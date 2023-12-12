AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:27 a.m. EST

Death of Adam Johnson sparks renewed interest in guard mandates for youth hockey

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — The death of hockey player Adam Johnson from a skate blade cut to his throat has renewed debate over whether there needs to be uniform standards and mandates for neck guards and other safety equipment in youth hockey. USA Hockey currently recommends guards, but does not mandate them. Dr. Michael Stuart, the organization’s chief medical officer, has been pushing for a mandate and believes one is coming. He also says USA Hockey is working with the Hockey Equipment Certification Council to adopt new standards for neck guards, cut-resistant socks, wrist guards and protective equipment.

Will Levis rallies Titans for 2 late TDs, 28-27 win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Will Levis threw for a career-high 327 yards and directed two touchdown drives in the final 4 1/2 minutes, and the Tennessee Titans rallied to stun Miami 28-27, knocking the Dolphins out of the top spot in the AFC. The Titans held Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s explosive offense in check for most of the game but still fell behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, thanks to critical mistakes that gave short fields to the Dolphins. Raheem Mostert ran for TDs of 3 yards and 5 yards to put Miami ahead 27-13. But Levis threw a TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins and then set up a 3-yard run by Derrick Henry for the go-ahead score.

DeVito leads clutch drive to Bullock’s winning kick as New York Giants top Green Bay Packers 24-22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito threw a 32-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson to set up Randy Bullock’s 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the New York Giants beat Green Bay 24-22 to hand the Packers their first December loss since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. The Giants went 57 yards in eight plays after Jordan Love threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath with 1:33 to play. Green Bay then tried a 2-point conversion but Jayden Reed was stopped by linebacker Bobby Okereke. The go-ahead drive was set up by a Saquon Barkley fumble. DeVito rushed for 71 yards in the third straight win for the Giants.

Ohtani’s Dodgers contract has $680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will receive just $20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons. Ohtani’s record-setting deal, agreed to Saturday, calls for annual salaries of $70 million, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Of each year’s salary, $68 million is deferred with no interest, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43. For purposes of baseball’s luxury tax, the contract is valued as a yearly addition to the Dodgers’ payroll of about $46 million.

Column: Rahm goes back on his word. But circumstances changed

Jon Rahm is the latest player to go back on his word by joining LIV Golf. He was among the early proponents of the history and legacy the PGA Tour provided. But consider all the words he said. Rahm suggested more than a year ago that his views didn’t matter as much as those of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Perhaps that helped pushed him toward the Saudi-funded league. The amount of money is staggering. But Rahm now gets to see his true value if he can become the face of LIV. He was never that on the PGA Tour.

Top-ranked Arizona takes on No. 3 Purdue in marquee men’s college basketball matchup

Top-ranked Arizona plays No. 3 Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday in the marquee game of a busy upcoming weekend in the Top 25. Fifth-ranked UConn heads across the country to play No. 10 Gonzaga on Friday night before a packed slate of games on Saturday headlined by the Wildcats and Boilermakers. It includes Kansas visiting Indiana, Baylor taking on Michigan State and ninth-ranked North Carolina facing No. 16 Kentucky on a neutral floor in Atlanta.

Young Orlando Magic are off to an impressive start thanks to their commitment to defense

The Orlando Magic are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. That’s quite a surprise for a team that hasn’t won a playoff series since 2010. Orlando announced its presence with a nine-game winning streak that began in mid-November. That run included wins over Denver and Boston. Now the Magic will take on the Celtics again Friday and Sunday. Orlando’s starting lineup includes four players age 22 or younger. All were recent first-round draft picks. The team is third in the NBA in defensive rating.

NBA star Ja Morant describes punching teen during a pickup basketball game last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA star Ja Morant says a teenager hit him in the face with a one-handed basketball pass at close range during a pickup game last year when the Memphis Grizzlies guard punched the 17-year-old in the face. Morant has testified in court Monday that the teen bumped Morant in the chest, balled his fists and got into a fighting stance at the basketball game. The lawsuit was filed by Joshua Holloway, who was 17 when he and Morant got into a brief fight on a court located at the Memphis-area home of the NBA All-Star’s parents on July 26, 2022.

Red Wings forward David Perron suspended 6 games for cross-check on Ottawa’s Artem Zub

DALLAS (AP) — Red Wings forward David Perron has been suspended for six games by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain. Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday’s game. The Red Wings center was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. Perron will forfeit more than $148,000 in salary during the suspension. Larkin was put on injured reserve.

Tyreek Hill sidelined with ankle injury for most of Dolphins’ 28-27 loss to Titans on Monday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill sat out a big portion of Miami’s 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury after he landed awkwardly while being tackled in the first quarter. The star Dolphins receiver returned to the game late in the third quarter as fans chanted “MVP!” and caught a 21-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa as the quarter ended. Hill got hurt when he was tackled on a catch that went for a 6-yard loss. He went down briefly and grabbed at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off. Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started.

