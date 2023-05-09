AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:23 a.m. EDT

Lakers rally past Warriors 104-101, take 3-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lonnie Walker scored all of his 15 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to take a 3-1 series lead with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who moved to the brink of an improbable trip to the Western Conference finals with their eighth consecutive home victory since March. Los Angeles overcame Stephen Curry’s third career postseason triple-double down the stretch largely because of Walker.

Inside NHL draft lottery Blackhawks won for Connor Bedard

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery and the chance to take Connor Bedard long before Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed it on national television. The final lottery ball giving the Blackhawks the opportunity to draft Bedard popped out of a machine 80 minutes earlier. The roughly 20 people in the room to witness the drawing were sequestered there without access to phones or other communication devices until Daly revealed the card with the Blackhawks logo. The entire process emceed by Commissioner Gary Bettman is filmed for posterity. Anaheim, San Jose, Arizona, Washington and St. Louis also had a chance down to the final lottery ball.

Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit

Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods will soon be in court in an attempt to halt a lawsuit his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The attorneys are expected to argue in a Florida court Tuesday that Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement with the golfer requiring that any disagreement between the two must be decided by an arbitrator in private. Herman is arguing that the contract should be thrown out. She was working as the manager of his Florida restaurant when their romantic relationship began. She says she signed the agreement under duress because he threatened to fire her if she didn’t, His lawyers deny that.

Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for.” West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it’s reviewing the matter.

Lionel Messi’s next move fuels frenzy of speculation

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi’s next stop could mark his return to Barcelona. Or he could make a hugely profitable move to Saudi Arabia. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is the most unlikely of outcomes. Increasingly fevered speculation continues to build into where the World Cup winner from Argentina will play next season. Inter Miami in Major League Soccer is also chasing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. French media have reported that Messi has a verbal deal with an unnamed Saudi club. But one soccer transfer gossip specialist was quick to update his 14.6 million followers on Twitter that there will be no decision until after the season.

Robo umps reach Triple-A, but MLB rollout still uncertain

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, the robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. The goal is to eliminate the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire, and with it the possibility that a game can turn on a bad ball/strike call. Disappearing with that are the complaints that an umpire’s strike zone was too wide or a pitcher was getting squeezed, followed by the helmet-slamming, dirt-kicking dustups that are practically as old as the sport itself.

Braves place ace Max Fried on IL with strained left forearm

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ rotation was dealt another major blow when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team on Sunday instead listed Wednesday’s projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried’s injury.

Avalanche’s Landeskog to undergo knee cartilage transplant

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo a cartilage transplant operation in the hopes of alleviating a long-term injury to his right knee. He’s expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season. Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago. Landeskog also missed this past season while dealing with the injury. He has not played since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in June 2022. The 30-year-old from Sweden was an instrumental part of the Avalanche’s championship run with 22 points in 20 games. Landeskog is signed through 2029.

Nuggets search for answers after dropping 2 straight to Suns

DENVER (AP) — The home team has won every game in the second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets are looking to keep the trend going in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia also plays at Boston with that series tied at 2-all as well. It’s not surprise that Phoenix standouts Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are turning in big performances. Same with the Nuggets in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, whose 53-point performance in a 129-124 loss Sunday was overshadowed by a sideline fracas with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. It’s the X-factors who are helping swing the series.

Column: Lee Westwood chose money and his European tour fate

Lee Westwood is sad about the end of his European tour career and he should be. He played in 590 tournaments and won 25 times over four decades. But he resigned his membership last week. That’s the result of signing with LIV Golf. Westwood has a right to feel sad as long as he realizes that was his doing. Westwood chose the Saudi money, and that comes with consequences. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says that instead of lamenting a loss of membership or being shut out of the Ryder Cup, Westwood and others who signed with LIV should be laughing all the way to the bank.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.