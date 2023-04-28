AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:25 p.m. EDT

2023 NFL Draft | Second round ends with seven trades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s Day 2 of the NFL draft. The second round ended with seven trades, including the Tennessee Titans moving up eight spots to select quarterback Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick. The Kentucky standout was the biggest name on the board when the second round kicked off Friday from Kansas City’s Union Station. Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans for a 1-2 quarterback combo on Thursday. The second round can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN.

Levis doesn’t wait long to get picked on Day 2 of NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Will Levis didn’t stick around to hear his name called after slipping out of the first round. He wouldn’t have waited long. The Tennessee Titans traded up to get the second pick of the second round and took the Kentucky quarterback with the 33rd overall pick of the NFL draft. Levis was expected to go in the top 15, with some draft analysts projecting him in the top five. A few days before the draft, oddsmakers even made Levis the favorite to be the second QB selected behind Bryce Young. But Young went first to Carolina, C.J. Stroud was picked second by Houston and Anthony Richardson was selected at No. 4 by Indianapolis.

Titans trade up, take QB Will Levis in 2nd round of draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded up eight spots with Arizona and drafted quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky with the No. 33 pick overall Friday night in the NFL draft. The Titans started Friday night with the 41st pick overall in the second round and No. 72 in the third. The Titans also flipped selections in the third round to 81 and will send Arizona their third-round pick in 2024. This is the second straight draft they’ve traded up and drafted a quarterback. Levis left Kansas City after sitting around and never hearing his name called Thursday night.

Monk, Fox lead Kings past Warriors 118-99 to force Game 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Monk scored 28 points, De’Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists, and the Sacramento Kings staved off elimination in their first-round playoff series by beating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 118-99 in Game 6. Now, a winner-takes-all Game 7 is back in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. Rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first playoff double-double, and the Kings withstood every scoring surge by the defending champions and shined in nearly every facet of this one with their special season on the line.

Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was back at courtside Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson was back in the Lakers’ downtown arena for the first time since last season’s opening game in October 2021. The three-time Academy Award-winning actor sat in his usual seats near the opposing bench alongside his son, Ray. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team during several eras of success after getting season tickets in 1970.

Analysis: QBs picked 1-2 often don’t both have success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young was walking to an interview after being picked first in the NFL draft when he heard C.J. Stroud was selected second. Young celebrated with a loud scream and a big smile. The two childhood friends from Southern California became the ninth pair of quarterbacks picked 1-2 overall since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and the first Black signal-callers. They shared a hug after the Carolina Panthers took Young first and rejoiced when Stroud went next to the Houston Texans. History says it’s a longshot that both QBs have successful careers. Young and Stroud already have defied the odds getting here so they’re up for the challenge. So is Anthony Richardson, who was chosen at No. 4 by the Indianapolis Colts.

Column: Running backs make a comeback in the NFL

ATLANTA (AP) — It was once the glamour spot of the NFL, a position manned by giants of the game, dynamic players who drew more eyeballs than even the quarterback on many teams. Jim Brown. Gale Sayers. Walter Payton. Barry Sanders. Now, the running back is making a comeback. After a generation defined by quarterbacks slinging it all over the field, the league is giving the handoff another look. Last season, teams averaged 121.6 yards per game on the ground — the highest figure since 1987. Then, a pair of running backs were selected in the top 12 picks of the draft.

Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007. They have released 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon. The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other “community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.” The 34-year-old Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Panthers score 7, force a Game 7 against the Bruins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Eetu Luostarinen put Florida ahead to stay with 5:38 left in what was a crazed third period, and the Panthers forced a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series by beating the Boston Bruins 7-5. Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour, Zac Dalpe and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, who got 30 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak each scored twice for Boston, which got four assists from Brad Marchand and 26 saves from Linus Ullmark. Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Game 7 is Sunday.

Stastny’s OT goal sends Hurricanes past Isles into 2nd round

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Stastny scored 6:01 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sebastian Aho tied it midway through the third period for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots while making his first start of the postseason. Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin finished with 39 saves. New York was eliminated in the first round for the first time in their last five trips to the postseason. The Hurricanes advanced to face the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

