AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:24 a.m. EST

AP Top 25 Takeaways: No. 1 Georgia vs. the field; season-changing injury for No. 4 Florida State

This season college football fans have been told it’s Ohio against the World, Michigan vs. Everybody, Oregon vs. Them, etc. etc. With just two weeks before College Football Playoff selection Sunday, it is actually Georgia against the field. A week after toying with Mississippi at home in what was a top-10 matchup on paper only, the Bulldogs tore up No. 21 Tennessee on the road Saturday for their 28th straight victory. With the playoff approaching, there are nine teams that can consider themselves contenders. Only a few of them would even have a shot at beating the Bulldogs.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama. Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and his leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field. Travis was helped up, putting no weight on his leg, and both teams came out on to the field as he was placed on the cart with an air cast on his left leg. Florida State coach Mike Norvell did not have an update on Travis’ condition after the Seminoles’ 58-13 win.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school, just 2 winning seasons

Syracuse has fired coach Dino Babers after eight years with the Orange that included just two bowl appearances. Babers was 41-55 and 20-45 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including a breakout season in 2018 when the Orange went 10-3 and finished No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The 62-year-old Babers had only one season left on his contract. The Orange dropped to 5-6 on Saturday when they lost 31-22 at Georgia Tech.

F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen has won his 18th race of the season with a pass of Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which turned out to be one of the most competitive events of the season despite a disastrous start to Formula One’s expensive extravaganza. Verstappen sang “Viva Las Vegas! Viva Las Vegas!” as he crossed under the checkered flag waved by Justin Bieber. Verstappen had slammed the race at every chance, yet raced in an Elvis-inspired firesuit and took the victory on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Leclerc finished second and Sergio Perez was third.

No. 5 Washington clinches Pac-12 championship berth with 22-20 victory over No. 10 Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 5 Washington remained undefeated and clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 22-20 victory over No. 10 Oregon State on Saturday. It was the final Pac-12 game at Reser Stadium as the conference currently stands. The Pac-12 collapsed over the summer, leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the lone remaining teams. Rome Odunze caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies, who have won 18 straight games.

Beck throws for 298 yards, 3 TDs to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10. Dillon Bell caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also threw an 18-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference). Rosemy-Jacksaint caught seven passes for 91 yards and two TDs. Georgia became the first team to go unbeaten in the SEC three years in a row since the league went to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

No. 2 Michigan escapes with 31-24 win over Maryland for 1,000th victory in program history

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Blake Corum scored twice in the first half, Mike Sainristil intercepted two passes, and No. 2 Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games, beating Maryland 31-24. The Wolverines played again without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, who will also be away from the sideline for next weekend’s showdown against No. 3 Ohio State. Maryland rallied from a 23-3 second-quarter deficit and several chances to take the lead. Taulia Tagovailoa was called for intentional grounding in the end zone late in the fourth quarter and the safety helped Michigan seal it.

Appalachian State ends unbeaten run by No. 18 James Madison 26-23 in overtime

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaedin Robinson barely broke the goal line with the football before it squirted out of his hands, scoring the winning touchdown in overtime as Appalachian State beat previously unbeaten and 18th-ranked James Madison 26-23. James Madison jumped ahead in overtime when Camden Wise booted a 25-yard field goal, giving the Dukes a 23-20 lead. But on third down from the 8 yard line, Appalachian State’s Joey Aguilar tossed a strike to Robinson, who made the catch at the 5 and broke two tackles before stepping on the goal line for the winning TD just before losing the ball. The loss ended James Madison 13-game winning streak.

Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Australia has won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time. Australia ended India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137. A heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the winning target of 241. Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs. Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket. It added to the team’s 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. India won all 10 of its matches before the final.

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods is making yet another return to competition. He says he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas that starts Nov. 30. It will be his first time playing since the Masters in April. He withdrew after the third round and then had surgery on his right ankle. The injury stemmed from his February 2021 car crash. Woods has said his ankle no longer has pain, but it’s the area around it that can cause problems. He’ll be playing 72 holes in a holiday event that has no cut.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.