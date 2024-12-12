AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:25 p.m. EST

The Rams get 4 field goals to beat the 49ers 12-6 in a sloppy game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Karty kicked four field goals and the Los Angeles Rams survived a slugfest a week after winning a shootout, beating the San Francisco 49ers 12-6 in a key game in the NFC West race. Four days after beating Josh Allen and Buffalo 44-42 in the NFL’s highest scoring game of the season, the Rams outlasted the 49ers on a rainy night to move within a half-game of division leading Seattle. San Francisco led 6-3 headed into the fourth quarter but came up short, dealing a major blow to the dwindling playoff hopes for the defending NFC champion 49ers.

To lure Juan Soto, Mets created a video of his statue outside Citi Field next to Tom Seaver’s

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets wanted Juan Soto to know his future with them could be set in stone. When the free agent outfielder traveled to owner Steve Cohen’s house in Beverly Hills, California, for a presentation last month, the team unveiled a video that included an image of a future Soto statue outside Citi Field, next to the one erected of franchise great Tom Seaver. Soto put on a New York Mets jersey and cap for the first time Thursday after his record $765 million, 15-year contract was finalized and talked about what made the difference in his decision.

Bill Belichick ‘always wanted’ to give college coaching a try. Now he will at North Carolina

New North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick said he had long been interested in coaching in the college ranks. But it had never worked out until now, as he takes over the Tar Heels program. Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during a 24-year run there that ended last year. Belichick’s five-year deal pays him $10 million in base and supplemental salary per year. It is guaranteed only for the first three years, including for buyout purposes. There is also up to $3.5 million in annual bonuses.

NFL world reacts with excitement, surprise, questions after Bill Belichick is hired to coach UNC

Bill Belichick is already the most decorated coach in NFL history. His next challenge is college football after he agreed to a five-year deal to coach at North Carolina. The reaction around the NFL ranged from excitement at seeing him back on the sideline to disbelief. Some of his former players believe his skill set will work at any level. Others caution that the players he brings into UNC should prepare to have their limits tested.

Travis Hunter, the 2-way standout for Colorado, is the AP college football player of the year

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Hunter received 26 of the 43 votes from a panel of AP Top 25 voters. Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty finished second with 16 votes, and Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo received one vote. A throwback player who rarely left the field, Hunter had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver. He had four interceptions and 11 passes defensed as a shutdown corner. Hunter helped the the 20th-ranked Buffaloes to a 9-3 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

Hidalgo scores 29 as No. 8 Notre Dame holds off No. 2 UConn 79-68

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 8 Notre Dame handed second-ranked UConn its first loss with a 79-68 victory Thursday night. Olivia Miles toughed out an early ankle injury to score 16 points and Liatu King also had 16 for the Fighting Irish (8-2). Paige Bueckers led the Huskies (8-1) with 25 points. Sarah Strong scored 14. Notre Dame forced UConn into 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point range, while the Fighting Irish were 10 for 18 behind the arc.

Jones, Jefferson help No. 3 Iowa State rally past Iowa, 89-80

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 23 points, Joshua Jefferson added 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Iowa State overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Iowa 89-80 on Thursday night. Iowa State (8-1) snapped a four-game road losing streak in the series. Nate Heise made a layup with 3:05 left to give the Cyclones a 76-74 advantage, their first lead of the game. Iowa State took advantage of cold shooting by Iowa (7-3). The Hawkeyes missed 14 of 15 shots in an 8 1/2-minute stretch late in the second half. Dishon Jackson had 12 points and Tamin Lipsey added 11 for Iowa State. Owen Freeman led Iowa with 16 points. Josh Dix had 14 points, and Payton Sandfort added 13.

Wander Franco’s sex abuse trial has been postponed 5 months

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — The trial against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who has been charged with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking, has been postponed until June 2, 2025. Dominican judge Yacaira Veras postponed the hearing Thursday at the request of prosecutors because of the absence of several key witnesses in the case. Franco’s lawyers asked the court to reconsider the postponement, arguing Franco must report to spring training in mid-February. The judge replied that Franco is obligated to continue with the trial schedule and his conditional release from detainment.

US Olympic and Paralympic officials put coach on leave after AP reports sexual abuse allegations

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee has placed an employee on administrative leave after The Associated Press reported that one of its coaches was accused of sexually abusing a young biathlete, causing her so much distress that she attempted suicide. USOPC officials sent an email to the U.S. Biathlon national team saying it wanted to commend the athletes who came forward with the “concerning allegations of abuse.” The email, which did not name the employee, said officials were conducting an internal investigation. USOPC spokesperson Jon Mason said no further information would be released while the inquiry is underway.

LeBron James ruled out of Lakers’ game at Minnesota on Friday with foot soreness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Minnesota on Friday night due to soreness in his left foot. James will miss his second straight game when the Lakers return from a four-day break to face the Timberwolves. The top scorer in NBA history was away from the team this week with an excused absence attributed to “personal reasons,” coach JJ Redick said Wednesday. It’s unclear whether James will even make the quick round trip to Minnesota before the Lakers’ next game at home against Memphis on Sunday.

