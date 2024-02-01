AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:23 p.m. EST

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy are chasing greatness and the greatest in Tom Brady and Joe Montana

Patrick Mahomes is chasing Tom Brady. Brock Purdy is playing in the shadow of Joe Montana. Winning the Super Bowl would be another major step for either quarterback. Mahomes and the Chiefs seek to become the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls when they take on Purdy and the 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. For Mahomes, it’s an opportunity to win his third NFL championship in his sixth full season as a starter at age 28. For Purdy, it’s a chance to complete his journey from being the last player selected in the 2022 draft to leading a storied franchise to a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.

Jim Harbaugh is ready to resume his chase of a Super Bowl title with the Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh fulfilled one of his goals by winning a national championship at his alma mater. Now he’s looking to capture his ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with one of the teams he played for. Harbaugh resumed his pursuit of a Super Bowl title on Thursday when he was introduced as the Los Angeles Chargers’ coach. He agreed to terms on a five-year contract last Wednesday after nine seasons at the University of Michigan, including going 15-0 and winning the school’s first national championship since 1997 last month.

Washington Commanders hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coach, AP sources say

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press. Quinn has been the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his five-plus years in Atlanta. Quinn became the choice for Washington after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed teams he was staying with Detroit. Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl brain trust involves former head coaches on each side of the ball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Very few teams in the NFL have had head coaches as coordinators on each side of the ball. One happens to be the Kansas City Chiefs, where Andy Reid’s offense has benefited from the experience of former Bears coach Matt Nagy and his second-ranked defense has been led by ex-Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo. Reid believes their experience in being in charge of teams has helped them in a variety of ways, including the conviction that they carry into game days. Together, the two coordinators are a big reason why the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl. They play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Austin Reaves hits 7 3-pointers, Lakers stun Celtics 114-105 without LeBron James, Anthony Davis

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help a Los Angeles Lakers team missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis stun the Boston Celtics 114-105 on Thursday night. James sat out because of a left ankle injury and Davis was sidelined by an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms. Reaves was 7 of 10 from 3-point range. He also was fouled on one of the misses and made all three free throws. The Lakers hit 19 of 36 3-pointers, holding off the NBA-leading Celtics to end a two-game losing streak. D’Angelo Russell added 16 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Jaxon Hayes had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for Boston.

Brunson scores 40 after earning All-Star nod to lead Knicks past Pacers 109-105 for 9th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 40 points and shook off an apparent eye injury to make the go-ahead basket with 1:46 remaining as the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 109-105 for their ninth straight victory. Hours after being voted an All-Star for the first time in his career, Brunson scored 11 in the fourth quarter to rally the Knicks in a game they trailed by 15 points. The Knicks, playing without injured starting forwards Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, were coming off a 14-2 January.

Orioles land their ace, acquiring All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles for left-hander DL Hall, infield prospect Joey Ortiz and a competitive balance draft pick. It’s a blockbuster for the Orioles, who had a quiet offseason but remained hopeful they could add more pitching as they prepared to defend their AL East championship. Baltimore has a terrific core of young players but had not been particularly aggressive in terms of signing free agents or making trades. Now the Orioles are acquiring the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner. Then 29-year-old Burnes went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year.

Patrick Cantlay takes off PGA Tour board hat, shoots 64. He trails Thomas Detry by 1 at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has spent a lot of time on the phone as a PGA Tour board member trying to finalize a $3 billion investment deal. His focus was on golf at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Cantlay opened with a bogey-free 64 at Spyglass Hill. That leaves him one shot behind Thomas Detry, who chipped in for birdie on his final hole. Matthieu Pavon was at 65. Rory McIlroy was leading until a rough finish gave him a 71. That included a two-shot penalty for taking an incorrect drop on the 16th hole at Spyglass. McIlroy’s bogey turned into a triple bogey.

Clippers, Timberwolves and Knicks each have 2 players selected as All-Star Game reserves

NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers were chosen as All-Star reserves Thursday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks also had two players selected. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves will be going to the Feb. 18 game in Indianapolis. Stephen Curry is an All-Star for the 10th time, while the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Devin Booker of Phoenix rounded out the West reserves. Jalen Brunson was selected for the first time and was joined by teammate Julius Randle from the Knicks, who went 14-2 in January.

NHL All-Star Weekend has a new look, leaning into some old ideas after input from Connor McDavid

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL is reaching back into its history in an attempt to bring the fun back to All-Star Weekend. The popular player draft has returned after a nearly-decade absence. And the skills competition Friday night has a new format that leans into old-school events like hardest shot and fastest skater. The changes in Toronto came after the skills competition last year drew criticism for being confusing and disjointed. Reigning MVP Connor McDavid and other players were consulted and came up with the ideas. McDavid and 11 other All-Stars will do the skills competition with the winner taking home a $1 million prize.

