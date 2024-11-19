AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:22 p.m. EST

NBA champion Celtics take Round 1 and end Cavaliers’ perfect season after 15 straight wins

BOSTON (AP) — The streaking Cleveland Cavaliers tested themselves against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and came away with a loss — and a lot to work on. The Celtics won 120-117 on Tuesday night to snap the Cavaliers’ 15-game winning streak and end their perfect season. The Cavs said the streak was fun while it lasted but they know that championships aren’t won in November. And they’ll take what they learned from this game and so they can improve before they meet Boston again in two weeks.

An emotional Rafael Nadal retires at the Davis Cup after he loses and Spain is eliminated

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal has lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in what will be the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career. That’s because Nadal’s Spanish team was eliminated by the Dutch squad on Tuesday in Malaga. Carlos Alcaraz evened the matchup at 1-1 by winning the second singles match, but then van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof clinched the victory for the Dutch by defeating Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers in the deciding doubles match. The 38-year-old Nadal announced last month this event would be it for him as a professional tennis player.

Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year, Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy takes home NL honor

Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy won National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after a stellar debut season with the Brewers, while Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt took home the AL award after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and a division title in his first year as a skipper at any level. Murphy, 65, led the Brewers to a 93-69 record and an NL Central title. He became the first manager in franchise history to win the award since it was introduced in 1983. In the playoffs, Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets in a Wild Card Series. The 40-year-old Vogt beat out Kansas City’s Matt Quatraro and Detroit’s A.J. Hinch, both AL Central rivals.

Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after team goes 3-8 to start the season

The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas after a 3-8 start to the season. Owner Woody Johnson announced in a statement Tuesday that Phil Savage will serve as the interim GM. Douglas was in the final year of his contract after being hired in 2019. The Jets’ season began with Super Bowl aspirations with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But the team struggled to a 2-3 start, and Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. The Jets decided to also part ways Tuesday with Douglas. Johnson said the Jets will begin the process to find a new GM immediately.

It’s Boise St, not BYU, with a bye in latest College Football Playoff rankings, with Oregon at No. 1

Boise State received the fourth and final bye in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, leaving BYU out of that mix and the Big 12 on the list of power conferences with a gripe. Undefeated Oregon received top billing once again, delivered by the committee a few hours after Big Ten number crunchers ran through tiebreaker scenarios and realized the Ducks had clinched a spot in the conference title game. Ohio State stayed at No. 2, one spot ahead of Southeastern Conference co-leader Texas. Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference was ranked eighth but gets the third seed and a bye that goes to the top four ranked conference leaders. And likewise, Boise State was ranked 12th by the committee but was slotted into that fourth and final bye.

Bruins fire coach Jim Montgomery after slow start in regular season follows playoff disappointments

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Jim Montgomery after losing 12 of their first 20 games. Montgomery led the Bruins to the greatest regular season in NHL history but never got them past the second round of the playoffs. He was fired a day after the Bruins lost to last-place Columbus to extend their losing streak to three games. Assistant Joe Sacco was named the interim coach. Sacco led the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-2014 and was a finalist for coach of the year in his first season.

Kam Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue 76-58

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 15 Marquette defeated No. 6 Purdue 76-58 to snap the Boilermakers’ 39-game regular-season nonconference winning streak. Purdue hadn’t lost a regular-season nonconference game since falling 58-54 at Miami on Dec. 8, 2020, compiling the fourth-longest such streak in NCAA history. Jones’ triple-double was the third in school history and first since Dwyane Wade had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists when Marquette beat Kentucky 83-69 in the 2003 Elite Eight.

Kansas coach Bill Self reaches 800 wins. His big goal this season is a 3rd national title

One week after Bill Self became the winningest coach at Kansas, the Hall of Famer joined John Calipari and Rick Barnes as the only active Division I head coaches with 800 wins. The milestone came as the top-ranked Jayhawks pulled away in the second half to beat UNC Wilmington 84-66 on Tuesday night. The 61-year-old Self is 800-248 since becoming a head coach at Oral Roberts in 1993. He made stops at Tulsa and Illinois before taking over for Roy Williams at Kansas before the 2003-04 season. Last week in Atlanta, the Jayhawks beat Michigan State in the Champions Classic to give Self his 591st win in 22 seasons at Kansas. That pushed him past Phog Allen for the most in school history.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino stepping down as coach of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, AP source says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was not revealed publicly. The person said Martino was stepping down for personal reasons. Martino was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the club.

Los Angeles Sparks hire University of Utah coach Lynne Roberts to fill vacant head coach position

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have hired Utah coach Lynne Roberts to fill their vacant head coach position. The franchise made the announcement Tuesday night. Roberts has spent the last nine-plus seasons at Utah and led the team to three straight NCAA Tournament berths. She was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2023. The Utes have started this season 3-1. Roberts inherits a team that has a strong young nucleus of Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby. The Sparks have the No. 2 pick in next year’s WNBA draft. She replaces Curt Miller, who was let go in September.

