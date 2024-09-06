AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EDT

Fritz wins an all-American matchup against Tiafoe in 5 to reach the US Open final against Sinner

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz has defeated a fading Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in an all-American matchup at the U.S. Open to reach his first Grand Slam final. The 12th-seeded Fritz’s victory Friday night earned him a showdown against No. 1 Jannik Sinner for the championship on Sunday. Sinner finished off a 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Jack Draper earlier Friday to reach the final at Flushing Meadows for the first time. It’s his second major title match of the year after taking the trophy at the Australian Open in January. Fritz will be the first U.S. man to appear in a major final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open title was the most recent at a major for an American man.

Jessica Pegula will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s final Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open women’s final on Saturday. It is the sixth-seeded Pegula’s first Grand Slam title match. The second-seeded Sabalenka is seeking her third major title after winning the past two trophies at the Australian Open. Sabalenka also reached the final at Flushing Meadows last year before losing to Coco Gauff. Pegula is 30, making her the oldest American woman to reach her first Slam final in the Open era. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus. Pegula has won 15 of her most recent 16 matches, all on hard courts. The lone loss in that span came against Sabalenka.

Some NFL fans defy host soccer club’s preference by wearing green to Packers-Eagles game in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — The host of the NFL’s first game in Brazil, soccer club Corinthians, is not keen on the green-dominated color schemes of its Friday night visitors, the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. But many fans arriving at the NeoQuimica Arena didn’t seem to mind. And that included some supporters of Corinthians, a club that has tried for decades to avoid any reference to the color of its local rival Palmeiras. Excitement was evident in Sao Paulo for the second game of the 2024 NFL season and the league’s first visit to South America. Philadelphia and Green Bay both made the playoffs last season.

NCAA President Charlie Baker tells membership hearing on $2.78B settlement ‘did not go as we hoped’

In a letter to NCAA member schools, President Charlie Baker says a preliminary approval hearing for a landmark $2.78 billion antitrust lawsuit settlement “did not go as we hoped.” He says the association and major conferences are trying to address the judge’s concerns about parts of the agreement. The proposal college sports leaders believe is pivotal to reshaping the enterprise and getting out from under the constant threat of litigation ran into a significant hurdle Thursday night. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken declined to grant a request for preliminary approval and sent the two sides “back to the drawing board.”

Ja’Marr Chase says he’s close to an extension with Bengals and whether he plays is his decision

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase says he and the Cincinnati Bengals are close to an agreement on a contract extension. The star wide receiver added Friday that it’s his decision whether he plays Sunday against visiting New England. Chase held out most of the preseason and returned to workouts two weeks ago. He says the process of negotiating a new deal has been stressful. Chase has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener. He says if he plays, he will likely be limited because he hasn’t practiced much.

Italian rookie Sam Aldegheri gets 1st major league victory, helping the Angels beat the Rangers 5-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Italian rookie Sam Aldegheri won for the first time in the major leagues, allowing a run on three hits in six innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Aldegheri (1-1), the first major league pitcher born and raised in Italy, struck out seven and walked three in his second career start. Last Friday night, the 22-year-old left-hander gave up seven runs – two earned – in five innings in a 9-5 loss to Seattle. Logan O’Hoppe hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning. O’Hoppe drove an 0-2 changeup to deep left field off reliever José Ureña for his career-best 19th homer of the season.

Dolphins All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey gets 3-year extension worth $24.1 million per year, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. NFL Network first reported the agreement that will pay Ramsey $24.1 million per year and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, reached just days after the Denver Broncos signed Patrick Surtain II to a four-year contract extension.

NASCAR’s charter disagreement with teams is at a breaking point as playoffs arrive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s 10-race playoffs begin Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway under something of a cloud. The teams and NASCAR are bitterly locked in a years-long feud on an extension of the franchise system at the heart of the business. The teams want a bigger share of the revenue pie, a seat at the negotiating table and for charters — they guarantee a spot in any Cup Series race and thus part of the purse — to become permanent. Every single proposal made to the teams has been deemed unacceptable. The charters expire at the end of the year.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson is questionable for opener at Atlanta with a calf injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is questionable for the opener at Atlanta due to a calf injury. Wilson was limited in practice during the week after aggravating an injury he initially sustained in July. Wilson says he hopes to play. Backup Justin Fields will get the nod if Wilson is unavailable. Whoever is behind center for the Steelers will be in charge of a new-look offense led by first-year coordinator Arthur Smith.

Black U.S. Paralympians hope to see a more diverse team in the future

PARIS (AP) — Gold medal-winning high jumper Roderick Townsend and U.S. flag bearer and sitting volleyball star Nicky Nieves took different routes to the Paris Paralympics. But they agree that, now they’re here, they’d like to see more people of color in USA jerseys. Roster material provided by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee shows that the percentage of white athletes was about 64% for the American Olympic team this year and 68.6% of the U.S. Paralympic team. Only 28 U.S. Paralympians identify as Black. Athletes say those numbers can improve with education about the opportunities available and with funding.

