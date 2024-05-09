AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:26 p.m. EDT

Mitchell’s 29 points help Cavaliers blow out Celtics 118-94, tie series at 1 game apiece

BOSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Evan Mobley had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the top-seeded Boston Celtics 118-94 and tie their second-round playoff series at one game apiece. Two nights after losing by 25, the Cavaliers seized the lead in the third quarter and answered with a blowout of their own. Mitchell scored 16 in the third. Jayson Tatum scored 25 for Boston, and Jaylen Brown added 19 points. The series moves to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday, with a return trip to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Artemi Panarin scores in overtime, Rangers beat Hurricanes 3-2 to take 3-0 series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artemi Panarin redirected a pass between his legs at the crease to beat Pyotr Kotchetkov just 1:43 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the second-round playoff series. Panarin scored after Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov lost control of a puck in the corner in the defensive zone. Vincent Trocheck collected it on the right side and sent it toward the crease to Panarin, who tipped the puck behind him as defenseman Jalen Chatfield tried to push him away from the crease. The puck slipped under the right elbow and past the ribs of Kotchetkov. The Rangers can complete the sweep in Game 4 here Saturday night.

Carlisle: ‘Small-market teams deserve a fair shot.’ Pacers send calls for NBA review, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have, as coach Rick Carlisle said they would, sent 78 plays they believe were officiated incorrectly from the first two games of their series against the New York Knicks to the NBA office for review, a person with knowledge of the action said Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither the Pacers nor the league had publicly confirmed the clips were actually sent. Officials acknowledged an incorrectly called kicked ball violation late in Game 1, but the Pacers believed there were plenty other instances of wrong whistles.

Suns fire coach Frank Vogel after getting swept out of the playoffs in the opening round

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Frank Vogel after one disappointing season. The team made the announcement on Thursday, less than two weeks after getting swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns finished the regular season with a 49-33 record. Vogel won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Vogel was hired last summer to lead the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but the group was never quite able to gel.

OG Anunoby won’t play and Jalen Brunson is questionable for the Knicks in Game 3 against the Pacers

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby won’t play for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night because of a strained left hamstring. Jalen Brunson is questionable with his sore right foot. Brunson returned from his injury after missing the second quarter to lead the Knicks to a 130-121 victory Wednesday for a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. But Anunoby was hurt in the second half after scoring a career playoff-high 28 points, leaving the Knicks’ injury-depleted frontcourt without yet another starter. The forward limped off the court holding the back of his leg. The Knicks are 26-5 this season with Anunoby in the lineup.

Raucous crowd roars its approval for Caitlin Clark in her home debut with Fever, an 83-80 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark walked into her new home arena with No. 22 shirts and jerseys peppered from floor to ceiling. A late-arriving but louder-than-usual crowd roared during her first official introduction to Fever fans on Thursday night. And when the former Iowa star made the layup for her first basket with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the applause grew. It was even louder when she completed a three-point play a few minutes later. She had 12 points to help lead the Fever to an 83-80 preseason win over the Atlanta Dream. It was a moment Fever fans have dreaming about since they won the lottery in December.

Schauffele shoots 67 to take Wells Fargo lead. McIlroy in contention again at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy hoped that his victory with Shane Lowry two weeks ago in the Zurich Classic team event would serve as a springboard for the remainder of the season. He’s off to a good start. McIlroy positioned himself for a run at a record fourth Wells Fargo Championship title Thursday, opening with a 4-under 67 that left him three shots behind leader Xander Schauffele. Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren also shot 67, and Justin Thomas topped the group at 68. Quail Hollow is one of McIlroy’s favorite courses, and with good reason after victories in 2010, ‘15 and ’21.

McIlroy says he and Adam Scott also involved in Saudi meetings

Tiger Woods has company in player negotiations with the Saudi-backers of LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy says he and Adam Scott also are on the transactional subcommittee of the PGA Tour Enterprises board. It was yet another twist in the bizarre governance being played among as the PGA Tour tries to work out a deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The tour disclosed only five people on the subcommittee. Its latest release shows McIlroy and Scott part of the group. McIlroy says he’s already been involved in discussions. He says he has no vote, only a voice.

Nelly Korda shoots 69 in Founders, leaving her 6 shots back in bid for 6th LPGA Tour win in a row

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda is going to have some work to do if she wants to win a record sixth straight LPGA tournament, especially the way Rose Zhang is playing. Korda shot a relatively mistake-free 3-under 69 early in the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday and then could only watch as the 20-year-old Zhang posted a tournament record-tying 63 in the afternoon to take the lead. In her winning streak, Korda has never trailed by more than eight strokes after the opening round. The 25-year-old is six back heading into the second round at the Upper Montclair Country Club.

Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit. General manager Brad Treliving announced the decision Thursday. The Maple Leafs losing to rival Boston made it four times in five years under Keefe they were eliminated in the first round. Toronto won just one playoff series since Keefe took over in late 2019. Treliving said the organization determined a new voice was needed to push through to its ultimate goal. Management is expected to address reporters Friday about the coaching change and other end-of-season topics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.