AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST

No. 15 Creighton knocks off UConn 85-66 for program’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half as Creighton built a double-digit lead, and the No. 15 Bluejays knocked off UConn 85-66 for their first win over a No. 1-ranked team. Creighton led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding the Huskies scoreless on five straight possessions, rebuilding their cushion and prompting students to leave their seats to prepare for their court storming. UConn had its 14-game win streak end three days after it beat then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points for one of the most impressive victories of the season.

2 men are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. Court documents released Tuesday say the men were strangers who pulled out guns and began firing within seconds of starting an argument. Missouri prosecutors said at a news conference that Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, Missouri, and Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, have been charged with second-degree murder and several weapons counts. The shooting left one person dead and roughly two dozen others injured. Mays and Miller were shot in the melee and have been hospitalized since.

College Football Playoff approves 5+7 format and reduces spots for conference champions

The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously to tweak the format. The move to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment, including the demise of the Pac-12. The original plan for the 12-team format was to have the six highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four receiving first-round byes, and six at-large selections.

The Hoosier Gym, home of the Hickory Huskers, still resonates with basketball fans

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — The court is the same one where Jimmy Chitwood played. The locker room is exactly as it was when Norman Dale coached. The wall separating the bleachers from the floor is still there. Things change. The Hoosier Gym doesn’t. About 35 miles east of Indianapolis is the little town of Knightstown, which most people probably aren’t too familiar with. Basketball fans, however, are likely very aware of the place that brings more people into the town than anything else. It’s a small brick building that the Hickory Huskers of the movie “Hoosiers” called home. It hosts more than 50,000 visitors and dozens of high school games each year.

Playing for the Oakland A’s hasn’t been glamorous for years. In 2024, it could be downright weird

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics probably won’t be in Oakland a whole lot longer. The franchise is set to move to Las Vegas in a stadium that the team hopes is ready for the 2028 season. But the next few years could be rocky. The franchise’s uncertain future was enough of a topic that manager Mark Kotsay addressed the issue in a team meeting on Monday. He wants to make sure players know his office is open if there are questions, even though he doesn’t have many answers. It’s unclear whether the franchise will play its 2025 home games in Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco or a minor league stadium in Las Vegas.

Aaron Judge’s big toe more than a New York Yankees footnote after injury last year

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge’s big toe is more than a footnote for the New York Yankees. Judge missed 42 games after tearing a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field fence at Dodger Stadium last June 3, a big reason the Yankees fell from postseason contention. Judge says “it’s going to be I think a constant maintenance I think the rest of my career. Anything with injuries like that, you just got to stay on top of it so it doesn’t flare up again.”

No. 25 BYU tops 11th-ranked Baylor 78-71 behind strong game from Khalifa

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds to lead No. 25 BYU to a 78-71 victory over No. 11 Baylor on Tuesday night. Jaxson Robinson scored 16 points and Trevin Knell added 13 for the Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12), who earned their third home victory over a Top 25 opponent this season. Jalen Bridges finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi tallied 13 points apiece for Baylor (19-7, 8-5), which lost for just the second time in seven games.

Rafael Devers lobbies Boston Red Sox front office for roster help

Rafael Devers is looking for some help — from the front office of the Boston Red Sox. With the Red Sox ramping up at the start of spring training, Devers made it clear that he felt the franchise should have done more to improve the roster over the winter. Devers batted .271 with 33 homers and 100 RBIs in 153 games last year, but Boston finished last in the loaded AL East with a 78-84 record. The 27-year-old third baseman finalized a 10-year contract with the Red Sox in January 2023 that is worth $313.5 million.

Premium talent is still available on MLB’s free-agent market, but GMs don’t seem in a hurry

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There are still some premium free agents available in baseball as the calendar nears March. Two-time Cy Young Winner Blake Snell, six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez and former MVP Cody Bellinger are among the players who haven’t found a home. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said the game is at its best when the best players are on the field and he hopes they sign soon. But the sport’s general managers don’t seem particularly concerned with the stalemate.

Nets turn to Kevin Ollie as they seek to salvage their season, make playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn’t given up on his team making the playoffs this season, and now Kevin Ollie will be tasked with leading it there. Ollie was named Tuesday as Brooklyn’s interim coach, replacing Jacque Vaughn, who was fired a day earlier. The Nets are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, 2 1/2 games behind Atlanta for the final play-in spot with 28 games remaining. Marks said the decision to replace Vaughn with Ollie was based on “the direction of the team and where it’s potentially trending.”

