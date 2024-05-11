AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:24 a.m. EDT

Nuggets bounce back with 117-90 blowout of Timberwolves behind 24 points from energized Murray

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray rebounded from a rough start to the Western Conference semifinals with 24 points to lead the Denver Nuggets on a 117-90 romp in Game 3 that made the Minnesota Timberwolves the last team in the NBA to lose in this postseason. Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and the Nuggets cut the series lead to 2-1 on the strength of 14-for-29 shooting from 3-point range. Game 4 is Sunday. Anthony Edwards had a quiet 19 points to lead the Wolves, who went just 9 for 31 from deep.

Andrew Nembhard’s late 3 gives Pacers 111-106 victory over Knicks. Indiana moves within 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard made a 31-foot, tiebreaking 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the banged-up and short-handed New York Knicks 111-106 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday in Indianapolis. New York led by nine with 9:45 remaining and was in position to take a commanding 3-0 lead, but with Jalen Brunson slowed by a right foot injury, the Knicks couldn’t hold on. Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points.

Rafael Nadal reconsidering his status for the French Open after a lopsided loss in Rome

ROME (AP) — Fifteen days before he is scheduled to play in what will likely be his final French Open, Rafael Nadal is so unsatisfied with his level of tennis that he’s still debating whether or not to go to Roland Garros. Nadal’s surgically repaired hip and his 37-year-old legs didn’t provide him with the necessary means to be competitive enough on Saturday as ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz overwhelmed the 22-time Grand Slam champion on the Spaniard’s beloved clay for a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the third round of the Italian Open. It was Nadal’s first match against a top-10 player in 1½ years.

Mike Budenholzer agrees to coach Phoenix Suns, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Budenholzer has agreed to coach the Phoenix Suns, according to a person familiar with the decision, as the franchise turns to the man who beat them in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 54-year-old Budenholzer replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired Thursday after one season. ESPN and The Athletic both reported that Budenholzer’s deal was for five years. Budenholzer — from Holbrook, Arizona — was coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 when they roared back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Suns in the Finals. He will be charged with getting the more out of the team’s All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns were 49-33 and got swept by Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the Preakness after all

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the Preakness after all. Trainer Kenny McPeek announced the decision to send the horse to Baltimore for the second leg of the Triple Crown next Saturday. McPeek previously refused to commit to Mystik Dan taking part in the race because of concern over the two-week turnaround, which did not work out so well in November. But he liked enough of what he saw in training over the past several days to take the chance. No one has won the Derby and Preakness since the last Triple Crown champion, Justify in 2018 for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Man City stays in control of Premier League title race with 4-0 win at Fulham to take 2-point lead

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has stayed in control of the Premier League title race by beating Fulham 4-0 with Josko Gvardiol scoring a double to add to his unlikely end-of-season haul of goals. City extended its unbeaten run to 33 games in all competitions and only has to win its final two matches to capture an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title. City closes the season with matches at Tottenham on Tuesday and at home to West Ham on May 19. Gvardiol scored in the 13th and 71st minutes to take his tally of goals in five in his last seven games. Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez also scored. City leads Arsenal by two points.

Panthers take a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins, scoring 4 power-play goals in a 6-2 victory

BOSTON (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe scored on the same Bruins double-minor, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 shots and the Florida Panthers beat Boston 6-2 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Evan Rodrigues scored twice, and Brandon Montour also connected for the Panthers, who have won back-to-back games after dropping the opener at home. A 6-1 winner Wednesday night, Florida scored 10 straight goals before Jakub Lauko made it 4-1 early in the third and Jake DeBrusk followed with 11:31 left to make it a two-goal game. But Boston, which played the final 20 minutes without captain and No. 2 scorer Brad Marchand, could get no closer. Game 4 is Sunday night in Boston.

Charlie Morton just reached 2,000 innings at age 40. How has he lasted when so many pitchers don’t?

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton just surpassed 2,000 career innings during another win for the Atlanta Braves. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw are the only other active pitchers to reach that milestone — all three likely headed to the Hall of Fame. So how has the 40-year-old Morton been able to last this long when so many other pitchers can’t stay healthy nowadays? He says he was fortunate to be given time and grace to figure out a delivery that doesn’t cause pain.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus says No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will open season as No. 1 QB

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams is the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Just in case there was a shred of doubt the No. 1 overall draft pick is the team’s No. 1 QB, coach Matt Eberflus erased it on Friday. He says there was “no conversation” and Williams is “the starter.” Eberflus’ comment was hardly a surprise considering the Bears have been all in on Williams since the early stages of the draft process. They made their intentions clear when they traded Justin Fields to Pittsburgh in March. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is widely viewed as a generational talent.

Korda shoots 66 to keep bid alive for 6th straight LPGA Tour win. She trails Zhang, Sagstrom by 4

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda has no intention of letting anyone run away with the Cognizant Founders Cup and end her bid become the first player to win six straight LPGA tournaments. Faced with a 10-stroke deficit starting her second round in the event that honors the tour’s founding members, Korda shot a 6-under 66 in cold, damp conditions to move into third place, four shots behind co-leaders Rose Zhang and Madelene Sagstrom with 36 holes to play this weekend. Yan Liu of China was fourth at 138, a shot ahead of Mel Reid of England.

