sandy areas dotted with clumps of wiregrass for the previous U.S. Open at Pinehurst. But it’s all about the domed, Donald Ross greens. That much hasn’t changed. They’ve been called turtlebacks and upside-down cereal bowls. But they are a problem. And that’s probably why a total of four players have broken par for the U.S. Open the previous three times at Pinehurst. Viktor Hovland is among those who say Pinehurst will be a supreme test.

High school biology teacher looks to make the most of his ‘Tin Cup’ moment at the US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Colin Prater feels a little like Kevin Costner’s character in “Tin Cup” this week — a relative unknown who suddenly finds himself on one of golf’s biggest stages at the U.S. Open. So you can’t blame him for being a little nervous. After all, his full-time job is a biology teacher and golf coach at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs. He punched his ticket to the U.S. Open by finishing second at a 36-hole qualifier in Bend, Oregon. He’s had a chance to practice this week with former U.S. Open champions Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth, as well as Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala. And he’s even gotten advice from Rory McIlroy. Now his goal is the make the cut.

Calm, chill Xander Schauffele motivated to ‘check more boxes,’ continue to win major championships

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Xander Schauffele may exude a California chill vibe, but don’t let that easygoing demeanor fool you into believing there isn’t an intensive competitive fire that drives him. Schauffele made that perfectly clear on Tuesday, saying he’s not content with winning just one major and that last month’s win at the PGA Championship simply checked one box on his resume. He clearly wants more. The world’s No. 2-ranked player takes aim at making it two in a row at the U.S. Open this week at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club — although a power-packed field stands in his way including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

U.S. cricket team recovers from poor start but loses to India at Twenty20 World Cup

It started bad, got a little worse before it got a little better, and then finished as widely expected for the United States, losing to India in cricket at the Twenty20 World Cup. The Americans entered Wednesday’s match on a huge high after beating cricket powerhouse Pakistan in their previous game. But India made sure it avoided becoming another upset victim. India won by seven wickets and advanced to the next stage of the tournament. The Americans still have one more group match to play on Friday against Ireland. With a victory, they could still advance to next stage.

Barkov back on ice for the Panthers, who lead Stanley Cup Final thanks to scoring from unsung heroes

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov practiced again after being knocked out of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final in the third period after Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl launched toward him and hit him in the head. Head coach Paul Maurice said the team will make a final decision about Barkov’s Game 3 status on Thursday, but the star “felt better” Wednesday. Barkov has two assists but hasn’t scored yet in the series. Neither has Matthew Tkachuk. That hasn’t been a problem for the Panthers, who control the series thanks to the scoring of other contributors like Evan Rodrigues and Niko Mikkola.

Lionel Messi says Inter Miami will be ‘my last club’

Lionel Messi says Inter Miami will be “my last club.” The 36-year-old World Cup champion isn’t thinking about joining an Argentine club to write the last chapter of playing career. He tells ESPN “I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club.” Messi is preparing with his national team to compete in the Copa América in the United States. Argentina is the defending champion. Messi’s contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.

